Connect with us

Crime

Koh Samui partiers fined 10,000 baht, commuted 15-day sentence

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

In an update to our story yesterday regarding an illegal birthday party on Koh Samui that saw 48 partiers taken into custody, charges have apparently been filed against 44 party attendees. A report in Thai media said 44 of the 48 partiers at Maithy Pool Lounge & Restaurant inside a luxury resort in the hills behind Bangrak on the northeast corner of the island have now been charged.

The people attending the illegal birthday party violated the Covid-19 Emergency Decree and Communicable Diseases Act, enacted to curb the spread of Covid-19 by forbidding gathering, especially ones with alcohol.

Thai media Matichon reports that 44 of the partiers attending the Koh Samui birthday bash were sentenced to 15 days in prison, which was suspended for one year, and a fine of 10,000 baht each. The charges were cited under the Emergency Decree as well as the Disease Control Act of Surat Thani.

Meanwhile, 2 restaurants were busted in Koh Samui for serving alcohol. Earlier confusion over the location due to several restaurants bearing the same name on the island was cleared up in subsequent reporting, identifying the Apple Bar and Bamboo Restaurant, both in Chaweng.

The two restaurants were closed and the owners were arrested when police found patrons drinking and playing pool. They were each charged 5,000 baht for violating Covid-19 restrictions and the Surat Thani Provincial Order that bans restaurants from opening after 11 pm. They were convicted of selling alcoholic beverages and allowing consumption of alcohol on the premises.

SOURCE: Matichon

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime2 seconds ago

Koh Samui partiers fined 10,000 baht, commuted 15-day sentence
Thailand1 hour ago

COVID-19 Sunday afternoon Update, provincial totals
Phuket2 hours ago

2 new Covid-19 deaths in Phuket, only 15% of hospital beds open

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

Phuket plans to set up 10 more isolation centres as Covid concerns linger
Thailand4 hours ago

14 Burmese migrant workers arrested in Songkhla
Thailand5 hours ago

Market closes for 4 days in Nakhon Ratchasima following discovery of Covid cluster
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand6 hours ago

NIDA poll suggests many Thais don’t think Prayut will be PM again
Crime6 hours ago

2 dogs found dead in Pattaya, owner suspects poisoning
News7 hours ago

Suspect in Chiang Mai kidnapping faces 2 new charges
Thailand8 hours ago

Captain arrested in Samut Sakhon for allegedly not paying workers
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Sunday Covid Update: 180 deaths 14,029 new cases
Koh Samui21 hours ago

48 arrested at Covid-19 violating luxury Koh Samui birthday party
Vietnam1 day ago

Super Typhoon Chanthu and Tropical Storm Conson hit SE Asia
Bangkok1 day ago

Study shows 99.7% of Bangkok wearing masks properly
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Covid-19 AFTERNOON UPDATE Saturday: provincial totals
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending