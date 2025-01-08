Fake policewoman wanted for swindling 400,000 baht from man

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 8, 2025
243 2 minutes read
Fake policewoman wanted for swindling 400,000 baht from man
Photo via Hatyai Focus

Officers at Mueang Narathiwat Police Station in southern Thailand are searching for a woman who impersonated a policewoman and swindled over 400,000 baht from a Thai man by falsely claiming she was pregnant.

The victim revealed to officers at Mueang Narathiwat Police Station that he met the suspect, 21 year old Fatina Nanta-ariyakun, on a dating application at the end of 2023. Fatina introduced herself as Police Captain Phitchayanit Boonyaratkalin.

Advertisements

Fatina’s claimed surname, Boonyaratkalin, was found to belong to a former Commander of the Royal Thai Army. She frequently shared photos of herself in a police uniform and at a police station on social media to gain trust. She also created counterfeit documents, adding her fake name and rank to enhance the illusion of her supposed role.

The victim explained that Fatina told him she was pregnant with his child and needed money for antenatal care. She even presented him with documents from a private hospital as proof of her pregnancy.

Related Articles

In response to her requests, the victim provided her with money multiple times, resulting in total losses exceeding 400,000 baht.

Growing suspicious, the victim contacted the hospital and discovered that Fatina lied about her pregnancy. He also uncovered that she fabricated her entire identity as a Royal Thai Police (RTP) officer.

Fake police scam man out of 400,000 baht
Photo via Hat Yai Focus

Marry new target

Advertisements

The victim further alleged that Fatina’s mother was aware of the deception but did nothing to stop her daughter. In fact, the mother reportedly supported Fatina’s fraudulent activities by helping her conceal the truth.

According to a report by ThaiRath, Fatina is now married to a soldier and has relocated from Narathiwat to live with her husband, who is reportedly unaware of her lies.

Officers at Mueang Narathiwat Police Station previously summoned the fake policewoman to acknowledge the legal charges against her. She admitted to defrauding the victim and initially agreed to negotiate repayment.

Fake policewoman swindles money from victim with fake pregnancy
Photo via Hat Yai Focus

However, she later cut off contact with him and blocked his communications, prompting the victim to approach various news agencies for help.

At present, the police have been unable to locate Fatina but have filed three charges against her:

  • Section 341 of the Criminal Law: Deceiving another person by making false statements or concealing facts to obtain valuables. The penalty is imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 110 of the Royal Thai Police Act: Dressing in attire resembling a police uniform or committing acts that cause the Royal Thai Police to be despised or hated, damage its reputation, or mislead others into believing one is a police officer. The penalty is imprisonment for up to three months, a fine ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 264 of the Criminal Law: Using a forged document, which carries a penalty of imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

The investigation is ongoing as officers continue their efforts to apprehend Fatina

Latest Thailand News
Thai cop accused of selling data to Cambodian scammers Crime News

Thai cop accused of selling data to Cambodian scammers

15 seconds ago
Kazakh man reports Phuket investment scam run by Ukrainian and Thai men Phuket News

Kazakh man reports Phuket investment scam run by Ukrainian and Thai men

20 minutes ago
95 billion baht project to upgrade Chao Phraya irrigation system Environment News

95 billion baht project to upgrade Chao Phraya irrigation system

53 minutes ago
Opposition plans censure debate against coalition government Bangkok News

Opposition plans censure debate against coalition government

1 hour ago
Foreign Ministry warns against PP visit to detained Thai crew in Myanmar Thailand News

Foreign Ministry warns against PP visit to detained Thai crew in Myanmar

1 hour ago
Pop Mart makes a splash in Pattaya with new By the Sea store Business News

Pop Mart makes a splash in Pattaya with new By the Sea store

1 hour ago
600,000 students to receive tablets by June, says education ministry Thailand News

600,000 students to receive tablets by June, says education ministry

1 hour ago
Chinese tourist drowns in Rayong cave during dive tour Crime News

Chinese tourist drowns in Rayong cave during dive tour

2 hours ago
Fake policewoman wanted for swindling 400,000 baht from man Crime News

Fake policewoman wanted for swindling 400,000 baht from man

2 hours ago
Mahout charged for elephant goring Spanish woman in Thailand Thailand News

Mahout charged for elephant goring Spanish woman in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai university faces legal threats over unauthorised police training Thailand News

Thai university faces legal threats over unauthorised police training

2 hours ago
Meth dealer crashes into car of Thai actress&#8217; mother in Phitsanulok Crime News

Meth dealer crashes into car of Thai actress’ mother in Phitsanulok

3 hours ago
Thai woman, initially reported missing, admits to faking abduction Crime News

Thai woman, initially reported missing, admits to faking abduction

3 hours ago
Thai man arrested with 1,800 meth pills and crystal meth Crime News

Thai man arrested with 1,800 meth pills and crystal meth

4 hours ago
Orange Line construction closes Bangkok flyover for two years Bangkok News

Orange Line construction closes Bangkok flyover for two years

4 hours ago
Israeli Embassy lacks updates on six Thai hostages held by Hamas Thailand News

Israeli Embassy lacks updates on six Thai hostages held by Hamas

4 hours ago
Thailand’s Children’s Day logo sparks joy and vitality Bangkok News

Thailand’s Children’s Day logo sparks joy and vitality

4 hours ago
Ruble ruckus: Russian suspect nabbed in Phuket hotel heist Crime News

Ruble ruckus: Russian suspect nabbed in Phuket hotel heist

4 hours ago
Six Myanmar teens arrested for assaulting Thai man at temple fair Crime News

Six Myanmar teens arrested for assaulting Thai man at temple fair

5 hours ago
Thai airports get safety and check-in boost as travellers rise by 14% Aviation News

Thai airports get safety and check-in boost as travellers rise by 14%

5 hours ago
Thai woman arrested in onsen credit card theft, Chinese suspects involved Bangkok News

Thai woman arrested in onsen credit card theft, Chinese suspects involved

5 hours ago
Sloshed and splashed: Tipsy Thai man makes waves in Pattaya Pattaya News

Sloshed and splashed: Tipsy Thai man makes waves in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Suspects caught in theft of iPhone 14 Pro Max in Bangkok Bangkok News

Suspects caught in theft of iPhone 14 Pro Max in Bangkok

5 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn to inaugurate International Boat Show in Phuket Phuket News

PM Paetongtarn to inaugurate International Boat Show in Phuket

5 hours ago
Thailand tourism China-ing bright with visitor boom Thailand News

Thailand tourism China-ing bright with visitor boom

5 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 8, 2025
243 2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Kazakh man reports Phuket investment scam run by Ukrainian and Thai men

Kazakh man reports Phuket investment scam run by Ukrainian and Thai men

20 minutes ago
95 billion baht project to upgrade Chao Phraya irrigation system

95 billion baht project to upgrade Chao Phraya irrigation system

53 minutes ago
Opposition plans censure debate against coalition government

Opposition plans censure debate against coalition government

1 hour ago
Foreign Ministry warns against PP visit to detained Thai crew in Myanmar

Foreign Ministry warns against PP visit to detained Thai crew in Myanmar

1 hour ago