Subscribe to The Thaiger

Get all the latest news, promotions and be in the monthly draw for a major prize.

* indicates required
Connect with us

Phuket

Day Five Phuket – ‘seven days of danger’

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

Day Five Phuket – ‘seven days of danger’ | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Karon Police

According to statistics issued by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Phuket Office, the island registered seven accidents and one death on Day Five (December 31) of the annual road safety campaign.

Total of the five days of the campaign in Phuket is four deaths.

A motorbike driver has died at the scene after colliding head on with a pickup truck in Rassada earlier yesterday morning (December 31) at 01.05am.

Read more about this incident HERE.

One death on Day Four (December 30) was the first foreigner death of the campaign. An American male tourist on a motorbike who collided with a minivan in Rawai.

Read more about that incident HERE.

The first two deaths were on the third day (December 29) of the campaign.

Read more about those incident HERE.

 



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Bangkok

Happy New Year Thailand!

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 1, 2019

By

Happy New Year Thailand! | The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Nation

The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2019 was held at the new riverside shopping hub Iconsiam last night as a “New Year present” for Thais and tourists. It was a joint venture between the capital’s newest luxury shopping mall and the TAT.

Large countdown crowds and fireworks kicked off 2019 at dozens of venues around Thailand, and a bright pink pig at Bangkok’s Siam Centre was a reminder of this year’s animal for the Chinese year of the Pig.

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha posted New Year’s good wishes by words and video on his assorted @prayutofficial social media accounts.

“Today is the last day of the year. Tomorrow we will begin 2562 B.E. I wish happiness and fulfillment to all citizens in the new year to come.”

The Bangkok feature event on the Chao Phraya featured amazing fireworks, a spectacular Khon mask-dance performance and a concert by Thai and foreign singers. Dozens of boats gathered on the Chao Phraya River to watch the impressive show.

The pyrotechnic show covered a distance of 1.4 kilometres along the Chao Phraya River – believed to be the longest of its kind ever organised on the banks of the country’s main waterway.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn invoked the virtues of his father, late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, to protect Thais and help them be happy and healthy in the year ahead.

“May you all be in good spirits and morale with bright wisdom so you can serve as a strong and stable force for our country,” he said in a televised broadcast last night.

Meanwhile, hundreds travelled to Takhian Temple in Bang Kruai district of Nonthaburi to lie inside coffins for traditional funeral rituals. Participants believe the ceremony – supposedly symbolising death and rebirth – helps rid them of bad luck and allows them to be born again for a fresh start in the new year.

In Phuket thousands gathered along Patong’s beaches, amid tight security, for another spectacular welcome to 2019. Despite early evening showers, the crowds were huge in the party town and at other main beaches around the island as well as the local favorite on the east coast, Saphan Hin.

Happy New Year to all our regular readers of The Thaiger. May 2019 be prosperous and healthy for you all!!

Continue Reading

Bangkok

National death toll rises to 236 – Day Four in the “seven dangerous days”

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

22 hours ago

on

December 31, 2018

By

National death toll rises to 236 – Day Four in the “seven dangerous days” | The Thaiger

A total of 236 people have killed and 2,265 others injured in 2,194 road accidents after number were released for the first four days of the New Year holiday period’s “seven dangerous days”. The tally includes deaths and injuries from last Thursday up to Sunday night.

Chiang Mai and Nakhon Ratchasima had the highest cumulative fatalities of 12 deaths each, while Chiang Mai reported the highest cumulative injuries at 79 persons and the most crashes at 77. Phuket has registered four deaths. Only 13 provinces have reported no deaths in road accidents so far.

Songkhla had yesterday’s most number of crashes at 23 cases and most injuries at 24 persons, while Nakhon Ratchasima reported the day’s highest fatalities with five deaths.

The major causes of accidents remains drunk driving at 42.4 per cent, followed by speeding at 30 per cent. Of the accidents, 80.31 per cent involved motorcycles followed by pick-up trucks at 6.39 per cent.

About 39 per cent of the crashes took place on village roads while other 35.29 per cent took place on highways. Most of the accidents occur between 4pm and 8pm (29 per cent).

Bangkok had the highest cumulative drunk driving cases at 295 cases followed by Maha Sarakham at 224 cases and Sakhon Nakhon at 207 cases. So far only 33 drunk drivers – 26 in Bangkok, four in Khon Kaen and three in Buri Ram – have been ordered to wear Electronic Monitoring (EM) devices from January 1 onwards. They are also banned from going out between 10pm and 4am for 15 days, must undertake 24 hours of social services, and will have their licences suspended for six months, he added.

An NCPO spokeswoman, Colonel Sirichan Nga-thong, meanwhile reported that a total of 2,729 vehicles (1,945 motorcycles and 784 automobiles) and 4,326 driver’s licences had been seized from drunk drivers in the first four days of the period.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

Phuket

Man killed in Phuket road accident

The Thaiger

Published

22 hours ago

on

December 31, 2018

By

Man killed in Phuket road accident | The Thaiger

A motorbike driver has died at the scene after colliding head on with a pickup truck in Rassada earlier this morning.

The Phuket City Police were notified about the accident at Soi Paneang in Rassada at 01.05am.

Police and emergency respondents arrived at a curve in the road to find the damaged motorbike. Nearby they found the body of a man who was later identified as 44 year old Tritsadee Kankasikam from Kamphaeng Phet with a serious head injury. His dead body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Nearby police located a pickup truck with the driver, 45 year old Kittisak Chonlarat from Phuket, waiting for police at the scene.

Police report that the pickup truck was driving along the road, heading in the opposite direction, and in the opposite lane. Arriving at the curve the two vehicles ended up in the same path of traffic.

Police have conducted an alcohol breath test on the pickup truck driver but no alcohol was detected.

Man killed in Phuket road accident | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading
Phuket Weather
January 1, 2019, 2:02 pm
32.0
°C
52
%
15
km/h
0.0
mm
40
%
35

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



Trending