Drunk British tourist’s Pattaya night out ends in punch-up

Photo courtesy of Chaiyot Pupattanapong via Bangkok Post

A British tourist’s night in Pattaya went from bad to worse after he found himself in a brawl with two locals who’d offered to drive him home. Too drunk to secure a taxi, the man, thought to be in his 60s, ended up battered on the pavement with a broken nose, bruises, and cuts—after allegedly turning on his would-be rescuers.

Pattaya City police responded around 3am, today, November 19, on Pattaya Sai 3 Road, where they found the British man injured and unable to provide coherent details due to his intoxicated state. According to a witness, identified only as Rattapon, the drama unfolded after a white pickup truck stopped, and a Thai man pulled the British man out, leaving him on the roadside.

Police soon identified the men involved—two entertainment venue technicians, 30 year old Manuchchai and 28 year old Jakkrit—who arrived at the Pattaya City Police Station around 4.30am to report the incident. The men admitted to the altercation but claimed they acted in self-defence.

According to Manuchchai, he and his friend had seen the intoxicated Brit struggling to find a taxi from a bar on Soi Bua Khao. Out of sympathy, they decided to help. But things took a turn when the British man became loud and aggressive and tried to attack the Thai locals. The tourist allegedly struck the Thai men’s truck and forced them off course.

“We tried to calm him down, but he refused to listen. He started a fistfight with us. We traded punches before deciding to leave him on the roadside.”

Police are now reviewing CCTV footage to establish a clear picture of the events and ensure fairness for all involved, reported Bangkok Post.

