Drunk and dozy: Woman found napping in car on Pattaya road

In a scene straight out of a comedy sketch, an intoxicated Thai woman caused chaos on South Pattaya Road when she was found asleep in her car, parked squarely in the middle of traffic during yesterday’s morning rush hour.

Traffic police and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to the scene at 9.30am yesterday, November 26, after reports of a white Toyota sedan obstructing vehicles near the Sai Sam intersection. When police arrived, they discovered the car idling with the engine running and the driver’s window open. Inside, the woman was sound asleep at the wheel.

It took officials a painstaking 30 minutes to rouse the woman, who reportedly became agitated upon waking. After some coaxing, she stepped out of the car. Officers noted an opened beer bottle inside the vehicle, though it appeared untouched.

Witnesses provided a curious backstory: two men, believed to be the woman’s companions, were spotted earlier that morning arriving on a motorcycle. They reportedly parked behind the car, reclined the driver’s seat to make her more comfortable, and then left her to snooze in the middle of the road, reported Pattaya News.

The woman was promptly taken to the Pattaya Police Station to sober up while officials began reviewing the incident.

“This reckless behaviour disrupted traffic and endangered lives.”

Police are now deliberating appropriate legal measures.

