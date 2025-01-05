Police fatally shoot patient wielding axe at Surin Hospital

Picture courtesy of Amarin TV

A tragic incident unfolded at Surin Hospital where a 27 year old patient, recovering from surgery, was shot and killed by police after brandishing a weapon. Local police reported the unfortunate event took place within a patient ward on the hospital’s fourth floor.

The patient, identified only as Apichai, had recently undergone an appendectomy. During his recovery, he inexplicably armed himself with a firefighter’s axe and began chasing medical staff and other patients, causing panic and chaos.

Police were summoned to the scene, and two patrol officers arrived to manage the situation. Despite commands to disarm, Apichai advanced towards the officers with the axe, leading to the officers opening fire. Unfortunately, the young man later died from his injuries.

Police chief Weerapan na Lampang of the Mueang Surin station has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. He assured that the inquiry would be conducted with impartiality and fairness to all involved, reported Bangkok Post.

Additionally, a formal complaint has been registered, prompting a criminal investigation into the actions of the patrol officers on site.

In related news, a man was shot dead in a Bangkok alley by undercover police, raising questions from the deceased’s brother about the necessity of the force used. The incident took place at 1.30am on August 15 last year, within Soi Narathiwat Ratchanakarin 1, Suriyawong, Bang Rak district.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Saknarind Trasukupap from Bang Rak Police Station received the emergency call about the fatal shooting. He arrived at the scene with Police Colonel Thammasak Saraboon, Deputy Superintendent Tharet Wongwananurak, and other investigative officers. Forensic experts, a medical examiner from the Police General Hospital, and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation also attended.

At the scene, the body of 46 year old Mongkol, was found lying face down in a pool of blood.