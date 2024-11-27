Thai police ignore hit-and-run case linked to stolen vehicle (video)

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:37, 27 November 2024| Updated: 17:37, 27 November 2024
132 2 minutes read
Thai police ignore hit-and-run case linked to stolen vehicle (video)
Photo via Channel 7

A Thai couple urged police officers in the central province of Pathum Thani to take their hit-and-run case more seriously, as they also suspect the perpetrator of being involved in stolen vehicle trafficking.

Following police inaction, the couple, Suthat Naenchoo and Nongluck Chansook, sought help from non-profit organisation Saimai Survive to seek justice. The organisation held a press conference yesterday, November 26, during which the couple shared their story with the public.

Advertisements

Suthat explained that the hit-and-run incident occurred on Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road in Pathum Thani on November 17, while he, his wife, and their three year old child were travelling home to the Saimai district of Bangkok.

A black Isuzu pickup truck with the registration plate งว 4042 Chon Buri crashed into the left side of their car, causing Suthat to lose control of the vehicle and nearly drive into a roadside canal.

Related news

The pickup driver fled the scene at high speed, prompting Suthat to give chase. He eventually observed that the driver was a woman who appeared to be drunk. His wife lowered the car window and asked the woman to pull over.

The couple shared a video of the incident with the public, in which Nongluck can be heard shouting at the pickup driver.

“Hey, you crashed into our car and fled the scene!”

Advertisements

The pickup driver admitted to the hit-and-run and apologised to the couple but sped away again shortly afterwards. Concerned for their child’s safety, the couple decided to end the high-speed chase and filed a complaint at Thanyaburi Police Station.

Hit-and-run and vehicle trafficking
Photo via ThaiRath

Vehicle trafficking suspected

Police summoned the owner of the vehicle for questioning. However, records revealed that the owner reported the car as stolen on August 21. The owner explained to the couple that she pawned her car to someone she met via Facebook.

The owner later attempted to retrieve the vehicle but was unable to contact the person, leading her to file a theft complaint at Borwin Police Station in Chon Buri.

The couple suspects the female driver of being involved in a vehicle trafficking gang. They believe the pickup truck may soon be smuggled into a neighbouring country.

Thai woman wanted for hit-and-run and alleged vehicle trafficking
Photo via ThaiRath

The couple stated that they repeatedly followed up on the case with the police but no progress was made. They had to cover the cost of repairing their car themselves. Officers allegedly asked them to wait and eventually stopped answering their phone calls.

Police denied allegations of inaction and insisted that they are investigating the case. They plan to review CCTV footage along tollways to identify the woman.

According to police reports, the black pickup truck was last seen in the Isaan province of Buriram one to two months ago. Efforts to locate the vehicle are ongoing.

Latest Thailand News
Patient high on meth terrorises Maha Sarakham hospital (video) Crime News

Patient high on meth terrorises Maha Sarakham hospital (video)

4 hours ago
RTN to the rescue: Fishing boat capsizes in Songkhla South Thailand News

RTN to the rescue: Fishing boat capsizes in Songkhla

4 hours ago
Loan clouds gather: Thailand&#8217;s tourism faces a credit crunch storm Business News

Loan clouds gather: Thailand’s tourism faces a credit crunch storm

4 hours ago
Thai police ignore hit-and-run case linked to stolen vehicle (video) Bangkok News

Thai police ignore hit-and-run case linked to stolen vehicle (video)

4 hours ago
Drunk and dozy: Woman found napping in car on Pattaya road Crime News

Drunk and dozy: Woman found napping in car on Pattaya road

4 hours ago
Banking on stability: Thailand hits a high note despite loan flatlining Business News

Banking on stability: Thailand hits a high note despite loan flatlining

4 hours ago
Boozy blunder: Tipsy pedestrian struck by British biker in Pattaya Crime News

Boozy blunder: Tipsy pedestrian struck by British biker in Pattaya

4 hours ago
True triumphs: EPL loss won&#8217;t sideline broadcast giants Business News

True triumphs: EPL loss won’t sideline broadcast giants

5 hours ago
Thai coffee lovers ditch pricey cups amid economic squeeze Economy News

Thai coffee lovers ditch pricey cups amid economic squeeze

5 hours ago
AV content or real? Bangkok police deny public sex after explicit video goes viral Bangkok News

AV content or real? Bangkok police deny public sex after explicit video goes viral

5 hours ago
Tutor arrested for defrauding over 30 parents in Nakhon Sawan Crime News

Tutor arrested for defrauding over 30 parents in Nakhon Sawan

5 hours ago
Land of smart: Thailand&#8217;s AI ambitions set to smile on the future Business News

Land of smart: Thailand’s AI ambitions set to smile on the future

5 hours ago
Phatthalung: Grandmother missing after saving boy from drowning Crime News

Phatthalung: Grandmother missing after saving boy from drowning

5 hours ago
Teenager severely injured after awning collapse in Chon Buri Crime News

Teenager severely injured after awning collapse in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
Thai man swindles 1.1 million baht from Chinese man Bangkok News

Thai man swindles 1.1 million baht from Chinese man

6 hours ago
Thai national caught smuggling Chinese nationals across border Crime News

Thai national caught smuggling Chinese nationals across border

6 hours ago
Dangerous elephant traps found in Khao Yai National Park Crime News

Dangerous elephant traps found in Khao Yai National Park

6 hours ago
Pattaya shoppers flock to market for cold-weather bargains Pattaya News

Pattaya shoppers flock to market for cold-weather bargains

7 hours ago
Thai transwomen fight over foreign client on Phuket&#8217;s Bangla Road Crime News

Thai transwomen fight over foreign client on Phuket’s Bangla Road

7 hours ago
Pattaya thief steals gold ring and cash from Swedish man Crime News

Pattaya thief steals gold ring and cash from Swedish man

7 hours ago
Thai teens set to bend it like the Real Madrid Galácticos in Thailand Thailand News

Thai teens set to bend it like the Real Madrid Galácticos in Thailand

7 hours ago
Senate chiefs praise Phuket’s visionary anti-corruption strategy Crime News

Senate chiefs praise Phuket’s visionary anti-corruption strategy

7 hours ago
Thai man urged by police to retrieve lost wallet containing drugs Bangkok News

Thai man urged by police to retrieve lost wallet containing drugs

7 hours ago
Thai PM and Energy Minister clash over clean energy vision Bangkok News

Thai PM and Energy Minister clash over clean energy vision

8 hours ago
Thailand &#8216;rains&#8217; on its own parade as monsoons threaten Thailand News

Thailand ‘rains’ on its own parade as monsoons threaten

8 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Loan clouds gather: Thailand&#8217;s tourism faces a credit crunch storm

Loan clouds gather: Thailand’s tourism faces a credit crunch storm

Published: 17:44, 27 November 2024
Drunk and dozy: Woman found napping in car on Pattaya road

Drunk and dozy: Woman found napping in car on Pattaya road

Published: 17:27, 27 November 2024
Banking on stability: Thailand hits a high note despite loan flatlining

Banking on stability: Thailand hits a high note despite loan flatlining

Published: 17:20, 27 November 2024
Boozy blunder: Tipsy pedestrian struck by British biker in Pattaya

Boozy blunder: Tipsy pedestrian struck by British biker in Pattaya

Published: 17:13, 27 November 2024