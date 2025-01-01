Two children drown at Laem Son Beach on New Year’s Eve

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Tragedy struck on the final day of the year as two young children drowned at Laem Son Beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Despite efforts from family and onlookers, the children succumbed to the sea’s strong waves and later died in hospital.

Around 7pm yesterday, December 31, police were alerted to the drowning incident at Laem Son Beach, Pak Phraek subdistrict, Bang Saphan Noi district. The beach, stretching about 800 meters, became the scene of a desperate attempt to save an eight year old boy and a nine year old girl.

Advertisements

Witnesses, including tourists and rescue personnel, performed CPR before rushing the children to Bang Saphan Noi Hospital. Unfortunately, their conditions were too severe, leading to their untimely deaths.

Initial investigations revealed the children were Myanmar nationals visiting the beach with their family and a group of relatives, totalling 13 people. They sought to enjoy a day by the sea to bid farewell to the old year.

During the outing, six children, aged between five and 11, ventured into the water under the watchful eyes of adults onshore. However, the sea’s sudden, forceful waves overwhelmed the children, pulling the boy and girl under while they were in the water about 1 metre deep.

Susan, the 40 year old children’s aunt, expressed her sorrow over the incident. “We called out for help from tourists and locals,” she recounted, describing the frantic search that lasted 20 to 30 minutes. Despite their efforts, rescuers could not save the young lives, reported KhaoSod.

The police plan to conduct further investigations to ensure all legal protocols are followed before allowing the family to proceed with funeral rites.

Advertisements

In related news, a tragic incident unfolded early on December 8, as police in Pattaya City responded to reports of a drowning at Pattaya Beach, close to Soi Beach Road 3. At 1am, a 54 year old Russian tourist was discovered face down in the water.