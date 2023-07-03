King inaugurates new Thai parliament and urges officials to serve national interest

Photo courtesy of Sunti Teapia/ Ap newsroom

On a significant civic occasion, His Majesty the King marked the official commencement of the new Thai parliament yesterday. Delivering a call to duty, the King asked parliamentarians to perform with the nation’s best interests in mind.

The high-profile event took place for the first time at the Sappaya Sapasathan, the new seat of parliament located in the Dusit district’s Kiakkai vicinity. Arriving at the modern premises at exactly 5.16pm yesterday for the inauguration of the new Thai parliament were His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen.

A total of 936 dignitaries graced the inauguration of the Thai parliament ceremony, a distinguished group comprising foreign diplomats, the interim prime minister, interim cabinet members, and Supreme Court heads, among various other independent organisation leaders, reported Bangkok Post.

Following the conclusion of the parliament member elections and the commencement of the inaugural Thai parliament session, His Majesty the King formally declared the parliament open. Sharing some inspirational words, he said, “With the process to elect parliament members completed and the first parliamentary session about to begin, I hereby declare the parliament open. I wish to underscore the enormous responsibility now vested in you all, to serve as representatives of the people, exercising necessary legislative power, minting laws to guide the government in administrating state affairs.”

Detailing the Thai parliament to the nation’s growth, he emphasised, “The measure of the country’s development resides in your intellect, capability and integrity, which will be your guiding lights as you endeavour to serve the country and the people’s interest as utmost priority. Maintaining a constant cognizance of this duty will empower the successful delivery of your obligations, contributing to the country and its citizens’ genuine progress and safety.”

Wishing all parliamentarians in their task ahead, His Majesty the King stated, “I extend my best wishes for the smooth and successful functioning of parliament. May happiness and prosperity accompany you.”