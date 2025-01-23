Foreign man goes on rampage in Bangkok hospital, allegedly leaving 1 dead

A foreign man went on a rampage at a hospital in Bangkok, attacking medical workers and patients’ relatives, allegedly causing an elderly patient to die of shock.

The Facebook page AggressiveDoctor shared security camera footage of the assault yesterday, January 22, with a caption that read…

Advertisements

“Intentionally attacks medical workers, even if they are female. Should he have been shot immediately? This foreign man lost consciousness and was admitted to a hospital before waking up and going on a rampage in a hospital in Bangkok.”

In the video, the foreign man, dressed in a black T-shirt, was seen getting up from a hospital bed. He looked around before approaching a female medical worker dressed in black and immediately attacking her.

Another member of the medical staff, wearing a white shirt, intervened to protect the female victim. The foreigner then shifted his focus to the male staff member and repeatedly kicked and punched him.

A woman standing next to the hospital bed of her elderly family member was also assaulted by the foreigner until she collapsed to the ground. Other patients and their families were left in shock.

One Thai man commented that the foreigner had been found unconscious on the roadside near Soi Krung Thep Kritha 8 in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district. Rescuers transferred him to Sirindhorn Hospital, where the incident occurred.

Advertisements

The commenter added that the foreign man had no identification documents and remained unconscious until he arrived at the hospital. The motive for his attack and the cause of his initial unconsciousness remains unknown.

One netizen claimed that the elderly woman who witnessed the attack died of shock. However, the information has not yet been confirmed by medical personnel or relevant officials.

In a related incident, 26 year old Thai man Apichai was shot and killed by Mueang Surin Police Station officers at Surin Hospital after he went on a rampage, wielding an axe and attacking medical workers, patients, and their families.

The police explained that they urged Apichai three times to put down the weapon, but he refused and charged the officers with the axe. In self-defence, the officers shot him to death. The incident sparked public debate about whether the officers used excessive force.