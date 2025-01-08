600,000 students to receive tablets by June, says education ministry

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 8, 2025
74 1 minute read
600,000 students to receive tablets by June, says education ministry
Picture courtesy of Thairath

Approximately 600,000 high school students are set to receive tablets from the Education Ministry by June, as part of efforts to facilitate flexible learning environments.

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, an assistant to the education minister and a ministry spokesperson, shared recent developments regarding this initiative, which aims to address educational inequality. He confirmed the distribution of tablets to 600,000 students by early June.

Advertisements

The ministry is currently drafting the terms of reference for procurement, ensuring the devices are both functional and effective. These terms are anticipated to be finalised this month, enabling the distribution to start by late May or early June, aligning with the start of the 2025 academic year.

Siripong also mentioned the expansion of the programme in the 2026 fiscal year to include junior high students at schools where staff will already have experience with the devices, alongside all remaining high school students, reported Bangkok Post.

Related Articles

The content for the tablets was developed in the 2024 fiscal year and will be trialled this month. The Education Ministry will lease the devices.

In related news, the Ministry of Education in Thailand has officially abolished the uniform hairstyle regulation for students in public schools. This change allows individual schools to determine their guidelines for student hairstyles as they see fit.

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, speaking on behalf of the ministry, stated that the revocation was announced in the Royal Gazette last year. Schools across the country have since received formal notifications of this decision.

Advertisements

These notifications instructed schools to gather input from teachers, students, and parents and to obtain approval from the school board or management committee before establishing specific hairstyle policies, said ministry spokesperson Siripong.

“The Ministry of Education reiterates the 2020 regulation on student hairstyles was officially revoked on January 16, last year. Therefore, ear-length hairstyles or three-sided shaved hairstyles will no longer be considered standard student hairstyles.”

Latest Thailand News
Kazakh man reports Phuket investment scam run by Ukrainian and Thai men Phuket News

Kazakh man reports Phuket investment scam run by Ukrainian and Thai men

14 minutes ago
95 billion baht project to upgrade Chao Phraya irrigation system Environment News

95 billion baht project to upgrade Chao Phraya irrigation system

47 minutes ago
Opposition plans censure debate against coalition government Bangkok News

Opposition plans censure debate against coalition government

54 minutes ago
Foreign Ministry warns against PP visit to detained Thai crew in Myanmar Thailand News

Foreign Ministry warns against PP visit to detained Thai crew in Myanmar

1 hour ago
Pop Mart makes a splash in Pattaya with new By the Sea store Business News

Pop Mart makes a splash in Pattaya with new By the Sea store

1 hour ago
600,000 students to receive tablets by June, says education ministry Thailand News

600,000 students to receive tablets by June, says education ministry

1 hour ago
Chinese tourist drowns in Rayong cave during dive tour Crime News

Chinese tourist drowns in Rayong cave during dive tour

2 hours ago
Fake policewoman wanted for swindling 400,000 baht from man Crime News

Fake policewoman wanted for swindling 400,000 baht from man

2 hours ago
Mahout charged for elephant goring Spanish woman in Thailand Thailand News

Mahout charged for elephant goring Spanish woman in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai university faces legal threats over unauthorised police training Thailand News

Thai university faces legal threats over unauthorised police training

2 hours ago
Meth dealer crashes into car of Thai actress&#8217; mother in Phitsanulok Crime News

Meth dealer crashes into car of Thai actress’ mother in Phitsanulok

3 hours ago
Thai woman, initially reported missing, admits to faking abduction Crime News

Thai woman, initially reported missing, admits to faking abduction

3 hours ago
Thai man arrested with 1,800 meth pills and crystal meth Crime News

Thai man arrested with 1,800 meth pills and crystal meth

4 hours ago
Orange Line construction closes Bangkok flyover for two years Bangkok News

Orange Line construction closes Bangkok flyover for two years

4 hours ago
Israeli Embassy lacks updates on six Thai hostages held by Hamas Thailand News

Israeli Embassy lacks updates on six Thai hostages held by Hamas

4 hours ago
Thailand’s Children’s Day logo sparks joy and vitality Bangkok News

Thailand’s Children’s Day logo sparks joy and vitality

4 hours ago
Ruble ruckus: Russian suspect nabbed in Phuket hotel heist Crime News

Ruble ruckus: Russian suspect nabbed in Phuket hotel heist

4 hours ago
Six Myanmar teens arrested for assaulting Thai man at temple fair Crime News

Six Myanmar teens arrested for assaulting Thai man at temple fair

4 hours ago
Thai airports get safety and check-in boost as travellers rise by 14% Aviation News

Thai airports get safety and check-in boost as travellers rise by 14%

5 hours ago
Thai woman arrested in onsen credit card theft, Chinese suspects involved Bangkok News

Thai woman arrested in onsen credit card theft, Chinese suspects involved

5 hours ago
Sloshed and splashed: Tipsy Thai man makes waves in Pattaya Pattaya News

Sloshed and splashed: Tipsy Thai man makes waves in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Suspects caught in theft of iPhone 14 Pro Max in Bangkok Bangkok News

Suspects caught in theft of iPhone 14 Pro Max in Bangkok

5 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn to inaugurate International Boat Show in Phuket Phuket News

PM Paetongtarn to inaugurate International Boat Show in Phuket

5 hours ago
Thailand tourism China-ing bright with visitor boom Thailand News

Thailand tourism China-ing bright with visitor boom

5 hours ago
Cambodian-French MP assassinated in Bangkok, Thai gunman at large Bangkok News

Cambodian-French MP assassinated in Bangkok, Thai gunman at large

5 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 8, 2025
74 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

95 billion baht project to upgrade Chao Phraya irrigation system

95 billion baht project to upgrade Chao Phraya irrigation system

47 minutes ago
Opposition plans censure debate against coalition government

Opposition plans censure debate against coalition government

54 minutes ago
Foreign Ministry warns against PP visit to detained Thai crew in Myanmar

Foreign Ministry warns against PP visit to detained Thai crew in Myanmar

1 hour ago
Pop Mart makes a splash in Pattaya with new By the Sea store

Pop Mart makes a splash in Pattaya with new By the Sea store

1 hour ago