MFP leader slams government over court case remarks

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Move Forward Party (MFP) launched a scathing attack on the Thai government, accusing them of jeopardising a high-profile court case with the publication of a personal opinion from Deputy Government spokesperson Karom Phonphonklang.

The contentious article, which was briefly posted on the Government House website before being removed, sparked fears it could sway the court’s decision on the looming party dissolution verdict. MFP spokesperson Parit Wacharasindhu expressed these concerns yesterday, August 5, emphasising the potential for a significant impact on the court’s ruling.

Scheduled for tomorrow, August 7, the court’s verdict centres on accusations from the Election Commission (EC) that MFP violated the Political Party Act. The EC claims these violations represent an attempt to overthrow Thailand’s constitutional monarchy, marking the party as hostile towards the monarchy itself.

Parit questioned the government’s integrity and neutrality in his Monday Facebook post. He criticised the decision to publish a personal opinion on an official government platform, a move he believes undermines the judicial process.

According to the MFP, Karom’s opinion, published on www.thaigov.go.th, argued:

“If the Constitutional Court is afraid to dissolve a political party, even when the party has violated the law and the law grants the court such authority, due to fear of pressure and public opinions the party has created, or international scrutiny, it may lead to a phenomenon where political parties campaign irresponsibly towards the public.”

Parit asserted that such statements could unduly influence the court, particularly given the government’s administrative power and its lack of direct involvement in the case.

He further accused the government of misunderstanding MFP’s campaign to amend Section 112 of the Penal Code, the lese-majeste law. Parit clarified that the proposed amendment would not leave the monarchy unprotected, as Section 326 of the Penal Code already safeguards all Thais from insults.

Parit also highlighted a glaring inconsistency in the government’s stance on international scrutiny, pointing out that Karom’s opinion contradicts Thailand’s efforts to secure a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council, reported The Nation.

“I hope this serves as a lesson for the government to ensure that the personal opinions of individuals, which do not reflect the government’s views, should never be published on the government website.”