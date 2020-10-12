Border schools close for cleaning, thousands test for Covid-19 after Burmese truck drivers test positive | The Thaiger

With Thailand’s emergency decree now extended until October 31, the following is a summary of the situation in Thailand with regard to Covid-19, the tourism sector, and the overall economy, courtesy of a briefing from the American Chamber of Commerce.

Myanmar Covid-19 Outbreak

A senior medic from the Department of Disease Control warns of the risk posed by Myanmar’s Covid-19 surge, particularly in areas bordering Thailand. Tanarak Plipat says admitting Burmese migrants may cause a spike of up to 6,000 cases in the Kingdom. The government’s Covid-19 task force says Myanmar currently has Southeast Asia’s third highest death rate from the virus, after Indonesia and the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the CCSA is now allowing 5 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand…

• Foreign athletes for specified international events

• Non-Immigrant Visa holders

• Long-stay tourists on the Special Tourist Visa (STV)

• APEC Card holders

• People who wish to have short and long-term stay in Thailand

Foreigners who wish to come to Thailand, whether on short or long-term stays, must show evidence of at least 500,000 baht in their bank accounts for the last 6 months.

Migrant Workers Already in Thailand Get Grace Period

The Minister of Labour, Suchart Chomklin, says migrant workers whose employment contract expires from next month onwards, can remain in the country without having to return to their country of origin and re-apply for employment. The newly announced grace period comes in response to the fear of a possible Covid-19 outbreak from migrants who might contract the disease from their home country.

The duration of the grace period will be considered and approved by the Cabinet in due course. Meanwhile, Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has confirmed that foreigners stranded in the Kingdom can apply to extend their visa anytime between now and October 31. The permission date of all visa types will start counting from November 1.

Thailand to Further Re-Open for Investors

The Thai Government has revealed a plan to relax travel restrictions for potential investors entering the country for short-term stays and business deals, as the group is seen as likely to stimulate the ailing economy. Given their short-term stays, special measures are needed for the group of travellers. Relevant government agencies are mapping out immigration plans for potential visitors and will submit them to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The CCSA has approved visas for 11,000 businesspeople and foreigners with work permits so far. Initially, the investors must pass a Covid-19 test within 72 hours of arrival, and are required to have Covid-19 health insurance worth at least US$100,000.

Phuket Temporarily Postpones Re-Opening to Foreign Tourists

After their arrival was postponed, after it was thought the presence of foreign tourists would deter Thai tourists from visiting Phuket’s upcoming Vegetarian Festival, the first group of 150 Chinese tourists is now expected to arrive on the island after October 25. The CCSA will later determine when the island will be fully ready for the return of foreign tourists, based on a proposal by Phuket provincial authorities.

Medical Hub Board to Propose 4 Destinations for Medical Tourists

Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, is proposing allowing direct international flights for tourists who will stay in quarantine spa and resort locations, in a move seen to facilitate medical tourists. Following the Medical Hub Board’s suggestion, Koh Samui, Phuket, Chiang Mai and U-Tapao airports should be included in a list of direct destinations for medical tourists, joining the likes of Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports.

A CCSA sub-committee approved in principle the use of spas, resorts, and wellness centres as alternative quarantine locations. Phuket is to be developed as a medical hub for the south.

Covid-19 Vaccines

Ministry of Health spokesperson, Panprapa Yongtrakul, says the National Vaccine Committee has approved the reservation of Covid-19 vaccines, if and when they become available, which will cover half the country’s population at a cost of around 2.93 billion baht.

It’s understood 20% of supplies will be procured through COVAX, the global mechanism designed to guarantee rapid, fair, and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines. 30% will be sourced directly from vaccine manufacturers. Each person will need 2 doses of a vaccine. Medical personnel will be the first group of people to get vaccinated, and the next recipients will be prioritised based on immediate need.

Public Health Ministry to Ask CCSA To Reduce Mandatory Quarantine

The Ministry of Public Health plans to propose to the CCSA a gradual reduction in the mandatory quarantine period for foreign tourists, from 14 to 10 days, and then 7 days, respectively. The reduction criteria will be based on the Covid-19 situation in the visitors’ home countries. Kiartiphum Wongrachit, from the Ministry of Public Health, says the Diseases Control Department will implement the proposed reduction, by taking national public safety into consideration.

Meanwhile, Koh Samui, Phuket, Buri Ram, and Chon Buri will all host alternative state quarantine centres for long-stay tourists. It’s understood there are 84 state quarantine facilities for international tourists.

Government Encourages Vendors to Join Co-pay Scheme

The government announced that its co-pay scheme, intended to cut the public’s cost of living, has received applications from more than 160,000 shops and vendors. Deputy Government spokesperson, Trisulee Trisaranakul, says Krungthai Bank will deploy its staff to assist local and street vendors to register for the co-pay campaign, allowing their shops to receive government subsidies on eligible purchases made via the g-Wallet application.

Participating shops cannot be part of a convenience store franchise. The government’s co-pay campaign will open for public registration from October 16. Successful applicants will each receive a 3,000 baht allowance for the duration of the campaign.

Full economic recovery in 2 years

Thai Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechao predicts the Thai economy will fully recover from the Covid-19 crisis in 2 years, largely due to government measures, and a low debt-to-GDP ratio. The government measures include various assistance measures put in place for 33 million people, the provision of soft loans for the general public and businesses, and a debt restructuring campaign.

SOURCE: AMCHAM Thailand