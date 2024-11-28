Elderly woman trapped by floodwater at home rescued in Yala (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Heavy rainfall in Yala has led to rapid flooding, trapping many residents in their homes. Soldiers quickly responded to rescue efforts, including carrying a bedridden elderly woman to safety on the second floor of her house.

Torrential rain has been pounding the southern Thai province of Yala, causing widespread flooding that has caught many residents off guard. Water levels have risen unexpectedly, leaving people stranded in their homes without time to evacuate. The situation has become increasingly dire, with waters rising swiftly and affecting numerous areas across the province.

One particular incident, which gained attention through a video shared by a TikTok user, @pai.chainarong, highlights the commendable efforts of soldiers assisting those in need. The video captures the tense moments as soldiers rush to help an elderly woman who is bedridden and unable to move on her own. With floodwaters beginning to invade her home, the urgency of the situation becomes apparent.

“Helping a bedridden grandmother escape the flood to the second floor. Stay strong, grandma. This year, the water came quickly. May everyone stay safe.”

The soldiers were alerted to the situation and arrived at a house where the elderly woman was lying on the ground floor, hooked up to an oxygen tube. As water started seeping into the lower level of the house, the soldiers acted swiftly. They carefully lifted the woman and carried her to the safety of the second floor, a move crucial for her well-being as the waters continued to rise.

Upon reaching the safety of the upper level, the elderly woman expressed her gratitude by gently raising her hands in a traditional Thai gesture of thanks. The soldiers reciprocated this gesture, acknowledging the relief and appreciation felt in the moment. This act of kindness and bravery underscores the critical role the military plays in disaster response, providing assistance and support to those most vulnerable during natural calamities.

The flooding in Yala is part of a broader weather pattern affecting the southern region of Thailand, with heavy rains persisting and causing significant disruption. Reports indicate that the floodwaters have reached alarming levels, nearly submerging rooftops in some areas. The severe weather has also impacted transportation, with rail services across three provinces being disrupted, leaving numerous passengers stranded, reported KhaoSod.

Efforts to manage and mitigate the impact of the floods are ongoing, as officials and emergency services strive to provide relief and assistance. The military’s involvement has proven vital in these efforts, as they continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of affected residents.

