Full steam ahead: SRT fast-tracks freight boost to cut costs

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott59 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 13, 2025
67 1 minute read
Full steam ahead: SRT fast-tracks freight boost to cut costs
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

In a bid to slash transport costs for import and export businesses, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is all set to turbocharge freight services between Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri and Bangkok.

SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala and his team, yesterday, February 12, descended on the deep-sea port and the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district, determined to dismantle any lingering hiccups and supercharge the Eastern route, a crucial artery in the nation’s logistics network.

Advertisements

Currently, a fleet of 24 freight trains chugs along daily between Laem Chabang and Lat Krabang ICD, but Veeris is keen to pump up this number to 30 a day.

In 2024, the route saw a whopping 465,329 TEUs (20 foot equivalent units) moved, translating to 8,622 trains laden with goods. Veeris’s inspection mission is a strategic move to keep pace with the swell in industrial and international trade demands.

Related Articles

But it’s not all smooth sailing for the Lat Krabang ICD, plagued by pesky delays in loading, unloading, and carriage rotations. SRT is gearing up to team up with partners to iron out these kinks.

The sprawling Lat Krabang hub, sprawled over 645 rai, handles a colossal 600,000 TEUs annually with room to grow.

Full steam ahead: SRT fast-tracks freight boost to cut costs | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Veeris is bullish about rail freight’s potential, touting its efficiency, cost-cutting prowess, energy savings, and safety, all superior to road freight, given its heftier cargo capacity.

Advertisements

Revving up facilities at both Laem Chabang Port and Lat Krabang ICD dovetails neatly with the government’s push for sustainable economic growth.

With the SRT’s plans full steam ahead, Thailand’s freight landscape looks set for a dynamic shift, promising greater efficiency for businesses and bolstering the economic heartbeat of the nation.

Last month, the SRT revealed plans to take over the high-speed rail (HSR) project connecting Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and U-Tapao airports if the current contractor falls short.

The project, delayed for five years, is currently managed by Asia Era One, a joint venture involving CP Group. SRT’s governor, Veeris Ammarapala, expressed readiness to assume control should the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee (EECP) recommend this course of action.

Latest Thailand News
Gold prices soar as traders sparkle after latest hike Thailand News

Gold prices soar as traders sparkle after latest hike

2 minutes ago
Thailand hotel room rates soar by 15% amid travel demand surge Thailand News

Thailand hotel room rates soar by 15% amid travel demand surge

10 minutes ago
Banking on success: Line BK logs in for double-digit loan growth Business News

Banking on success: Line BK logs in for double-digit loan growth

21 minutes ago
Disabled man dies in fire caused by cigarette in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Disabled man dies in fire caused by cigarette in Samut Prakan

29 minutes ago
Fuelling the future: PTT Oil shifts gears for a brighter 2025 Business News

Fuelling the future: PTT Oil shifts gears for a brighter 2025

38 minutes ago
Helmet heist: Elderly man caught on CCTV stealing in Pattaya Pattaya News

Helmet heist: Elderly man caught on CCTV stealing in Pattaya

47 minutes ago
Full steam ahead: SRT fast-tracks freight boost to cut costs Business News

Full steam ahead: SRT fast-tracks freight boost to cut costs

59 minutes ago
Fatal fall: Loei hole takes motorcyclist&#8217;s life after tumble Thailand News

Fatal fall: Loei hole takes motorcyclist’s life after tumble

1 hour ago
Comeback call: Thailand&#8217;s smartphone market dials up growth Business News

Comeback call: Thailand’s smartphone market dials up growth

1 hour ago
Pattaya cracks down on homelessness amid public safety concerns Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on homelessness amid public safety concerns

1 hour ago
High-speed chase in Bangkok: Suspect escapes after collisions (video) Bangkok News

High-speed chase in Bangkok: Suspect escapes after collisions (video)

2 hours ago
Ex-minister’s son pulled off Bangkok flight over ‘kidnapping’ alert Bangkok News

Ex-minister’s son pulled off Bangkok flight over ‘kidnapping’ alert

2 hours ago
Crowds seek blessings at Kham Chanod on Magha Puja Day Thailand News

Crowds seek blessings at Kham Chanod on Magha Puja Day

2 hours ago
Pattaya transforms Lan Pho Naklua into modern seafood market Pattaya News

Pattaya transforms Lan Pho Naklua into modern seafood market

2 hours ago
Thai security operation rescues 261 from Myanmar call centre Crime News

Thai security operation rescues 261 from Myanmar call centre

2 hours ago
Single Thais impact wedding industry with shifting social values Thailand News

Single Thais impact wedding industry with shifting social values

2 hours ago
South Korean fraud suspect arrested in Pattaya for visa overstay Pattaya News

South Korean fraud suspect arrested in Pattaya for visa overstay

2 hours ago
Thai DSI targets Karen leader in global call centre scam Thailand News

Thai DSI targets Karen leader in global call centre scam

3 hours ago
Honda Jazz overturns and catches fire in Nong Khai Road deaths

Honda Jazz overturns and catches fire in Nong Khai

3 hours ago
Shocking discovery: Thai man found dead in Phuket resort room Phuket News

Shocking discovery: Thai man found dead in Phuket resort room

3 hours ago
PM hosts first mobile Cabinet meeting in Songkhla to boost southern development Thailand News

PM hosts first mobile Cabinet meeting in Songkhla to boost southern development

3 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver arrested for targeting intoxicated passengers Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver arrested for targeting intoxicated passengers

3 hours ago
Thai TV host questions DJ Man&#8217;s 14 million baht extortion claims Thailand News

Thai TV host questions DJ Man’s 14 million baht extortion claims

3 hours ago
Teenage girl seeks temple refuge after uncle&#8217;s alleged assault Crime News

Teenage girl seeks temple refuge after uncle’s alleged assault

4 hours ago
Blue Café by Alain Ducasse Opens at Siam Paragon Cafe

Blue Café by Alain Ducasse Opens at Siam Paragon

4 hours ago
Business NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott59 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 13, 2025
67 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Banking on success: Line BK logs in for double-digit loan growth

Banking on success: Line BK logs in for double-digit loan growth

21 minutes ago
Disabled man dies in fire caused by cigarette in Samut Prakan

Disabled man dies in fire caused by cigarette in Samut Prakan

29 minutes ago
Fuelling the future: PTT Oil shifts gears for a brighter 2025

Fuelling the future: PTT Oil shifts gears for a brighter 2025

38 minutes ago
Helmet heist: Elderly man caught on CCTV stealing in Pattaya

Helmet heist: Elderly man caught on CCTV stealing in Pattaya

47 minutes ago