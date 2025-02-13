Full steam ahead: SRT fast-tracks freight boost to cut costs

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

In a bid to slash transport costs for import and export businesses, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is all set to turbocharge freight services between Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri and Bangkok.

SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala and his team, yesterday, February 12, descended on the deep-sea port and the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district, determined to dismantle any lingering hiccups and supercharge the Eastern route, a crucial artery in the nation’s logistics network.

Advertisements

Currently, a fleet of 24 freight trains chugs along daily between Laem Chabang and Lat Krabang ICD, but Veeris is keen to pump up this number to 30 a day.

In 2024, the route saw a whopping 465,329 TEUs (20 foot equivalent units) moved, translating to 8,622 trains laden with goods. Veeris’s inspection mission is a strategic move to keep pace with the swell in industrial and international trade demands.

But it’s not all smooth sailing for the Lat Krabang ICD, plagued by pesky delays in loading, unloading, and carriage rotations. SRT is gearing up to team up with partners to iron out these kinks.

The sprawling Lat Krabang hub, sprawled over 645 rai, handles a colossal 600,000 TEUs annually with room to grow.

Veeris is bullish about rail freight’s potential, touting its efficiency, cost-cutting prowess, energy savings, and safety, all superior to road freight, given its heftier cargo capacity.

Advertisements

Revving up facilities at both Laem Chabang Port and Lat Krabang ICD dovetails neatly with the government’s push for sustainable economic growth.

With the SRT’s plans full steam ahead, Thailand’s freight landscape looks set for a dynamic shift, promising greater efficiency for businesses and bolstering the economic heartbeat of the nation.

Last month, the SRT revealed plans to take over the high-speed rail (HSR) project connecting Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and U-Tapao airports if the current contractor falls short.

The project, delayed for five years, is currently managed by Asia Era One, a joint venture involving CP Group. SRT’s governor, Veeris Ammarapala, expressed readiness to assume control should the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee (EECP) recommend this course of action.