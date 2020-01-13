Court rejects Premchai’s request to remove electronic monitoring ankle bracelet | The Thaiger

Thailand
Court rejects Premchai’s request to remove electronic monitoring ankle bracelet
Premchai Karnasuta, the fallen business tycoon who was sentenced last year over a case of hunting and killing protected species in a Kanchanaburi national park, has been trying to get his electronic monitoring ankle bracelet removed by the court.
But the Thong Phaphum provincial court today rejected Premchai’s application for the removal of his electronic ankle bracelet. The request was made on the grounds that the device was exacerbating his poor health due to diabetes.
The Appeals Court has determined that Premchai has to wear the electronic monitoring device after it upheld his conviction and increased his jail term to two years and 14 months, without suspension. As the decision was handed down the court noted that the bracelet was on his right ankle, while the wounds, which he claimed were caused by the monitoring device, were on the left. Premchai was charged and sentenced for illegal hunting in the Thung Yai Naresuan wildlife sanctuary in Kanchanaburi province over a year ago
The Italian-Thai Development Company owner, Premchai, along with his team of lawyers, was present at the Thong Phaphum provincial court in Kanchanaburi province this morning to hear the judge hand down their decision.
Premchai and two other convicts in the illegal hunting case, Yong Dodkrua and Thanee Thummat, reported to the court on January 9 under the conditions of their bail terms. Yong was given two years and 17 months and Thanee, two years and 21 months.
Premchai’s lawyer, Vitoon Yimprai, says the court had granted his request for a one month extension of the deadline for the submission of an appeal to the Supreme Court against the Appeal Court’s verdict.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
Drought prompts Tesco Lotus to increase bottled water production
Tesco Lotus, the Thai division of Britain’s biggest retailer, is boosting bottled water production to help customers cope with drought. The chain says it will increase production of its own branded bottled water and also increase orders of other brands to sell at its branches nationwide, in response to this year’s drought and water shortages, which is predicted to be the worst in decades
A spokeswoman says that stocks of bottled water will be increased 50% compared to normal supplies.
Tesco says the move is intended “to ensure there will be enough water to serve the demands of its customers around Thailand during the drought season.” Tesco Lotus is offering a discount on bottled water up to March 4 at all of its branches, including its Tesco Lotus Express stores, and is working with partners to reduce transport time by getting the water delivered directly from the factories to its stores, instead of via its warehouse facilities.
It has not been disclosed where Tesco is sourcing the water but, presumably, it is being sourced from current available water supplies.
Due to the hazardous pollution levels in Bangkok and the surrounding area, Tesco Lotus is also stocking proper N95 face-masks for people to protect against PM2.5 dust particles in the air. The masks are available at all branches. including Tesco Lotus Express. N95 classification masks will help reduce inhalation of the harmful 2.5 micron air pollution particles, as distinct with the flimsy, cheap paper masks distributed by government authorities and schools.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
Top 10 ways to save our water
Hot weather and Thailand’s boom-or-bust water issues (floods in wet season and water shortages in the hot season) are a part of our life. It’s predicted that there will be hotter hot seasons and wet-seasons with less rain in the future. Even if we’re not sure what the future brings we should all be conscious of our water usage, be more self-sufficient and empower ourselves to do something positive to protect Thailand’s precious water reserves.
Here are a few ideas that may help you become more water-wise…
Shower with a bucket.
Don’t let all that water pour down the drain and stick a bucket next to you whilst you shower. The plants will be grateful for an extra drink on hot days and save you using the hose sometimes. Whilst you’re at it, cut your 5 minute shower down to three minutes. Really, you can sing somewhere else!
Make it a competition for the kids to see who can have the shortest shower. And, really, do we absolutely have to have four showers a day? No. A fresh spray of the deodorant and a fresh shirt will be perfectly OK during water shortages. For couples, well, shower together!
Turn off the water when brushing your teeth
Try leaving off the tap water until you want to rinse out your mouth. All that useable water flowing down the basic drain whilst you’re brushing isn’t making your teeth any whiter! Same when you’re washing your hands or washing your hair. Turn off the tap whilst you’re doing all the scrubbing. These little habits could end up saving tens of litres every time you do these daily tasks.
Boiling food?
Once the left-over water has cooled use it to water your indoor or outdoor plants. Just make sure the water has cooled first. The water will be full of nutrients from the cooking and is perfectly suitable for using elsewhere around the house.
Washing the car at a car wash
It’s more efficient than doing it yourself at home. Car wash businesses recycle a lot of their water. Even better, drive around with a dirty car now and then – it’s not hurting you or the car and will save water by delaying your car wash. If you absolutely have to wash your car at home, use a bucket with some soapy water to hand-wash all the dirt off, then quickly rinse with fresh water.
Get rid of the lawn
(Although going to be difficult if you’re a golf course!) Lawns use lots of water and daily watering during the hot season can soak up hundreds of litres of valuable water resources. Letting your lawn go brown, be assured it will come back in the wet season. And long-term, landscape accordingly with water wise ground covers, succulents, and other plants that thrive in drought conditions. Lawns may be a luxury we can’t afford in these water-conscious times.
Dishwashers
Only run the dishwasher when it’s full. Even better wash the dishes by hand. Dishwashing machines are notable water wasters. Grab you partner or a friend and have a chat or a laugh for the five minutes it will take you to wash the dishes by hand. You could save up to 50-100 litres of water. And fill up the sink once and do all the washing together without leaving the water running all the time.
Catch your own rain
Whilst it hasn’t been a worry in the past, our useable potable water supplies around Thailand are becoming an issue that won’t be fixed immediately. Consider installing a simple rain catchment system. They can be cheap or expensive and should be considered if you’re building a new house as an integral part of the design. Your roof is an amazing water-catcher. Use it.
