Market closes for 4 days in Nakhon Ratchasima following discovery of Covid cluster

Talad Suranaree, a market that specialises in agricultural fare in the northeastern Thai province of Nakhon Ratchasima, is closed from today until next Wednesday after nearly 80 traders tested positive for Covid. The provincial communicable disease committee announced the closure, today.

1,444 traders from the market were tested on Friday and the results came out yesterday, which showed 79 people had contracted the virus. Following the news of the traders having tested positive, Nakhon Ratchasima mayor Prasert Boonchaisuk ordered the market to close for 4 days, from 2pm today until September 15. The committee says 170 new cases were reported today, 140 in their province, Nakhon Ratachisma, also known as Korat, and 30 infections in other provinces.

The northeastern province has now had 11 clusters that have been closely monitored. The largest clusters were at the Cargill Meats Factory where 1,390 people tested positive, followed by 993 people testing positive at a chicken processing factory and today’s cluster.

Earlier this week, several markets and communities closed in the southern Thai province of Nakhon Si Thammarat after a Covid outbreak was discovered.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

