Bangkok
Study shows 99.7% of Bangkok wearing masks properly
While anti-mask sentiment can seem widespread and popular on social media, a new survey shows that, in Bangkok at least, almost 100% of people are wearing their masks. The surprising “AI Mask” project by the Ministry of Higher Education Science Research and Innovation found that 99.7% of Bangkok residents were not only wearing their masks but wearing them correctly.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced the findings yesterday and encouraged all provinces around Thailand to follow Bangkok’s great example and mask up.
The survey checked on 6,130 people across 29 districts in Bangkok and found that only 0.02% did not wear masks at all to observe Covid-19 safety and public health regulations. On the other hand, 0.26% were found to be wearing masks but incorrectly or ineffectively. The remaining 99.7% of people in the survey wore their masks safely and properly.
The rosy survey results of those polled seem to contradict the real-world experience where Bangkok saw nearly 3,500 new Covid-19 infections yesterday and 3,700 the day before. The capital province always has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the daily reports. Bangkok also had more Covid-19 deaths than any other province, yesterday 25 of the 189 nationally, and 43 of the 220 deaths in Thailand the day before.
After Bangkok, neighbouring Samat Prakan had the next highest number of infections in yesterday’s figures with just over 1,000. Chon Buri to the east has also been hovering around 1,000 infections a day. Other common Covid-19 infection hotspots include Samut Sakhon, Ratchaburi, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Prachin Buri, Rayong, and Saraburi.
The CCSA reminds people to stay vigilant, wear their masks properly, and follow Covid-19 safety procedures like social distancing, hand washing and contact tracing.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Study shows 99.7% of Bangkok wearing masks properly
Covid-19 AFTERNOON UPDATE Saturday: provincial totals
Police launch mobile Covid-19 testing for officers and families
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Kidnapped baby Nong Gina was not sexually assaulted
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
Phuket: Record 4 Covid-19 deaths in 1 day, hospitals nearly full
Covid-19 UPDATE Saturday: 253 deaths, rate of infections steady
PM Prayut lays out 10-year plan at China-ASEAN Expo
Lisa of Blackpink set video records, 50 million views in 12 hours
Officials expect 400,000+ Covid-19 infections from free ATK plan
Phuket meeting urges national government on Covid-19 changes
Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Ministry of Public Health rules AstraZeneca vaccine cause of blood clot death
Is it worth living and doing Business in Thailand compared to Vietnam | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 85
Samui relaxes re-opening rules following low tourist demand
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
Good Morning Thailand | The future of Expats in Thailand, Hua-Hin re-opening plans OCT 1 | September 7
Foundation suspects darker motive in missing girl’s kidnapping
Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday
Europe’s medicine regulator adds extremely rare autoimmune disorder as possible side effect of AstraZeneca
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Samui relaxes re-opening rules following low tourist demand
- Pattaya23 hours ago
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
- Phuket4 days ago
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
- Bangkok22 hours ago
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Foundation suspects darker motive in missing girl’s kidnapping
- Hua Hin5 hours ago
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market