Thai police ignore hit-and-run case linked to stolen vehicle (video)

A Thai couple urged police officers in the central province of Pathum Thani to take their hit-and-run case more seriously, as they also suspect the perpetrator of being involved in stolen vehicle trafficking.

Following police inaction, the couple, Suthat Naenchoo and Nongluck Chansook, sought help from non-profit organisation Saimai Survive to seek justice. The organisation held a press conference yesterday, November 26, during which the couple shared their story with the public.

Suthat explained that the hit-and-run incident occurred on Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road in Pathum Thani on November 17, while he, his wife, and their three year old child were travelling home to the Saimai district of Bangkok.

A black Isuzu pickup truck with the registration plate งว 4042 Chon Buri crashed into the left side of their car, causing Suthat to lose control of the vehicle and nearly drive into a roadside canal.

The pickup driver fled the scene at high speed, prompting Suthat to give chase. He eventually observed that the driver was a woman who appeared to be drunk. His wife lowered the car window and asked the woman to pull over.

The couple shared a video of the incident with the public, in which Nongluck can be heard shouting at the pickup driver.

“Hey, you crashed into our car and fled the scene!”

The pickup driver admitted to the hit-and-run and apologised to the couple but sped away again shortly afterwards. Concerned for their child’s safety, the couple decided to end the high-speed chase and filed a complaint at Thanyaburi Police Station.

Vehicle trafficking suspected

Police summoned the owner of the vehicle for questioning. However, records revealed that the owner reported the car as stolen on August 21. The owner explained to the couple that she pawned her car to someone she met via Facebook.

The owner later attempted to retrieve the vehicle but was unable to contact the person, leading her to file a theft complaint at Borwin Police Station in Chon Buri.

The couple suspects the female driver of being involved in a vehicle trafficking gang. They believe the pickup truck may soon be smuggled into a neighbouring country.

The couple stated that they repeatedly followed up on the case with the police but no progress was made. They had to cover the cost of repairing their car themselves. Officers allegedly asked them to wait and eventually stopped answering their phone calls.

Police denied allegations of inaction and insisted that they are investigating the case. They plan to review CCTV footage along tollways to identify the woman.

According to police reports, the black pickup truck was last seen in the Isaan province of Buriram one to two months ago. Efforts to locate the vehicle are ongoing.