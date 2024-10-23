Intoxicated woman flips car on Pattaya overpass, claims heartache

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A young woman, heavily intoxicated, lost control of her car, causing it to flip over and sustain significant damage. When confronted by police, she confidently stated, “It hurts in my heart,” while expressing confusion about how the accident occurred.

At 1.16am today, October 23, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Radio Centre in Pattaya received a report of a car accident on the Laem Bali Hai overpass road in Pattaya, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. Rescue volunteers, special operations officers from Pattaya City, and the police promptly arrived at the scene.

They discovered a Honda Brio with Bangkok license plates overturned and severely damaged in the middle of the road. The driver, identified as 29 year old Panthip, was found to be heavily intoxicated and sustained minor scrapes on her body.

While first aid was being administered, police asked Panthip if she was injured. Locking eyes with the officers, she confidently replied, “It hurts in my heart,” causing the officers to chuckle before continuing to provide basic medical care.

Upon further questioning, Panthip, still heavily intoxicated, gave incoherent responses but admitted to consuming alcohol. She claimed to be a confident and skilled driver, yet could not explain how the accident occurred.

Nopphakun Songcharoen, a special operations officer in Pattaya, recounted that earlier in the evening, police had noticed Panthip stumbling due to her inebriated state and were concerned for her safety. Fearing she might be harmed, they escorted her in a golf cart to ensure she could safely get a ride home.

Nopphakun explained, “We asked her how she planned to get home, and she mentioned she would take public transport. We felt relieved but still made sure she stayed with us for her safety.”

Shortly afterwards, they received a report of a flipped car and quickly went to investigate, discovering it was the same woman driving. They immediately coordinated with rescue volunteers to assist her, reported KhaoSod.

Police have since detained Panthip to measure her blood alcohol content and proceed with legal action.