Australian caught with loaded gun on Patong’s Bangla Road

An Australian man has been arrested in Patong after being caught with an illegal, loaded firearm in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Lachlan James McGahey, 31, was detained by police during a routine patrol on Bangla Road at around 3.40am, yesterday, April 21.

Officers discovered that McGahey was carrying a Thai-made .38-calibre handgun, which was loaded with eight rounds of PMC-brand ammunition.

The rounds were already loaded into the gun’s magazine when he was arrested. Along with the weapon, police also seized a bullet holster and a black cloth pistol holster from the suspect.

McGahey was immediately taken into custody and transported to Patong Police Station. He has been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition without a permit and carrying a firearm in a public place without a legitimate reason.

The arrest has raised concerns, as firearms are heavily regulated in Thailand, and carrying weapons in public places is strictly prohibited without a valid permit. Local police have confirmed that legal proceedings are now underway, reported The Phuket News.

This arrest highlights the ongoing efforts by Thai police to clamp down on illegal weapons and ensure public safety, especially in high-traffic areas like Patong, which attracts large numbers of tourists every day.

McGahey’s arrest also adds to the growing number of foreign nationals facing legal trouble in Thailand for violating local laws. Police warned that tourists and residents alike must adhere to the country’s strict regulations to avoid facing serious consequences.

In similar news, a 44 year old man was arrested at Mo Chit Bus Terminal in Bangkok after police discovered a firearm and ammunition in his backpack.

The incident occurred around 11am on April 9 when security staff alerted authorities to a suspicious individual near a metal detector.

Police Colonel Sanong Saengmanee, Superintendent of Bang Sue Police Station, dispatched Deputy Superintendent Woraphat Sukhthai and his team to investigate.

Officers found a loaded .38 Smith & Wesson revolver and 12 rounds of ammunition hidden in his black shoulder bag. The suspect admitted that the firearm belonged to his father.