Thai woman publicly severs ties with scam mother

A Thai woman publicly announced that she cut ties with her biological mother after the mother repeatedly used her identity to deceive men online.

The woman’s daughter, Phantiwa, took to her Facebook account to inform her followers that she would no longer be involved with her mother, Suphat, and would not be held responsible for any damages caused by her. However, she urged anyone who fell victim to her mother’s scams to contact her directly.

“I, Miss Phantiwa, would like to end my relationship with my mother, Suphat, from this moment onwards. My mother used photographs of me and my children to deceive and defraud men she met online. I have evidence including money transfer receipts and chat conversations, in which victims demanded repayment from me.

“I did not know these actions. Everything was orchestrated by my mother, Suphat. Please contact me if you are one of the victims.”

Phantiwa also included a photograph of herself and her mother. In the picture, she is seen wearing a university uniform and holding a graduation certificate, standing beside her mother.

The post quickly sparked controversy on social media. While some netizens sympathised with Phantiwa, others encouraged her to forgive her mother, citing the sacrifices her mother had made while raising her.

Phantiwa appeared today, May 13, on the Hone Krasae news programme on Channel 3 to reveal further details. She insisted she had forgiven her mother multiple times in the past, but now feared for the safety of herself and her children.

According to Phantiwa, her mother first used her identity to deceive a man six years ago. She invited the man to their shared home and introduced him as a friend. The truth emerged when the man attempted to hug Phantiwa, leaving her in shock.

The man then showed her messages he had exchanged with someone he believed to be Phantiwa via the LINE application. Upon inspection, she discovered that the account belonged to her mother, not her.

In February last year, her mother contacted a monk using Phantiwa’s identity and falsely claimed she was injured in a car accident. She then asked the monk for money, saying it was needed for medical treatment and legal fees.

The monk almost left the monkhood to start a life with the woman he believed was Phantiwa. Fortunately, she discovered the relationship in time and exposed the truth.

Phantiwa said her mother’s continued deception, despite repeated warnings, made her fear for her family’s safety.

Under Thai law, people may now take legal action against their biological parents. However, Phantiwa stated she has no intention of pursuing legal punishment. Her only desire is to completely distance herself from her mother to avoid further complications in the future.