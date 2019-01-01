National road toll – Day Five “Seven Days of Danger” | The Thaiger

Subscribe to The Thaiger

Chiang Mai

National road toll – Day Five “Seven Days of Danger”

“Chiang Mai has reported the highest cumulative crashes with 91 cases yesterday.”

314 lives have been lost in 2,761 road incidents over the first five days of the New Year seven day safety campaign. 2,848 people have been injured during the same period around Thailand’s roads.

The most cited causes for Monday’s road incidents were drunk driving (44.9 per cent) and speeding (29.9 per cent, while most crashes (81.7 per cent) involved motorcycles. The figures are representative of this year’s festive season carnage.

Chiang Mai has reported the highest cumulative crashes with 91 cases, Nakhon Ratchasima posted the highest cumulative fatalities at 14 deaths and Nakhon Si Thammarat suffered the highest cumulative casualties at 96 injuries.

Only 10 provinces had reported no deaths in road accidents as of yesterday (Monday).

On Monday, December 31 alone, there were 569 road accidents, killing 72 persons and wounding 519 others.

About 39 per cent of the crashes took place on highways, while 36.2 per cent occurred on local roads. Most of the accidents transpired between 4pm and 8pm (31.28 per cent).

SOURCE: The Nation



The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai soldier caught in gun road rage

PHOTO: Sanook

Footage from a dash cam shows a soldier advancing on a family of three, threatening to shoot them with a gun in Chiang Mai. The incident is related to a preceding road rage incident in the Mae Rim district.

Footage shows the mother and wife of the man trying to prevent them from continuing to argue as the soldier brandishes a gun.

Sanook reports that the incident luckily ended without a shooting. The soldier is expected to soon be in custody.

54 year old Father Amnat from Nonthaburi says he was with his wife and 19 year old son driving their Mazda on a trip to Mae Hong Sorn to make merit.

His son had slowed to stop off and buy some lottery tickets and this apparently enraged another driver who then tried to cut them off in his sedan. Both parties wound down their windows and the son yelled “Arai” (what) that further exacerbated the situation.

The other driver called for them to stop. He then threatened to kill the whole family with his gun, according to Amnat. They all drove off with the wife calling 191 amid fears that the soldier would hunt them down.

Mae Rim police confirmed that the man with the gun is a soldier connected to one of the army camps in the north. A summons has been issued after the family accused him of attempted murder.

SOURCE: Sanook

Bangkok

National death toll rises to 236 – Day Four in the “seven dangerous days”

A total of 236 people have killed and 2,265 others injured in 2,194 road accidents after number were released for the first four days of the New Year holiday period’s “seven dangerous days”. The tally includes deaths and injuries from last Thursday up to Sunday night.

Chiang Mai and Nakhon Ratchasima had the highest cumulative fatalities of 12 deaths each, while Chiang Mai reported the highest cumulative injuries at 79 persons and the most crashes at 77. Phuket has registered four deaths. Only 13 provinces have reported no deaths in road accidents so far.

Songkhla had yesterday’s most number of crashes at 23 cases and most injuries at 24 persons, while Nakhon Ratchasima reported the day’s highest fatalities with five deaths.

The major causes of accidents remains drunk driving at 42.4 per cent, followed by speeding at 30 per cent. Of the accidents, 80.31 per cent involved motorcycles followed by pick-up trucks at 6.39 per cent.

About 39 per cent of the crashes took place on village roads while other 35.29 per cent took place on highways. Most of the accidents occur between 4pm and 8pm (29 per cent).

Bangkok had the highest cumulative drunk driving cases at 295 cases followed by Maha Sarakham at 224 cases and Sakhon Nakhon at 207 cases. So far only 33 drunk drivers – 26 in Bangkok, four in Khon Kaen and three in Buri Ram – have been ordered to wear Electronic Monitoring (EM) devices from January 1 onwards. They are also banned from going out between 10pm and 4am for 15 days, must undertake 24 hours of social services, and will have their licences suspended for six months, he added.

An NCPO spokeswoman, Colonel Sirichan Nga-thong, meanwhile reported that a total of 2,729 vehicles (1,945 motorcycles and 784 automobiles) and 4,326 driver’s licences had been seized from drunk drivers in the first four days of the period.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok

New Year weather around Thailand

It might be the middle of the annual high season but the ‘high season’ weather isn’t co-operating. Although generally fine weather has been the trend in the past few days there are a few unseasonal fronts coming to different parts of the country, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

In the central/southern provinces, including around Hua Hun and Gulf islands of Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, it will less of the Christmas ho-ho-ho and more of the New Year ho-hum. A weakening tropical depression is going to drop some rain in those regions as the week develops.

According to the TMD, a strong high-pressure system covers the upper Thailand and remains dominant until January 2, 2019 while the westerly trough moves into the northern regions.

Isolated outbreaks of thundershowers over upper Thailand

From today until January 2, 2019: Cool to cold spells with strong winds. In the north and the north-east temperatures decrease by 5-8 °C while on the mountaintops get cold to very cold with lowest temperatures of 3-13 °C.

In the central and  eastern regions, Bangkok and vicinity regions temperatures decrease by 3-5 °C.

The south will get more rains with some heavy downpours affecting first Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan, then the rest of the southern provinces.

People should be aware of the severe conditions. In the Gulf of Thailand, there will be strong wind, waves 2-3 metres high. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats in the Gulf keep ashore lasting January 2, 2019.

Five day forecasts for some of the key regions are….

Bangkok – Fine, clear days in the forecast period with a few clouds about later in the week.

New Year weather around Thailand | News by The Thaiger

Surat Thani | Koh Samui – Some unsettled and wet weather on the way as a result of the weakening tropical depression ‘Unman’ making its way across the Gulf.

New Year weather around Thailand | News by The Thaiger

Phuket – A few scattered thunderstorms developing later in the days with warm days and moderate NNE winds prevailing. Some rain later in the week.

New Year weather around Thailand | News by The Thaiger

Chiang Mai – Northern Thailand is mostly stable with perfect sunny days, with a few clouds, and cooler evenings.

New Year weather around Thailand | News by The Thaiger

 

