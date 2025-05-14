Thai man murders 2 year old stepdaughter for interrupting sex

A Thai stepfather murdered his two year old disabled stepdaughter for interrupting him while he was having sex. The child’s body was later found in a river in the northern province of Chiang Rai, .

Police apprehended the stepfather yesterday, May 13, after the girl’s family reported her missing on May 10. They stated to officers at Mae Fah Luang Police Station that two year old Wanida disappeared from a house in the Mae Fah Luang district on May 8.

Wanida usually lived with her biological mother, Namu, and her stepfather, Chamnan. The young girl had a cleft lip from birth and was disabled. Her biological father was also involved in the search for his daughter. The stepfather, however, did not assist in the search and disappeared.

Tragically, the girl’s father eventually discovered Wanida’s body in the river near their community. There were signs of physical assault, leading police to suspect both her mother and her new husband.

Namu claimed that she witnessed Chamnan carrying her daughter out of the house before disappearing. Police located and arrested Chamnan yesterday. A drug test revealed the presence of methamphetamine, also known as Yaba, and morphine in his system.

Following intense questioning, Chamnan eventually confessed to physically assaulting the girl, resulting in her death at their home. He claimed he became angry because the child kept crying while he was having sex with Namu.

Chamnan stated that he killed the girl without Namu’s knowledge by throwing her to the ground five times until she stopped moving. He then carried her out of the house and abandoned her body in the river.

The victim’s biological father told the media that he had divorced Namu due to her drug use, despite his repeated warnings. He had tried multiple times to gain custody of his daughter but Namu had denied him.

The father added that he knew both Namu and her new husband used drugs but had never imagined either of them capable of such a cruel act. He expressed his hope that Chamnan would face severe punishment for his actions.

Chamnan faces two charges:

Section 288 of the Criminal Law: Intentional murder. This carries a potential punishment of the death penalty, life imprisonment, or a prison sentence of 15 to 20 years.

Section 199 of the Criminal Law: Secretly burying, concealing, moving, or destroying a corpse or parts of a corpse. This is punishable by up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to 2,000 baht, or both.