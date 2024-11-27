Drunk and dozy: Woman found napping in car on Pattaya road

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:27, 27 November 2024| Updated: 17:27, 27 November 2024
Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

In a scene straight out of a comedy sketch, an intoxicated Thai woman caused chaos on South Pattaya Road when she was found asleep in her car, parked squarely in the middle of traffic during yesterday’s morning rush hour.

Traffic police and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to the scene at 9.30am yesterday, November 26, after reports of a white Toyota sedan obstructing vehicles near the Sai Sam intersection. When police arrived, they discovered the car idling with the engine running and the driver’s window open. Inside, the woman was sound asleep at the wheel.

It took officials a painstaking 30 minutes to rouse the woman, who reportedly became agitated upon waking. After some coaxing, she stepped out of the car. Officers noted an opened beer bottle inside the vehicle, though it appeared untouched.

Witnesses provided a curious backstory: two men, believed to be the woman’s companions, were spotted earlier that morning arriving on a motorcycle. They reportedly parked behind the car, reclined the driver’s seat to make her more comfortable, and then left her to snooze in the middle of the road, reported Pattaya News.

The woman was promptly taken to the Pattaya Police Station to sober up while officials began reviewing the incident.

“This reckless behaviour disrupted traffic and endangered lives.”

Police are now deliberating appropriate legal measures.

Photo courtesy of Toast to Thailand

In related news, a heavily intoxicated 29 year old woman caused a dramatic scene by driving her shiny new Ford Ranger straight into an Alphard minivan, resulting in significant damage.

In other news, a British tourist’s night in Pattaya went from bad to worse after he found himself in a brawl with two locals who’d offered to drive him home. Too drunk to secure a taxi, the man, thought to be in his 60s, ended up battered on the pavement with a broken nose, bruises, and cuts—after allegedly turning on his would-be rescuers.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

