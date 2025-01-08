Fake policewoman wanted for swindling 400,000 baht from man

Officers at Mueang Narathiwat Police Station in southern Thailand are searching for a woman who impersonated a policewoman and swindled over 400,000 baht from a Thai man by falsely claiming she was pregnant.

The victim revealed to officers at Mueang Narathiwat Police Station that he met the suspect, 21 year old Fatina Nanta-ariyakun, on a dating application at the end of 2023. Fatina introduced herself as Police Captain Phitchayanit Boonyaratkalin.

Advertisements

Fatina’s claimed surname, Boonyaratkalin, was found to belong to a former Commander of the Royal Thai Army. She frequently shared photos of herself in a police uniform and at a police station on social media to gain trust. She also created counterfeit documents, adding her fake name and rank to enhance the illusion of her supposed role.

The victim explained that Fatina told him she was pregnant with his child and needed money for antenatal care. She even presented him with documents from a private hospital as proof of her pregnancy.

In response to her requests, the victim provided her with money multiple times, resulting in total losses exceeding 400,000 baht.

Growing suspicious, the victim contacted the hospital and discovered that Fatina lied about her pregnancy. He also uncovered that she fabricated her entire identity as a Royal Thai Police (RTP) officer.

Marry new target

Advertisements

The victim further alleged that Fatina’s mother was aware of the deception but did nothing to stop her daughter. In fact, the mother reportedly supported Fatina’s fraudulent activities by helping her conceal the truth.

According to a report by ThaiRath, Fatina is now married to a soldier and has relocated from Narathiwat to live with her husband, who is reportedly unaware of her lies.

Officers at Mueang Narathiwat Police Station previously summoned the fake policewoman to acknowledge the legal charges against her. She admitted to defrauding the victim and initially agreed to negotiate repayment.

However, she later cut off contact with him and blocked his communications, prompting the victim to approach various news agencies for help.

At present, the police have been unable to locate Fatina but have filed three charges against her:

Section 341 of the Criminal Law: Deceiving another person by making false statements or concealing facts to obtain valuables. The penalty is imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

Section 110 of the Royal Thai Police Act: Dressing in attire resembling a police uniform or committing acts that cause the Royal Thai Police to be despised or hated, damage its reputation, or mislead others into believing one is a police officer. The penalty is imprisonment for up to three months, a fine ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 baht, or both.

Section 264 of the Criminal Law: Using a forged document, which carries a penalty of imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

The investigation is ongoing as officers continue their efforts to apprehend Fatina