Flushing
Flush the toilet less often and with less water. Most modern toilets have a half-flush option and there are other tricks to reducing the re-fill in your toilet’s cistern – putting a brick into your cistern is one way (gently!).
Water garden in the morning
Water the plants early in the morning. You’ll need less water, since cooler morning temperatures mean less evaporation. It’s not a great idea to water in the evenings, since this can promote mould growth in the humid Thai weather and hot evenings. And you really don’t need to water the driveway. It’s not growing. No one is going to walk past your house and compliment you on your sparkling clean drive-way.
Don’t wash the dog (or cat)
The dog WILL survive without being washed every day, or week. Indeed our dogs used to survive perfectly well without being washed at all. If the family pooch does need a wash try and use some of the water you saved from the bucket in the shower and be careful not to leave the hose on whilst rubbing in the shampoo. As for the cat, it is genetically programmed to clean itself better than you could ever hope to. Leave the cat alone – it NEVER needs to be washed.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
ASEAN
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
“Thailand, which ranks in 32nd place with 14.4 of suicides per 100.000 population – or nearly 10,000 suicide deaths last year.”
Every 40 seconds, someone loses their life to suicide and nearly 800,000 people die due to suicide every year, according to the World Health Organisation. In Thailand, suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-29 year olds, after road injury.
Thailand, which ranks in 32nd place with 14.4 of suicides per 100.000 population – or nearly 10,000 suicide deaths last year – holds the unenviable position of number 1 among ASEAN countries on the WHO suicide list, followed by Singapore (Rank 67 with the ratio of 11.2) and Laos (Rank 84 with the ratio of 8.6. The Philippines has the ASEANS’s least rate (Rank 163 with the ratio of 3.2). Brunei wasn’t on the 183-country list.
While noting that the number of countries with national suicide prevention strategies had increased to 38 in the five years since the publication of WHO’s first global report on suicide, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that this was still far too few and governments need to commit to establishing them.
“Despite progress, one person still dies every 40 seconds from suicide,” said Ghebreyesus.
“Every death is a tragedy for family, friends and colleagues. Yet suicides are preventable. We call on all countries to incorporate proven suicide prevention strategies into national health and education programmes in a sustainable way.”
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
The “40 seconds of action” campaign held last October provided an opportunity for people to help improve awareness of the significance of suicide as a global public health problem; improve knowledge of what can be done to prevent suicide; reduce the stigma associated with suicide; and let people who are struggling know that they are not alone.
The WHO also urged people to share their messages, photos, illustrations and videos that are not of a private nature on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #40seconds and #WorldMentalHealthDay.
SOURCE: The Nation
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 ways to save our water
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
Phuket resort owners Castlewood Group goes into liquidation
Plant-based meat alternatives gain popularity in a fertile Asian market
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020 – CBRE
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
Indian visitors to Thailand help break tourist arrival record
Why is Thailand’s PropTech market so valuable…
Court rejects Premchai’s request to remove electronic monitoring ankle bracelet
Killer in Lop Buri gold shop attack may be ex-military
One dead, two wounded in Narathiwat insurgent attack
Restaurant owner returns 700,000 baht to tourist
Central Thailand woman battles snake that appears from the toilet
Thousands join the pro and anti government protests in Bangkok
8,000 evacuated from menacing Taal volcano, south of Manila, Philippines
Two young girls swept out to sea in Narathiwat, search continues
Police doubt gold robbery was the motive for deadly Lopburi attack
Murdered foreign woman’s body found in travel bag on a Sri Racha beach
Drought prompts Tesco Lotus to increase bottled water production
Mother and daughter busted for selling meth pills in Thailand’s north east
Bangkok man charged with girlfriend’s brutal murder
Two motorbike thieves nabbed in Phuket
Thousands gather for this morning’s protest running event in Bangkok
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม
VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่
แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5
15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย-คาซัค รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก
หนุ่มเล่าวินาทีโจรปล้นร้านทองลพบุรี ยิงทุกคนที่เดินผ่าน!
ไทยร่วงหมดแล้ว ! ไฮไลท์ เมย์ รัชนก พ่าย WANG Zhi Yi แบบสุดมันส์ 1-2 เกมใน Malaysia Masters 2020
ซีเกมส์คืออะไร! ไฮไลท์ ทีมชาติไทย 5-0 บาห์เรน : ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย U23
ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก
ชนะแค่คู่เดียว จากทั้งหมด ! ไฮไลท์ แบดมินตัน Malaysia Masters 2020 (7 ม.ค.)
7 ม.ค. ถ่ายทอสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ไต้หวัน คัดโอลิมปิก
ไปดูแบบเต็ม ๆ ! คลิป: มินามิโนะ VS เอฟเวอร์ตัน – คล็อปป์ บอกฟอร์มใช้ได้
สรุปผล เอฟเอคัพ รอบ 3 (คืน 5 ม.ค.) พร้อมไฮไลท์ – ไก่รีเพลย์, สิงห์-ค้อนต้อนสบาย
มินามิโนะสตาร์ทโตะ! ไฮไลท์เอฟเอคัพ ลิเวอร์พูล 1-0 เอฟเวอร์ตัน – โจนส์ ปั่นชัย
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
- Thailand2 days ago
Top 10 ways to save our water
- ASEAN2 days ago
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
- Business3 days ago
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
- Southeast Asia4 days ago
Chinese scientists identify the ‘Wuhan Virus’. Screening continues on Thai-bound flights.
- Economy3 days ago
US Treasury mulls putting Thailand on its ‘watchlist’ as a currency manipulator
- Air Pollution4 days ago
Bangkok’s ranks world’s third worst air quality. Forecast to be bad for the rest of the week.
- Bangkok3 days ago
Call centre raid in Bangkok – French citizens arrested