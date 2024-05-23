Royal splendour: King and Queen lead Visakha Bucha ceremony

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Their Majesties, King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida graced the Temple of the Emerald Buddha within Bangkok’s Grand Palace complex yesterday, presiding over a solemn religious ceremony to mark Visakha Bucha Day. A group of venerable senior monks orchestrated the spiritual proceedings, infusing the ancient halls with sacred reverence.

As twilight descended, the king took the lead in the wian tian ritual, encircling the temple’s main hall accompanied by a radiant display of candles, incense sticks, and fragrant flowers clasped in the hands of devout attendees, including the Queen and esteemed government dignitaries.

Simultaneously, across the nation, Buddhist faithful engaged in prayers and participated in the revered wian tian observance to honour Visakha Bucha Day, reported The Nation.

Also recognised as Vesak, this revered Buddhist occasion resonates across many Asian nations, particularly among followers of the Theravada tradition. Often dubbed Buddha’s Birthday, Visakha Bucha commemorates the profound journey of Lord Buddha, celebrating his birth, enlightenment, and transcendence.

In related news, for Visakha Bucha Day, Buddhists worldwide prepare to honour the birth, enlightenment, and attainment of complete Nibbana of the Lord Buddha according to tradition.

This sacred day, steeped in tradition, sees millions making merit, observing religious precepts, and performing the evening ceremony of wian tian, where devotees walk around temple chapels in a candlelit procession, commemorating the Buddha’s purity, wisdom, and compassion.

May 22 is also Thailand National Arbor Day, and in an inspiring fusion of faith and environmentalism, the Tree for Dhamma Foundation, alongside the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and its partners, is promoting the Wian Tian Using Tree Seedlings initiative.

In other news, immigration and various government offices closed at midnight on May 21 as Thailand observes Visakha Bucha Day, a significant Buddhist holiday. As Thailand’s holy occasion, the sale of alcohol is banned nationwide for the entire day.

This restriction began at midnight on May 21 and continued until midnight yesterday, May 22, affecting all shops, bars, and restaurants. The only exception is duty-free shops at airports.