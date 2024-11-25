Motorcycle taxis causes traffic gridlock during Pattaya concert

Image courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A major hip-hop concert at Legend Siam created severe traffic chaos in Pattaya at the weekend, as hundreds of motorcycle taxis caused gridlock by parking illegally in the streets.

The venue, located roughly 20 kilometres from central Pattaya, drew large crowds that overwhelmed the city’s already tourist-heavy traffic system on Saturday, November 23.

The situation deteriorated when motorcycle taxi drivers parked their vehicles in traffic lanes, significantly reducing road capacity and creating kilometres-long traffic jams. Multiple lanes were rendered unusable, leaving minimal space for regular traffic flow.

Residents expressed their discontent with both the lack of organised parking arrangements and proper registration systems for the event. The problems were compounded by the existing heavy tourist traffic in the area.

Many questioned whether concert organisers had obtained the necessary permits and implemented adequate traffic management plans.

Of particular concern was the behaviour of local motorcycle taxi drivers, who were reported to be blocking not only roads but also access to residential properties. With the concert scheduled to continue for another evening, residents braced for a second night of traffic disruption.

The incident sparked calls for enhanced regulations, with residents demanding better event management practices. Proposed solutions include implementing a formal registration system for motorcycle taxi drivers and ensuring they hold proper public licenses.

There is also a push to prioritise local drivers to better serve community needs.

