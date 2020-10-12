Border schools close for cleaning, thousands test for Covid-19 after Burmese truck drivers test positive | The Thaiger

Thailand
Border schools close for cleaning, thousands test for Covid-19 after Burmese truck drivers test positive
Nearly a dozen schools in Tak’s Mae Sot district closed today to be disinfected and around 4,000 people in the community are expected to be tested for Covid-19 after 3 Burmese cargo truck drivers tested positive for the virus after crossing through a border checkpoint.
Those in communities deemed at high-risk have been told not to leave their home, unless it’s essential. They’re also told to abide by coronavirus prevention rules like wearing a face masks, social distancing and sanitising their hands. Reports do not say how long the 11 municipal schools will be closed for.
Thai PBS says the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge is open today and many cargo trucks arrived from Myanmar’s Myawaddy town to unload goods and go back to Myanmar. New restrictions only allow drivers to stay on Thai soil for up to 7 hours and they are not allowed to enter the town.
5 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine, including a 2 year old girl
5 new Covid-19 cases were detected in quarantine from Thais returning home after being in Hong Kong, Singapore, the United States and the United Kingdom, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Thailand’s total number of reported cases now at 3,641.
- 2 people travelling from the United Kingdom tested positive for Covid-19. A 52 year old Thai, who had a fever, arrived in Thailand on October 5 and tested positive for the virus on Saturday. A 2 year old girl, who is unrelated to the older woman and asymptomatic, also arrived to Thailand last week and tested positive on Saturday.
- A 20 year old Thai man traveling from Hong Kong tested positive for Covid-19. He arrived in Thailand on September 29 and tested positive on his second test. He was asymptomatic.
- A 23 year old Thai student travelling from the United States tested positive for Covid-19. She flew back last Thursday and tested positive upon arrival. She reports loosing her sense of smell.
- A 47 year old Thai man travelling from Singapore tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday when he arrived to Thailand.
A round-up of the latest on Covid-19, the economy, and tourism in Thailand
With Thailand’s emergency decree now extended until October 31, the following is a summary of the situation in Thailand with regard to Covid-19, the tourism sector, and the overall economy, courtesy of a briefing from the American Chamber of Commerce.
Myanmar Covid-19 Outbreak
A senior medic from the Department of Disease Control warns of the risk posed by Myanmar’s Covid-19 surge, particularly in areas bordering Thailand. Tanarak Plipat says admitting Burmese migrants may cause a spike of up to 6,000 cases in the Kingdom. The government’s Covid-19 task force says Myanmar currently has Southeast Asia’s third highest death rate from the virus, after Indonesia and the Philippines.
Meanwhile, the CCSA is now allowing 5 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand…
• Foreign athletes for specified international events
• Non-Immigrant Visa holders
• Long-stay tourists on the Special Tourist Visa (STV)
• APEC Card holders
• People who wish to have short and long-term stay in Thailand
Foreigners who wish to come to Thailand, whether on short or long-term stays, must show evidence of at least 500,000 baht in their bank accounts for the last 6 months.
Migrant Workers Already in Thailand Get Grace Period
The Minister of Labour, Suchart Chomklin, says migrant workers whose employment contract expires from next month onwards, can remain in the country without having to return to their country of origin and re-apply for employment. The newly announced grace period comes in response to the fear of a possible Covid-19 outbreak from migrants who might contract the disease from their home country.
The duration of the grace period will be considered and approved by the Cabinet in due course. Meanwhile, Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has confirmed that foreigners stranded in the Kingdom can apply to extend their visa anytime between now and October 31. The permission date of all visa types will start counting from November 1.
Thailand to Further Re-Open for Investors
The Thai Government has revealed a plan to relax travel restrictions for potential investors entering the country for short-term stays and business deals, as the group is seen as likely to stimulate the ailing economy. Given their short-term stays, special measures are needed for the group of travellers. Relevant government agencies are mapping out immigration plans for potential visitors and will submit them to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The CCSA has approved visas for 11,000 businesspeople and foreigners with work permits so far. Initially, the investors must pass a Covid-19 test within 72 hours of arrival, and are required to have Covid-19 health insurance worth at least US$100,000.
Phuket Temporarily Postpones Re-Opening to Foreign Tourists
After their arrival was postponed, after it was thought the presence of foreign tourists would deter Thai tourists from visiting Phuket’s upcoming Vegetarian Festival, the first group of 150 Chinese tourists is now expected to arrive on the island after October 25. The CCSA will later determine when the island will be fully ready for the return of foreign tourists, based on a proposal by Phuket provincial authorities.
Medical Hub Board to Propose 4 Destinations for Medical Tourists
Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, is proposing allowing direct international flights for tourists who will stay in quarantine spa and resort locations, in a move seen to facilitate medical tourists. Following the Medical Hub Board’s suggestion, Koh Samui, Phuket, Chiang Mai and U-Tapao airports should be included in a list of direct destinations for medical tourists, joining the likes of Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports.
A CCSA sub-committee approved in principle the use of spas, resorts, and wellness centres as alternative quarantine locations. Phuket is to be developed as a medical hub for the south.
Covid-19 Vaccines
Ministry of Health spokesperson, Panprapa Yongtrakul, says the National Vaccine Committee has approved the reservation of Covid-19 vaccines, if and when they become available, which will cover half the country’s population at a cost of around 2.93 billion baht.
It’s understood 20% of supplies will be procured through COVAX, the global mechanism designed to guarantee rapid, fair, and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines. 30% will be sourced directly from vaccine manufacturers. Each person will need 2 doses of a vaccine. Medical personnel will be the first group of people to get vaccinated, and the next recipients will be prioritised based on immediate need.
Public Health Ministry to Ask CCSA To Reduce Mandatory Quarantine
The Ministry of Public Health plans to propose to the CCSA a gradual reduction in the mandatory quarantine period for foreign tourists, from 14 to 10 days, and then 7 days, respectively. The reduction criteria will be based on the Covid-19 situation in the visitors’ home countries. Kiartiphum Wongrachit, from the Ministry of Public Health, says the Diseases Control Department will implement the proposed reduction, by taking national public safety into consideration.
Meanwhile, Koh Samui, Phuket, Buri Ram, and Chon Buri will all host alternative state quarantine centres for long-stay tourists. It’s understood there are 84 state quarantine facilities for international tourists.
Government Encourages Vendors to Join Co-pay Scheme
The government announced that its co-pay scheme, intended to cut the public’s cost of living, has received applications from more than 160,000 shops and vendors. Deputy Government spokesperson, Trisulee Trisaranakul, says Krungthai Bank will deploy its staff to assist local and street vendors to register for the co-pay campaign, allowing their shops to receive government subsidies on eligible purchases made via the g-Wallet application.
Participating shops cannot be part of a convenience store franchise. The government’s co-pay campaign will open for public registration from October 16. Successful applicants will each receive a 3,000 baht allowance for the duration of the campaign.
Full economic recovery in 2 years
Thai Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechao predicts the Thai economy will fully recover from the Covid-19 crisis in 2 years, largely due to government measures, and a low debt-to-GDP ratio. The government measures include various assistance measures put in place for 33 million people, the provision of soft loans for the general public and businesses, and a debt restructuring campaign.
UPDATE: Covid-19 visitor entry around the region
Around the region there are many countries starting to re-open their borders to allow some business or diplomatic visitors, even tourists, to enter their national borders. The situation is changing frequently and we’d urge you to contact the national embassies in your countries before making any concrete arrangements or paying money for airfares or accommodation before you clarify the situation, specific to your circumstances.
Here’s some of the latest information as we whip around the region…
THAILAND
Thailand’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the new Special Tourist visa will only be available to tourists from countries “deemed to be at low risk from Covid-19”. At this stage Thai officials have not identified who the low-risk countries are, but it has been reported in Thai media that the list will probably include China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong. The Thai Sports & Tourism minister has also hinted that the government would probably be admitting selected low-risk “cities”, rather than applying the policy to entire countries. None of these details are currently available.
The launch date of the STV, meant for the start of October, has been pushed back to at least October 25 after officials “postponed” a trial visit of 150 Chinese visitors on a chartered Air Asia flight to Phuket. It was meant to arrive on October 8 but mystery shrouded the arrival of the first batch of new tourists until the date passed, without a plane hitting the ground in Phuket and the Governor announcing that the Carter was pushed back until after the annual vegetarian festival is over.
The 90 day special tourist visa costs 2,000 baht and can be extended twice to give the visitor an overall stay of 270 days. It also comes with a lot of additional red tape and added costs and is being aimed at high-spend, long-stay tourists at this stage.
VIETNAM
Vietnamese officials have decided to lift a mandatory 14 day quarantine period for foreign “experts, investors, managers and diplomats” visiting the country for less than 14 days. The country’s Ministry of Health says it will allow the “pursuit of dual goals to combat disease and ensuring economic growth.”
These foreign visitors will now be exempt from the earlier 14 day quarantine at centralised state facilities “if they stay in Vietnam for fewer than 14 days”.
“However, they have to comply with all other requirements, including wearing a mask and refraining from shaking hands to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”
The visitors will also need to complete medical procedures, including a test for Covid-19 every two days. The companies and organisations that invite them into the country will need to guarantee that it, or an international insurance company, will bear any medical or other expenses “if they contract the disease in Vietnam”.
The Vietnam Government Portal has announced that the updated quarantine concession will enable the country’s industries and manufacturing sectors to bring in the necessary foreign expertise for “short stays” to supervise the installation or maintenance of essential machinery.
Last month, the Vietnamese government agreed to open a travel bubble between Vietnam and “investment partners, such as South Korea. For business people or visitors entering Vietnam for a period longer than 14 days, they will have to register at quarantine sites (hotels or the state-organised quarantine) and present negative Covid-19 certificates 3 – 5 days before arrival. Anyone testing positive will be admitted to medical centres for treatment.
“Those reporting negative results twice can switch from centralised quarantine sites to isolation at home or their place of work or a hotel until they complete their 14 day quarantine period.”
HONG KONG
Hong Kong authorities have suspended Nepal Airlines flights until at least October 17. Civil aviation officials in Hong Kong introduced the ban October 4, after several passengers travelling from Kathmandu Airport to Hong Kong Airport tested positive for Covid-19 when they arrived, despite having presented a negative test result prior to departure.
JAPAN
China will be removed from Japan’s list of banned countries from November. Along with the Chinese mainland, restrictions will be lifted for 11 other countries and regions, including Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam and Malaysia.
Japanese businesses say they are particularly keen for their staff to start travelling to China and around south east Asia, where many of their companies have factories.
International business travellers with residency status in Japan will also soon be permitted to reenter the country without undergoing the 14 day quarantine.
NEPAL
For its trekking sector, Nepalese officials have announced that it will give foreign nationals permission to enter the country for mountaineering and trekking from October 17, 2020, subject to providing a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test.
SINGAPORE
Travellers who resided in Australia for the last 14 days, except the southern state of Victoria, or Vietnam, can now enter Singapore subject to a Covid-19 test on arrival at Singapore Changi Airport. They will be exempt from serving a Stay-at-home ‘quarantine’ if their test was negative.
“Travellers need to complete an Air Travel Pass application between seven and 30 days before their intended arrival into Singapore.”
Singapore and Indonesia have also reopened borders between the two countries for essential business and official travel. The new ‘green lane’ will start from October 26.
SRI LANKA
Entry to Sri Lanka is currently prohibited for all non-nationals. A 14 day quarantine is mandatory for anyone else travelling to Sri Lanka, followed by another 14 days self-isolation at home.
The situation is being updated by governments almost daily and we’ll bring you all the latest information about borders re-opening around the region at thethaiger.com
Peter
October 12, 2020 at 7:13 pm
And they want tourists to return?
The sooner parts of the globe realise that this virus is now endemic, the better.
This constant running round like a terrified headless chicken when cases arrive is totally unsustainable. Just like the Thai economy.
When the scientists, do gooders and PC brigade realise a vaccine is a useless fiction, i want to know, what’s plan B?
Don R
October 12, 2020 at 10:13 pm
I guess there’s no longer any point in searching for logic behind any of these policies… after seeing workers shampooing the street back in April…
Toby Andrews
October 12, 2020 at 10:26 pm
Trucks are allowed in for 7 hours.
Seems as if when big money is at stake all the hysteria about the virus is ignored.
However a dozen schools closed and disinfected. Big pay days for the officials and their pals.
Can they invent some more testing, for instance what about contamination for the goods delivered?
surely they can test another 500 who were in contact with the goods.
4000 in the community tested so far – more money earned, or scammed.