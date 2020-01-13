Killer in Lop Buri gold shop attack may be ex-military | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Central Thailand

Killer in Lop Buri gold shop attack may be ex-military

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Police now believe the attack at a Lop Buri gold shop in central Thailand last Thursday that killed three, including a two year old boy, may have been carried out by a former military officer. Four others were wounded in what appeared to be a botched robbery. A high ranking police source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda flew to Lop Buri Sunday evening for an urgent meeting with investigators.

A second source said police are looking for a 35-40 year old man, 165-168 centimetres tall, who is well trained in using firearms. The suspect escaped with gold worth about 635,000 baht.

In an interview, deputy national police chief Suchart Teerasawat said police are reviewing private firearm registrations in Lop Buri. There are about 300 registered firearms in the province.

Suchart says more police are being deployed to speed up the investigation, and that there has been progress but certain details cannot be made public.

The deputy police chief said that the probe is also looking at the possibility that the suspect had a background in sport shooting.

Lop Buri provincial police commander Nattapol Sukrasorn said yesterday the focus of the investigation remains on the robbery, but police have not ruled out other motives.

An unnamed source in the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) says its officers are working with local police, examining surveillance footage to determine the killer’s escape route.

The CSD has asked local specialists for information about the suspect’s gun and silencer, according to the source. The silencer appeared to be “Thai made” and this type of equipment is owned by “a very limited number of gun enthusiasts.”

The Aurora gold shop reopened today for the first time since the robbery as security was being stepped up in Robinson shopping mall where the attack took place. The suspect had made off with 28.5 baht weight of gold, worth about 635,000 baht.

Financial assistance has also poured in for the families of the shooting victims.

SOURCE: The Bangkok Post

Central Thailand

Restaurant owner returns 700,000 baht to tourist

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 13, 2020

By

PHOTO: Soonthorn Kongwarakhom

Imagine discovering you’ve left close to three quarters of a million baht in cash at a Thai restaurant. That’s exactly what happened to a tourist from Ubon Ratchathani on Sunday. Fortunately for him, the money was in good hands. Pariwat Thangtham was horrified to discover he’d left a bag with 700,000 baht in cash at a restaurant in Petchabun province, central Thailand.

Pariwat says he was “shocked” after discovering the money was missing. He’d planned to deposit the cash in a bank after returning from his trip.

He immediately sent a message to a Facebook page created to help tourists with just such situations, and the page’s administrator contacted the Mountain Tiger Restaurant in Phu Thap Boek, where had dined. The restaurant’s owner, Chakkrapong Plaichaiyaphum, assured him the money had been found and was safe.

He drove back to the restaurant to collect the money and commended Chakkrapong wholeheartedly.

“I really thank the restaurant from the bottom of my heart.”

Netizens and social media users also praised the restaurateur on the Facebook page after the story was posted.

“Kudos. He has done good things for Lom Kao district.”

Phu Thap Boek is a popular attraction in Petchabun province.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Central Thailand

Central Thailand woman battles snake that appears from the toilet

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 13, 2020

By

PHOTO: Woman and snake are currently recovering - Chunya Sittiwichai

You go to the toilet, you sit on the toilet, you don’t expect a snake in the toilet. But that’s what happened to a woman in central Thailand.

“We all think that it’s something that won’t happen to us, I thought that was too until now when this happened in my own home. How can a snake this size be in the toilet? Let me tell you what happened to Anna, my mother. She went to use the toilet as usual. Our home is a village, not in the forest or the middle of nowhere. The snake bit my mother as she sat on the toilet.”

It seems that neither party gave up until both were bleeding and needed to head to hospital (or the vet). The incident was shared by the woman’s daughter on Facebook ‘Chunya Sittiwichai’ . The daughter posted the photos to prove that it wasn’t “a plot from a horror film”.

“My mother grabbed its head and tried to pull it off her body. Well, the snake just wouldnt let go. It started to wrap itself around my mother squeezing in tighter and tighter.”

“My mother tried to grab the head but it just wouldnt let go and her wound started to get larger. It was if she was stabbed. She screamed to my brother, well he was scared of the snake and handed my mom a cutter.”

My mom used the cutter on the snake but the skin was so rough that she accidentally cut her self about 3 centimeters deep. My mom almost lost it while the snake continued squeezing. This is when my mother thought of my grandmother for help.”

“I don’t know how but my mother finally got the snake to stop biting her. She pushed the head on the floor and screamed for my brother to get a hammer. After some hitting the snake finally stopped squeezing. My brother pulled her out of the toilet and locked the snake inside.

A local volunteer rescue team came to retrieve the snake. The father took the mother to the hospital. She received stitches from the snake bite and self-inflicted wounds from the cutter.

“My mom is so brave, I would have fainted in the toilet. I learned to always look at the toilet before using it even if it seems impossible for a snake to be inside.”

SOURCE: Thai Residents | Facebook

Central Thailand

Police doubt gold robbery was the motive for deadly Lopburi attack

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

21 hours ago

on

January 12, 2020

By

PHOTO: The gunman strolled in and systematically shot customers and staff - CCTV screenshot

Police and authorities now suspect that the motive for Thursday’s brutal and deadly attack, which killed three, including a toddler, may not have been robbery. The lone gunman stormed into a gold shop at a Robinson’s Shopping Centre in Lopburi, Central Thailand, and systematically shot and killed customers and shop staff.

The Crime Suppression Division is running background checks on all victims of the shooting at the Aurora gold shop in Lop Buri’s Robinson Shopping Mall as the armed thief took such a small amount of gold. Three people including a two year old were killed and four others wounded, in what appeared to be a robbery where the their got away with such a small amount.

The gunman, wearing a ski mask, black shirt and camouflage trousers, fired on staff and customers as he approached the counter. He was armed with a pistol and silencer, and grabbed three trays of gold, worth only about half a million baht.

A shop assistant was killed and the two year old boy, who was shot in the head as he walked past with his mother, died later in hospital.

The “robber” also shot and killed a security guard on his way out before jumping on a motorbike without a licence plate, and fled the scene. CCTV cameras captured his arrival, crime and departure but police say they have no leads in the investigation up to date.

Two of the wounded were a prominent local husband and wife business couple, who were shopping for jewellery with their daughter when the armed gunman opened strolled into the shop. They underwent surgery and are currently in a stable situation. The daughter was unharmed.

Police speculate the suspect is probably still in Lop Buri and expect to arrest him within three days, without providing any further exclamation of their progress. Security camera footage shows that he arrived at the store alone.

A police spokesman says the man used a CZ P-01 tactical 9mm pistol with a long silencer, an expensive weapon which was “unlikely to be unregistered.” There is currently a 600,000 baht reward being offered for information leading to the gunman’s arrest.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post

