Koh Samui
48 arrested at Covid-19 violating luxury Koh Samui birthday party
Yet another illegal gathering, a party on Koh Samui, was busted by police for breaking the Covid-19 emergency restrictions. Early this morning, police raided Maithy Pool Lounge & Restaurant at a luxury resort in the hills behind Bangrak on the northeast corner of the island and arrested 48 people having a birthday party in defiance of Covid-19 rules.
27 foreigners – 6 women and 21 men – were arrested at the Samui party, as well as 3 Thai men and 18 Thai women. Police were tipped off that the venue, part of a resort and luxury residential neighborhood, was organising a birthday bash, despite the Emergency Decree and the Disease Control Act which forbids gatherings with alcohol and large gathering among other restrictions.
The district chief of Koh Samui led a collaborating team of police officers, soldiers, and local officials raid the party at 1 am late Friday night, early Saturday morning at the luxury resort and residents just a few minutes from the recent Covid-19 spreading party busted at Lamborghini Villa 3 weeks ago. All 48 attendees were arrested and taken to the Bophut police station in Chaweng for prosecution and alcohol was confiscated as evidence of the party.
It was a busy night for Covid-19 restriction violators on Koh Samui as before the big birthday party bust police also raided 2 restaurants that were serving alcoholic beverages against the Covid-19 Emergency Decree regulations. The Bamboo restaurant and Apple bar were raided at 9:30 pm when officers found alcoholic drinks were being sold, and the consumption of alcohol was permitted on the restaurant premises.
The owners of each venue had beer seized from their businesses and face 2 charges: selling alcohol and allowing alcohol consumption on-site. Information was unclear on the exact location of the restaurant or bar that was raided as there are many with the same name around Samui. There is a Bamboo restaurant in Maenam, Chaweng, Lamai and Maret, and there are Apple bars in at least Chaweng and Lamui.
There is no word on expected punishments for the restaurants or partygoers, but the Emergency Decree and Communicable Disease Act specifies fines of up to 40,000 baht, and jail sentences of up to 2 years, though punishment and fines seem to be rarely enforced.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
48 arrested at Covid-19 violating luxury Koh Samui birthday party
Super Typhoon Chanthu and Tropical Storm Conson hit SE Asia
Study shows 99.7% of Bangkok wearing masks properly
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Covid-19 AFTERNOON UPDATE Saturday: provincial totals
Police launch mobile Covid-19 testing for officers and families
Kidnapped baby Nong Gina was not sexually assaulted
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
Phuket: Record 4 Covid-19 deaths in 1 day, hospitals nearly full
Covid-19 UPDATE Saturday: 253 deaths, rate of infections steady
PM Prayut lays out 10-year plan at China-ASEAN Expo
Lisa of Blackpink set video records, 50 million views in 12 hours
Officials expect 400,000+ Covid-19 infections from free ATK plan
Phuket meeting urges national government on Covid-19 changes
Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
Is it worth living and doing Business in Thailand compared to Vietnam | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 85
Samui relaxes re-opening rules following low tourist demand
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
Good Morning Thailand | The future of Expats in Thailand, Hua-Hin re-opening plans OCT 1 | September 7
Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday
Foundation suspects darker motive in missing girl’s kidnapping
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Samui relaxes re-opening rules following low tourist demand
- Pattaya1 day ago
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
- Hua Hin9 hours ago
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
- Bangkok1 day ago
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Foundation suspects darker motive in missing girl’s kidnapping
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Europe’s medicine regulator adds extremely rare autoimmune disorder as possible side effect of AstraZeneca
Recent comments: