Drowning in chaos: Pattani floods shut down hospitals

Four hospitals in the southern province of Pattani have been forced to close their doors as relentless floodwaters swamp their compounds, leaving patients to be evacuated to emergency field hospitals.

The disaster, which has engulfed Nong Chik, Yaring, Thung Yang Daeng, and Mae Lan hospitals, is wreaking havoc in this southern border province.

Dr Anurak Saraparb, chief of the Pattani Public Health Office, confirmed the closures.

“Patients have already been moved to field hospitals. Doctors, nurses, and health personnel are working to ensure their safety and care.”

The crisis, fuelled by heavy rain and high sea tides, has created a dire situation, particularly in areas near the Pattani and Sai Buri rivers.

Floodwaters are not sparing anyone. In the bustling Mueang municipal area, Pattani’s main economic hub, waters surged by 10 centimetres today, forcing many shops to remain shuttered for a third day. Officials in seven districts are scrambling to monitor the situation as residents brace for more trouble, with fears that runoff from neighbouring Yala province could aggravate the already critical flooding.

Local officials are sounding the alarm as they contend with the combined impact of torrential rain, swollen rivers, and high tides. With no clear end in sight, Pattani’s residents are left wondering when relief will come, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, torrential rain in Songkhla has wreaked havoc as roads have been inundated with water, leading to significant disruptions. The incessant downpour has caused flooding in several key areas, with water levels reaching up to 70 centimetres.

Local officials have been forced to close certain routes, including the critical Kanjanavanich Road, which connects the Hat Yai district to the Mueang Songkhla district.

In other news, severe flooding has hit several areas in the southern province of Phatthalung, prompting officials to declare disaster zones across four districts, affecting 15 subdistricts, 57 villages, and 12 communities.