Fire erupts at Ubon Ratchathani petrol station, blaze contained

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A fire broke out at a petrol station in Warin Chamrap district, Ubon Ratchathani province yesterday, January 31 at 6.30pm. This incident occurred on the same day that a molotov cocktail attack was launched at Somdet Phra Yuparat Hospital in Det Udom district.

The Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook page shared images of the petrol station engulfed in flames, with a caption indicating the location as Ban Non Hon on Warin-Samrong Road.

Emergency services, including the Sawang Bucha rescue team and Warin firefighters, arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze. The fire has since been brought under control. Further investigation is ongoing to determine the specifics of the incident, reported KhaoSod.

In June last year, a pickup truck lost control and crashed into a petrol dispenser in Surin province, igniting a fire that injured the driver and a station worker. The blaze damaged two dispensers before being extinguished. The accident occurred early one Saturday morning near the Salak Dai intersection on Lak Muang Road, Nok Mueang subdistrict, Mueang district. The impact sparked a fire that quickly spread to an adjacent dispenser, engulfing both in flames before firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control. The pickup driver, who sustained injuries, was rushed to Surin Hospital, and police questioned him afterwards to determine possible legal charges, reported The Nation.

In August, suspected insurgents firebombed 10 convenience stores and a gas station across three southern provinces, causing significant damage but no reported injuries. According to local reports, several 7-Eleven and Mini Big C stores, many located in petrol stations, were severely damaged. A Bangchak gas station in Pattani’s Bo Thong subdistrict was hit, with flames spreading to a Mini Big C store, an oil tanker, and two trucks, according to Thai PBS World.

Similar attacks occurred in Yala and Narathiwat provinces, with firebombs targeting multiple stores in Yaha, Raman, and Muang districts. In Yala’s Yaha district, police rushed to a convenience store after a suspect, masked by a headscarf, left a suspicious bag behind.