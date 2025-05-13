Thai woman publicly severs ties with scam mother

Monk nearly left monkhood after falling for impersonation scheme

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
237 2 minutes read
Thai woman publicly severs ties with scam mother
Photo via Channel 3

A Thai woman publicly announced that she cut ties with her biological mother after the mother repeatedly used her identity to deceive men online.

The woman’s daughter, Phantiwa, took to her Facebook account to inform her followers that she would no longer be involved with her mother, Suphat, and would not be held responsible for any damages caused by her. However, she urged anyone who fell victim to her mother’s scams to contact her directly.

“I, Miss Phantiwa, would like to end my relationship with my mother, Suphat, from this moment onwards. My mother used photographs of me and my children to deceive and defraud men she met online. I have evidence including money transfer receipts and chat conversations, in which victims demanded repayment from me.

“I did not know these actions. Everything was orchestrated by my mother, Suphat. Please contact me if you are one of the victims.”

Related Articles

Phantiwa also included a photograph of herself and her mother. In the picture, she is seen wearing a university uniform and holding a graduation certificate, standing beside her mother.

Thai daughter relationship with mother over her scamming behaviour
Photo via โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official
The post quickly sparked controversy on social media. While some netizens sympathised with Phantiwa, others encouraged her to forgive her mother, citing the sacrifices her mother had made while raising her.

Phantiwa appeared today, May 13, on the Hone Krasae news programme on Channel 3 to reveal further details. She insisted she had forgiven her mother multiple times in the past, but now feared for the safety of herself and her children.

Thai woman cuts ties with mother
The daughter, Phantiwa. | Photo via โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official
According to Phantiwa, her mother first used her identity to deceive a man six years ago. She invited the man to their shared home and introduced him as a friend. The truth emerged when the man attempted to hug Phantiwa, leaving her in shock.

The man then showed her messages he had exchanged with someone he believed to be Phantiwa via the LINE application. Upon inspection, she discovered that the account belonged to her mother, not her.

Thai mother use daughter identity to scam men met online
The daughter’s pictures that the mother used as her social media profile. | Photo via โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official
In February last year, her mother contacted a monk using Phantiwa’s identity and falsely claimed she was injured in a car accident. She then asked the monk for money, saying it was needed for medical treatment and legal fees.

The monk almost left the monkhood to start a life with the woman he believed was Phantiwa. Fortunately, she discovered the relationship in time and exposed the truth.

Daughter identity used to swindle money from men
The mother, Suphat. | Photo via Channel 3

Phantiwa said her mother’s continued deception, despite repeated warnings, made her fear for her family’s safety.

Under Thai law, people may now take legal action against their biological parents. However, Phantiwa stated she has no intention of pursuing legal punishment. Her only desire is to completely distance herself from her mother to avoid further complications in the future.

Latest Thailand News
Family of 11 under scrutiny for alleged incest and porn production Thailand News

Family of 11 under scrutiny for alleged incest and porn production

2 hours ago
Strong wind topples tree onto motorcyclist in Chon Buri Road deaths

Strong wind topples tree onto motorcyclist in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
Knife fever: Brit suspect flees after Frenchman knifed in Phuket Phuket News

Knife fever: Brit suspect flees after Frenchman knifed in Phuket

3 hours ago
Thai woman publicly severs ties with scam mother Thailand News

Thai woman publicly severs ties with scam mother

3 hours ago
Call centre scam costs elderly woman 760,000 baht Crime News

Call centre scam costs elderly woman 760,000 baht

3 hours ago
Khao Lak and Phang Nga tourism sector gains momentum with infrastructure and hospitality investment Property News

Khao Lak and Phang Nga tourism sector gains momentum with infrastructure and hospitality investment

3 hours ago
China slump no drag-on for Phuket, says property tycoon Phuket News

China slump no drag-on for Phuket, says property tycoon

4 hours ago
Thai government expedites land for farmers in 17 provinces Thailand News

Thai government expedites land for farmers in 17 provinces

4 hours ago
Former conscript arrested for 2015 sexual assault of teenager in military camp Crime News

Former conscript arrested for 2015 sexual assault of teenager in military camp

4 hours ago
A pivot to lifestyle as Phuket’s property market continues to surge Property

A pivot to lifestyle as Phuket’s property market continues to surge

4 hours ago
Ko Samui waterfall horror lands British soldier in deep debt Koh Samui News

Ko Samui waterfall horror lands British soldier in deep debt

4 hours ago
Motorcycle taxi rider arrested for murder and robbery of old woman Koh Samui News

Motorcycle taxi rider arrested for murder and robbery of old woman

5 hours ago
Ayutthaya couple finds python in third-floor bedroom Thailand News

Ayutthaya couple finds python in third-floor bedroom

5 hours ago
Thai man stabs wife on road after allegedly catching her with lover Thailand News

Thai man stabs wife on road after allegedly catching her with lover

5 hours ago
Fake gun robbery foiled as thief&#8217;s motorcycle runs out of fuel Crime News

Fake gun robbery foiled as thief’s motorcycle runs out of fuel

5 hours ago
Sex, lies and seaside sweeps: Pattaya cops accused of cover up Pattaya News

Sex, lies and seaside sweeps: Pattaya cops accused of cover up

5 hours ago
Drunk taxi driver tees off in Phuket road rage meltdown Phuket News

Drunk taxi driver tees off in Phuket road rage meltdown

6 hours ago
Thailand Covid-19 cases rise, six fatalities reported in a week Covid-19 News

Thailand Covid-19 cases rise, six fatalities reported in a week

6 hours ago
THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Powering Asia Pacific&#8217;s F&#038;B future Events

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Powering Asia Pacific’s F&B future

6 hours ago
BMW crash scandal fails to put brakes on election victory Thailand News

BMW crash scandal fails to put brakes on election victory

6 hours ago
Danish man vanishes after no-show at Thailand airport Thailand News

Danish man vanishes after no-show at Thailand airport

6 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for exploiting youths in trafficking scam Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok for exploiting youths in trafficking scam

8 hours ago
Shocking end: Two killed by live wire in Hua Hin flood horror Hua Hin News

Shocking end: Two killed by live wire in Hua Hin flood horror

8 hours ago
Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute Thailand News

Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute

8 hours ago
Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely Bangkok News

Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely

8 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
237 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai man stabs wife on road after allegedly catching her with lover

Thai man stabs wife on road after allegedly catching her with lover

5 hours ago
BMW crash scandal fails to put brakes on election victory

BMW crash scandal fails to put brakes on election victory

6 hours ago
Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely

Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely

8 hours ago
Foreign tourists try to steal from tip box in Koh Phi Phi bar

Foreign tourists try to steal from tip box in Koh Phi Phi bar

9 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x