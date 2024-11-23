Phatthalung declared disaster zone amid severe flooding

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Severe flooding has hit several areas in the southern province of Phatthalung, prompting officials to declare disaster zones across four districts, affecting 15 subdistricts, 57 villages, and 12 communities. The heavy rainfall has led to both flood and wind disaster declarations, with urgent evacuations underway to move residents to safer areas.

Kongsakul Jantrach, acting governor of Phatthalung, convened a meeting with the provincial administration, disaster prevention and mitigation office, local government organisations, and military units to address the flooding crisis effectively. The meeting focused on the rapid response needed to mitigate the impact on affected communities.

Advertisements

Phatthalung, being a low-lying area, naturally receives water from the neighbouring districts of Srinagarindra and Kong Ra, exacerbating the flooding situation. Currently, six subdistricts, 42 villages, and 12 communities have reported significant distress due to the inundation.

Prang Mu subdistrict in Mueang Phatthalung district faces the most severe flooding, particularly in Villages 4, 5, 7, 8, and 1. Residents have resorted to sandbagging to barricade their homes against the strong water currents. Within Prang Mu Temple, water levels have reached heights of 40 to 50 centimetres. Locals have been moving their belongings to higher ground since early morning to prevent damage. However, there is growing concern about safety if the rain persists or water levels rise further.

The provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office in Phatthalung is set to officially declare flood and wind disaster zones in four districts: Mueang Phatthalung, Si Banphot, Srinagarindra, and Khuan Khanun. This declaration aims to facilitate more efficient aid distribution to the affected residents.

Reports indicate that while some areas are returning to normalcy, others, like Ban Nang Lat Nuea community, remain waterlogged. Constant rainfall is keeping certain low-lying areas inundated. Residents of Village 8 in Prang Mu subdistrict have been proactive in safeguarding their possessions by moving them to higher ground. Still, uncertainty looms over their safety if weather conditions worsen.

An elderly resident in the same locality has chosen not to evacuate despite the flooding of their entire house. Expressing concern for their home, they have opted to stay, mentioning they would only consider relocating if the water rises above their already elevated bed.

Advertisements

The situation across Phatthalung remains precarious, with officials and emergency services on high alert to respond to any further developments. The local government continues to monitor weather conditions closely and is prepared to implement additional measures if needed to ensure the safety of all residents, reported KhaoSod.

What Other Media Are Saying Crisis24 forecasts severe weather across southern Thailand, warning of heavy rainfall and flooding risks through Nov. 6, which may disrupt travel and heighten disease outbreak threats in affected areas. (read more)

forecasts severe weather across southern Thailand, warning of heavy rainfall and flooding risks through Nov. 6, which may disrupt travel and heighten disease outbreak threats in affected areas. (read more) Bangkok Post reports southern Thailand faces severe weather with forecasts of torrential rain and flooding, prompting officials to prepare and alert residents, highlighting the urgency for flood management and safety measures. (read more)

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why are low-lying areas like Phatthalung more prone to severe flooding? Low-lying areas naturally collect runoff from higher regions, making them vulnerable to flooding, especially during heavy rainfalls. How might the declaration of disaster zones impact local communities in Phatthalung? Declaring disaster zones can streamline aid distribution, ensuring affected communities receive timely assistance and resources. What if rainfall continues to intensify in Phatthalung? How might this affect evacuation strategies? Persistent rainfall could overwhelm current evacuation plans, necessitating more extensive relocations and emergency responses. How do residents decide whether to evacuate or stay amid worsening flood conditions? Residents weigh the risks of property damage against personal safety, often staying until water levels threaten their immediate living conditions. What measures can local officials implement to better prepare for future flooding events in regions like Phatthalung? Officials could enhance early warning systems, strengthen infrastructure, and improve community preparedness to mitigate future flood impacts.