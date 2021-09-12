Connect with us

Thailand

Market closes for 4 days in Nakhon Ratchasima following discovery of Covid cluster

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Adrian Watson/Flickr

Talad Suranaree, a market that specialises in agricultural fare in the northeastern Thai province of Nakhon Ratchasima, is closed from today until next Wednesday after nearly 80 traders tested positive for Covid. The provincial communicable disease committee announced the closure, today.

1,444 traders from the market were tested on Friday and the results came out yesterday, which showed 79 people had contracted the virus. Following the news of the traders having tested positive, Nakhon Ratchasima mayor Prasert Boonchaisuk ordered the market to close for 4 days, from 2pm today until September 15. The committee says 170 new cases were reported today, 140 in their province, Nakhon Ratachisma, also known as Korat, and 30 infections in other provinces.

The northeastern province has now had 11 clusters that have been closely monitored. The largest clusters were at the Cargill Meats Factory where 1,390 people tested positive, followed by 993 people testing positive at a chicken processing factory and today’s cluster.

Earlier this week, several markets and communities closed in the southern Thai province of Nakhon Si Thammarat after a Covid outbreak was discovered.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 seconds ago

Market closes for 4 days in Nakhon Ratchasima following discovery of Covid cluster
Thailand1 hour ago

NIDA poll suggests many Thais don’t think Prayut will be PM again
Crime2 hours ago

2 dogs found dead in Pattaya, owner suspects poisoning

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

News2 hours ago

Suspect in Chiang Mai kidnapping faces 2 new charges
Thailand3 hours ago

Captain arrested in Samut Sakhon for allegedly not paying workers
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Sunday Covid Update: 180 deaths 14,029 new cases
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Koh Samui17 hours ago

48 arrested at Covid-19 violating luxury Koh Samui birthday party
Vietnam20 hours ago

Super Typhoon Chanthu and Tropical Storm Conson hit SE Asia
Bangkok21 hours ago

Study shows 99.7% of Bangkok wearing masks properly
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

Covid-19 AFTERNOON UPDATE Saturday: provincial totals
Bangkok23 hours ago

Police launch mobile Covid-19 testing for officers and families
Crime1 day ago

Kidnapped baby Nong Gina was not sexually assaulted
Hua Hin1 day ago

Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
Phuket1 day ago

Phuket: Record 4 Covid-19 deaths in 1 day, hospitals nearly full
Thailand1 day ago

Covid-19 UPDATE Saturday: 253 deaths, rate of infections steady
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending