600,000 students to receive tablets by June, says education ministry

Approximately 600,000 high school students are set to receive tablets from the Education Ministry by June, as part of efforts to facilitate flexible learning environments.

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, an assistant to the education minister and a ministry spokesperson, shared recent developments regarding this initiative, which aims to address educational inequality. He confirmed the distribution of tablets to 600,000 students by early June.

The ministry is currently drafting the terms of reference for procurement, ensuring the devices are both functional and effective. These terms are anticipated to be finalised this month, enabling the distribution to start by late May or early June, aligning with the start of the 2025 academic year.

Siripong also mentioned the expansion of the programme in the 2026 fiscal year to include junior high students at schools where staff will already have experience with the devices, alongside all remaining high school students, reported Bangkok Post.

The content for the tablets was developed in the 2024 fiscal year and will be trialled this month. The Education Ministry will lease the devices.

In related news, the Ministry of Education in Thailand has officially abolished the uniform hairstyle regulation for students in public schools. This change allows individual schools to determine their guidelines for student hairstyles as they see fit.

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, speaking on behalf of the ministry, stated that the revocation was announced in the Royal Gazette last year. Schools across the country have since received formal notifications of this decision.

These notifications instructed schools to gather input from teachers, students, and parents and to obtain approval from the school board or management committee before establishing specific hairstyle policies, said ministry spokesperson Siripong.

“The Ministry of Education reiterates the 2020 regulation on student hairstyles was officially revoked on January 16, last year. Therefore, ear-length hairstyles or three-sided shaved hairstyles will no longer be considered standard student hairstyles.”