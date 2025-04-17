German couple seriously injured in crash on Phang Nga zebra crossing

Petch Petpailin
German couple seriously injured in crash on Phang Nga zebra crossing
Photo via Facebook/ แอ้ม - เลิศศักดิ์ ปนกลิ่น

A Thai baht bus driver crashed into a German couple on a zebra crossing in the southern province of Phang Nga, leaving the victims with serious injuries. Fortunately, their one year old child was unharmed.

The President of the Phang Nga Tourism Business Association, Lertsak Ponklin, shared dashcam footage of the incident along with a message criticising the driver’s recklessness. He wrote in part of the caption:

“I can’t stand this. I, as a father too, would like to speak out. Please be more careful. In this case, a foreign couple and their young child were hit by a car while crossing the road at a zebra crossing in the Takua Pa district of Phang Nga. Officials are fighting to save the couple’s lives. Their child is fortunately safe.”

The incident occurred on Phetkasem Road at around 3pm on Tuesday, April 15. The three victims were reported to be German nationals: 34 year old Phillip, 32 year old Linda, and their one year old child. The baht bus driver has been identified as 60 year old Choei, who remained at the scene to meet the police following the accident.

In the dashcam footage, a vehicle in the right lane can be seen stopping to allow the family to cross. However, Choei, who was driving in the middle lane at high speed, failed to stop and collided with the couple.

crash on zebra crossing
Photo via Facebook/ แอ้ม – เลิศศักดิ์ ปนกลิ่น

According to Lertsak, this was not the first accident to occur at the location. He stated that incidents were reported there almost weekly. Despite attempts by local authorities to resolve the issue, the danger persists due to pedestrians not always using the zebra crossing and drivers frequently speeding through the area.

Lertsak urged motorists to reduce their speed in the area, which is heavily frequented by both residents and tourists, and called on drivers to stop for pedestrians to cross safely.

German family accient Phang Nga
Photo via Facebook/ แอ้ม – เลิศศักดิ์ ปนกลิ่น

The German couple are reportedly in critical condition, though no further updates on their medical status have been released to the public. Police have not disclosed any legal action taken against the baht bus driver.

However, based on similar past cases, he may be charged under Section 300 of the Thai Criminal Law for committing a reckless act causing serious injury to another person. The driver could face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 6,000 baht, or both.

Crime News South Thailand News Thailand News
