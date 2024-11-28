Elderly woman trapped by floodwater at home rescued in Yala (video)

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 09:53, 28 November 2024| Updated: 09:53, 28 November 2024
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Heavy rainfall in Yala has led to rapid flooding, trapping many residents in their homes. Soldiers quickly responded to rescue efforts, including carrying a bedridden elderly woman to safety on the second floor of her house.

Torrential rain has been pounding the southern Thai province of Yala, causing widespread flooding that has caught many residents off guard. Water levels have risen unexpectedly, leaving people stranded in their homes without time to evacuate. The situation has become increasingly dire, with waters rising swiftly and affecting numerous areas across the province.

One particular incident, which gained attention through a video shared by a TikTok user, @pai.chainarong, highlights the commendable efforts of soldiers assisting those in need. The video captures the tense moments as soldiers rush to help an elderly woman who is bedridden and unable to move on her own. With floodwaters beginning to invade her home, the urgency of the situation becomes apparent.

“Helping a bedridden grandmother escape the flood to the second floor. Stay strong, grandma. This year, the water came quickly. May everyone stay safe.”

The soldiers were alerted to the situation and arrived at a house where the elderly woman was lying on the ground floor, hooked up to an oxygen tube. As water started seeping into the lower level of the house, the soldiers acted swiftly. They carefully lifted the woman and carried her to the safety of the second floor, a move crucial for her well-being as the waters continued to rise.

Upon reaching the safety of the upper level, the elderly woman expressed her gratitude by gently raising her hands in a traditional Thai gesture of thanks. The soldiers reciprocated this gesture, acknowledging the relief and appreciation felt in the moment. This act of kindness and bravery underscores the critical role the military plays in disaster response, providing assistance and support to those most vulnerable during natural calamities.

The flooding in Yala is part of a broader weather pattern affecting the southern region of Thailand, with heavy rains persisting and causing significant disruption. Reports indicate that the floodwaters have reached alarming levels, nearly submerging rooftops in some areas. The severe weather has also impacted transportation, with rail services across three provinces being disrupted, leaving numerous passengers stranded, reported KhaoSod.

Efforts to manage and mitigate the impact of the floods are ongoing, as officials and emergency services strive to provide relief and assistance. The military’s involvement has proven vital in these efforts, as they continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of affected residents.

What Other Media Are Saying
  • Bangkok Post reports on severe flooding in southern Thailand, resulting in three fatalities and extensive damage, while officials urge residents to prepare for ongoing heavy rain and potential flash floods. (read more)
Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why do soldiers often play a crucial role during natural disasters in Thailand?

Military forces provide rapid response, logistical support, and manpower, crucial for evacuations and delivering aid during emergencies.

How could advanced warning systems change the outcome of sudden flood events in Yala?

They can provide timely alerts, allowing residents to evacuate early and minimise the risk of being stranded.

What if community-based disaster response teams were more prevalent in flood-prone areas?

Local teams could enhance early response capabilities, ensuring quicker aid and reducing dependency on external assistance.

How does the traditional Thai gesture of thanks impact the morale of rescuers during crisis situations?

It fosters a sense of appreciation and solidarity, boosting the morale and motivation of emergency responders.

What are the long-term effects of frequent flooding on infrastructure and community resilience in southern Thailand?

Repeated flooding can weaken infrastructure, disrupt livelihoods, and necessitate improvements in community resilience and flood management strategies.

Elderly woman trapped by floodwater at home rescued in Yala (video)

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

