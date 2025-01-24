Massive 6-metre python snatched from condo ceiling in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Terrified residents of a South Pattaya condo were left clutching their hearts after a massive 6-metre python was found slithering through the ceiling panels, prompting an intense rescue operation yesterday, January 23.

The drama began when a housekeeper spotted the snake’s tail dangling from the bathroom ceiling near the swimming pool area. Initial attempts to capture the slippery giant failed, leaving the serpent to retreat further into the structure. By the next day, the python had moved deeper into a wall cavity, prompting the rescue team to take drastic measures.

Armed with tools and determination, firefighters spent over 30 minutes breaking through the bathroom wall to extract the snake. Measuring a staggering 6 metres in length and weighing an estimated 60 kilogrammes, the female reticulated python was carefully secured in a sack.

One resident described the ordeal as “unbelievable,” adding, “You never think something like this could happen where you live.”

Despite the initial chaos, the rescue team ensured the python was unharmed. The snake was later released safely into its natural habitat, bringing relief to the shaken residents. Many expressed gratitude for the firefighters’ swift response and expertise in handling such a dangerous situation, reported Pattaya Mail.

While sightings of reticulated pythons are not uncommon in Thailand, their appearance in urban settings like South Pattaya continues to send shivers down spines.

In related news, a typical day at Kamala Beach quickly transformed into an unexpected spectacle when beachgoers spotted a 100-kilogramme python swimming approximately 50 metres from the shore on November 4 last year. Tourists enjoying the sun and sea were taken aback as the large reptile made its presence known in the water.

Thailand is home to a diverse array of snakes, including pythons, cobras, and various non-venomous species. The country’s warm tropical climate and dense forests create an ideal habitat for snakes.