Coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn announced | The Thaiger

Thailand
Coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn announced
A three day long coronation ceremony for His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn is to be held from May 4-6. The announcement was made by Palace staff today, nearly two years and three months after the death of his father, the revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Rama IX.
The announcement was made in a televised special from the Royal Household Bureau. It announced that the coronation will take place at the start of May and run for three days.
King Maha Vajiralongkorn became the tenth monarch of the Chakri dynasty following his father’s passing in October 16, 2016. King Bhumibol’s reign presided over an eventful seven decade period in the kingdom.
In the announcement the Royal Household specified the schedule of events.
“It’s a suitable time to hold the coronation in accordance with the traditions and for a national celebration and joy of the people.”
According to APF, the “coronation ceremony” will be held on May 4 with an audience granted to “the royal family, privy councillors and cabinet members.”
On May 5 a ceremony will “bestow the royal name” according to traditions governing the monarchy, then on May 6 the His Majesty will hold a “grand audience” with members of the public and diplomats.
SOURCE: AFP | The Nation
Thai Life
The legalisation of cannabis for medical use – more questions than answers
by Laura Villadiego
“Despite what looks to be the biggest step in decades towards legalisation of cannabis in Thailand… the use of cannabis in Thailand without a licence is still punishable with jail terms.”
- Unclear licensing rules have given rise to fears foreign firms might apply for patents and squeeze out local players
- There are concerns the public might think anyone is allowed to smoke or grow cannabis
Thailand’s decision to legalise marijuana for medical purposes has raised concerns over deliberate exploitation of the new law and warnings to the public not to forget that general use of the drug is still very much illegal.
An article by the South China Morning Post summarises a lot of what we already know – the new legislation is a step forward in the upgrading of Thailand’s drug laws but falls a long way short of actually legalising the use of marijuana.
Last Tuesday, Thailand’s NLA (National Legislative Assembly) passed a bill allowing the use of cannabis and kratom, a local plant with opioid properties native to Southeast Asia. It grants use for several purposes, including patient treatment, growing for export and sale, research and other science and industry activities.
The changes, which are pending royal approval and expected to take effect in the next few months, allow registered patients to possess certain amounts of cannabis if they have a prescription or certificate from a doctor, dentist, traditional or alternative Thai medicine practitioner.
The SCMP article reports that a fall in rice, sugar and rubber crop prices may have influenced the government’s decision to legalise cannabis for medical use, as it seeks to cash in on a rapidly growing industry that is forecast to reach US$146 billion globally by 2025.
Canada and California recently legalised the drug for recreational use, while other countries and regions in the world are considering a similar move.
SOURCE: South China Morning Post
Thailand
King Maha Vajiralongkorn wishes Thais well for a prosperous 2019
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has offered New Year blessings by wishing everybody happiness, prosperity, good health and wisdom for the coming year.
“When you have love, goodwill, wisdom and reason, as well as moderation, patience, perseverance and problem-solving skills, you will be happy and satisfied with yourself.
“As a result, there will be happiness within your family, society and the country,” His Majesty said in his televised message on New Year’s Eve.
“We will also be able to solve problems and overcome obstacles, so our country can progress, prosper and be stable.”
His Majesty also invoked the virtues of his father, late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, and all sacred beings to protect Thais and help them be happy and healthy in the year ahead.
“May you all be in good spirits and morale with bright wisdom so you can serve as a strong and stable force for our country.”
Business
It was a very good year – Annual Report for 2018, The Thaiger
by Tim Newton, CEO – The Thaiger
Firstly, we’d like to thank everyone who has been a valuable part of a mega 12 months for The Thaiger in 2018. It’s been an often-rocky ride but ended up with all the pieces falling into place with the stage set for a massive 2019.
Whereas we started 2018 as a brash media start-up, we’ve ended the year, statistically, as a local leader with audiences continuing to be attracted by our fresh approach, quick delivery and accurate, relevant content. Whilst some Thai media are fighting to maintain circulation and prop-up their old business models, The Thaiger has truly thrived in 2018 as we relentlessly, and sometimes recklessly, keep trying new ideas and new technology.
This year was a year of some fundamental changes to our coverage and scope. Not simply a voice for the island of Phuket anymore, The Thaiger became a national news player, whilst still retaining our Phuket roots and excellent coverage for the island community.
The start of April 2018 also saw the transition of the Phuket Gazette/The Thaiger brand to simply ‘The Thaiger’. Changing our domain was a major effort for our IT team and just the first of many successes for the best IT team in Thailand. As before, The Thaiger will continue to be custodian of the vast 23 year resource of Phuket Gazette articles which readers can continue to search in our website.
Whilst we were attracting around 200,000 page views per month in April this year, we end the year with nearly one million page views per month and the growth will continue in 2019. If you were a newspaper in days past, getting a 500% growth in ‘circulation’ over a year would be a major achievement.
2018 also saw us reaching out to a new Thai-language audience with a fresh new approach to coverage not seen by Thai readers in the past. This will also continue to evolve and grow in 2019.
Whilst 2018 has seen consolidation and growth in Thaiger social media, that will move into hyperdrive in 2019 as we reach out on all the favorite social media platforms with more, engaging and better posts – in Thai and English.
In staff numbers The Thaiger has grown from five at the start of the year to 14 at the end of 2018. Our home office in Kathu is now a main road premises in Kamala which we share with our digital media partners. Three more staff join the Thaiger team in January 2019.
The original Thaiger product – The Thaiger 102.75 FM – has cemented itself as the island’s choice for local information, reliability, great music and its commitment to local news, seven days a week. Garry, Gerry and Tom were a formidable and professional core team throughout the year.
If there was one feature this year it would be the amazing success of our coverage of the Tham Luang cave rescues. Apart from the story being big international news, it also launched The Thaiger to many, many new followers. For a week we were Thailand’s preferred social media source (in English) beating our much larger and better resourced competitors. Whilst it wasn’t planned to be that way, we hit a note with our cable TV-like approach to updates and coverage. It was a milestone for The Thaiger in 2018.
Looking into the 2019 crystal ball, thethaiger.com is planning 650% traffic growth in the next 12 months and has budgeted to grow bottomline earnings by 350%.
2019 will also see The Thaiger reach beyond the borders of Thailand and replicate our successful platform in other key markets in Southeast Asia. This, whilst we work to increase brand recognition amongst our key demographic in Thailand and attract more daily visitors.
You, the readers, listeners and viewers, are the only reason we do this every day. Your support, and sometimes your savage criticism, have helped to make our product better throughout 2018. Everything we do, daily, is to make the product more relevant and useful for YOU. The Thaiger is nothing without your trust in what we do.
Our sponsors make it all possible and we thank them for their faith in our product and the valuable finances that allow us to keep going. We look forward to continuing the journey with you into 2019.
Finally, as the past ‘front man’ for The Thaiger, I am very happy to be stepping back and allowing some of our new staff to take the limelight and share their talents in 2019. The company has reached the stage where it now requires a lot more hands-on management.
I would like to thank Mike, Noom, Garry, Gerry, Goongnang, Tom, Donna, Brennan, Paul, Darren, Paulie, Eugene, Pond, Mam and Uddy as well as our media partners The Nation and Newshawk Phuket. Also the many, many contributors and contractors that make up the extended Thaiger family.
We wish everyone a safe and enjoyable new year and look forward to serving all our customers and stakeholders better in 2019.
