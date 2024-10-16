Sedan driver trapped after high-speed horror in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Chaos erupted on Siam Country Club Road in East Pattaya on Monday, October 14, when a sedan lost control, smashing into an electric pole and careening into the wall of a substation.

Pattaya’s Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Center swiftly responded to the alarming report of the accident, dispatching teams armed with cutting tools to the scene.

Upon arrival, rescuers discovered a severely damaged grey Nissan Almera, with the driver, 34 year old Krairuek Singpae, trapped inside. Emergency workers sprang into action, using hydraulic tools to safely extract him from the wreckage. After the harrowing rescue, he was promptly transported to Bang Lamung Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

A bottle of alcohol was discovered on the driver’s seat, raising concerns about the potential cause of the crash. Witness 19 year old Saksit Singsawat, who observed the incident unfold, noted that the vehicle was speeding before it lost control.

“It was going so fast before it hit the pole and crashed into the wall.”

Local police conducted a thorough investigation of the crash site, meticulously documenting evidence for further analysis. They have indicated that the investigation will continue once Krairuek recovers from his injuries, reported Pattaya Mail.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of reckless driving, especially in areas populated by pedestrians and local businesses.

