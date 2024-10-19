Drowsy driver crashes into motorcycle in Chachoengsao

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A driver, drowsy and caught off guard by a sudden call from his girlfriend, caused a severe accident in Chachoengsao province when he fell asleep at the wheel and collided with a motorcycle, leaving two young women critically injured.

The incident occurred at 7.30pm yesterday, October 18, when police officer Theerawat Pornprasit of the Chachoengsao City Police Station received a report of a car colliding with a motorcycle on Kasem Rat Phatthana Road near the Takong Bridge in Bang Phra, Mueang district, Chachoengsao province. Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

Under a roadside tree, two injured women were found in distress. The victims, identified as 20 year old Rattiya and 15 year old Wannaya, were in severe condition. Rattiya suffered deep lacerations on her right arm and leg, losing a significant amount of blood, while Wannaya had a broken right leg. Both were immediately given first aid before being rushed to the hospital.

The initial investigation revealed that the two women were riding a white and blue Honda Wave 125i motorcycle without a licence plate, which had been thrown off the road and severely damaged. Nearby was a grey Mitsubishi sedan with the number plate กน 2950 Chachoengsao, driven by 28 year old Thammarat. The front right side of the car bore visible collision damage.

Thammarat explained that he had been napping when his girlfriend called, asking him to pick her up from a convenience store at the entrance of their alley. Despite the rain, he decided to drive out. However, feeling sleep-deprived, he suddenly dozed off and veered into the opposite lane, waking up only when he crashed into the motorcycle, causing the injuries.

“I was just trying to get to the store to pick her up but I must have dozed off. The next thing I knew, I had hit the motorcycle.”

A witness, 22 year old Sittipoom, provided his account:

“I was driving behind Thammarat’s car on my way home. His car gradually swerved to the right just as the motorcycle approached from the opposite direction, leading to a violent collision. Both the riders and their bike were thrown into the air, while Thammarat’s car slowly came to a stop by the roadside.”

Police have taken Thammarat in for further questioning at the Chachoengsao City Police Station. They plan to interview the injured women once they are stable to understand the full details of the incident before proceeding with legal actions, reported KhaoSod.

