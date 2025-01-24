Massive 6-metre python snatched from condo ceiling in Pattaya

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 24, 2025
250 1 minute read
Massive 6-metre python snatched from condo ceiling in Pattaya
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Terrified residents of a South Pattaya condo were left clutching their hearts after a massive 6-metre python was found slithering through the ceiling panels, prompting an intense rescue operation yesterday, January 23.

The drama began when a housekeeper spotted the snake’s tail dangling from the bathroom ceiling near the swimming pool area. Initial attempts to capture the slippery giant failed, leaving the serpent to retreat further into the structure. By the next day, the python had moved deeper into a wall cavity, prompting the rescue team to take drastic measures.

Advertisements

Armed with tools and determination, firefighters spent over 30 minutes breaking through the bathroom wall to extract the snake. Measuring a staggering 6 metres in length and weighing an estimated 60 kilogrammes, the female reticulated python was carefully secured in a sack.

One resident described the ordeal as “unbelievable,” adding, “You never think something like this could happen where you live.”

Related Articles
Massive 6-metre python snatched from condo ceiling in Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Despite the initial chaos, the rescue team ensured the python was unharmed. The snake was later released safely into its natural habitat, bringing relief to the shaken residents. Many expressed gratitude for the firefighters’ swift response and expertise in handling such a dangerous situation, reported Pattaya Mail.

While sightings of reticulated pythons are not uncommon in Thailand, their appearance in urban settings like South Pattaya continues to send shivers down spines.

Massive 6-metre python snatched from condo ceiling in Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In related news, a typical day at Kamala Beach quickly transformed into an unexpected spectacle when beachgoers spotted a 100-kilogramme python swimming approximately 50 metres from the shore on November 4 last year. Tourists enjoying the sun and sea were taken aback as the large reptile made its presence known in the water.

Advertisements

Thailand is home to a diverse array of snakes, including pythons, cobras, and various non-venomous species. The country’s warm tropical climate and dense forests create an ideal habitat for snakes.

Latest Thailand News
AMLO combats fraud by closing 680,000 mule accounts Bangkok News

AMLO combats fraud by closing 680,000 mule accounts

5 minutes ago
Thai man survives 8 days in forest with broken hip Central Thailand News

Thai man survives 8 days in forest with broken hip

1 hour ago
Bangkok fights smog with free public transport for a week Bangkok News

Bangkok fights smog with free public transport for a week

1 hour ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 24 to 26) Bangkok Travel

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 24 to 26)

2 hours ago
4 schoolboys injured in class science experiment gone wrong at Phetchabun Crime News

4 schoolboys injured in class science experiment gone wrong at Phetchabun

2 hours ago
Phuket hosts landmark event for equal marriage registrations Phuket News

Phuket hosts landmark event for equal marriage registrations

2 hours ago
Bangkok hospital confirms no elderly death in foreign man rampage Bangkok News

Bangkok hospital confirms no elderly death in foreign man rampage

2 hours ago
Massive 6-metre python snatched from condo ceiling in Pattaya Pattaya News

Massive 6-metre python snatched from condo ceiling in Pattaya

2 hours ago
7 rangers injured in Narathiwat monastery bomb blast Crime News

7 rangers injured in Narathiwat monastery bomb blast

3 hours ago
Google to build new cloud data centre in Chon Buri Business News

Google to build new cloud data centre in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
Russian man throws son overboard in Phang Nga, leaving boy dead Crime News

Russian man throws son overboard in Phang Nga, leaving boy dead

3 hours ago
Wildlife trafficking: Birds and red pandas seized in Thailand Central Thailand News

Wildlife trafficking: Birds and red pandas seized in Thailand

3 hours ago
Temperatures drop as cold air mass covers Thailand Bangkok News

Temperatures drop as cold air mass covers Thailand

4 hours ago
Airport arrest: Chinese murder suspects nabbed in Thailand Bangkok News

Airport arrest: Chinese murder suspects nabbed in Thailand

4 hours ago
Pink Ribbon charity tennis challenge raises funds for QSCBC Foundation Events

Pink Ribbon charity tennis challenge raises funds for QSCBC Foundation

4 hours ago
Mammoth madness: Runaway elephant sparks chaos in Phuket Environment News

Mammoth madness: Runaway elephant sparks chaos in Phuket

19 hours ago
Burmese man tries to rape 9 year old Thai boy and, kills him for resisting Central Thailand News

Burmese man tries to rape 9 year old Thai boy and, kills him for resisting

20 hours ago
British tourist busted in Patong for cocaine possession Crime News

British tourist busted in Patong for cocaine possession

20 hours ago
Thai man with disability loses motorcycle to woman he met online Central Thailand News

Thai man with disability loses motorcycle to woman he met online

20 hours ago
Finding the perfect souvenir in Thailand is closer than you think Thailand Travel

Finding the perfect souvenir in Thailand is closer than you think

20 hours ago
Cyber Crime Division probes legality of Jagat coin app Crime News

Cyber Crime Division probes legality of Jagat coin app

20 hours ago
Thai couple arrested in Bangkok condominium raid for producing Pod K Bangkok News

Thai couple arrested in Bangkok condominium raid for producing Pod K

21 hours ago
Pattaya Beach: Drunken vendor launches attack over stolen mat Crime News

Pattaya Beach: Drunken vendor launches attack over stolen mat

21 hours ago
Thai soldier has 4 mistresses, divorces leukaemia driven wife Central Thailand News

Thai soldier has 4 mistresses, divorces leukaemia driven wife

21 hours ago
Thai man arrested for producing fake IDs and vehicle plates Central Thailand News

Thai man arrested for producing fake IDs and vehicle plates

21 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 24, 2025
250 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Bangkok fights smog with free public transport for a week

Bangkok fights smog with free public transport for a week

1 hour ago
4 schoolboys injured in class science experiment gone wrong at Phetchabun

4 schoolboys injured in class science experiment gone wrong at Phetchabun

2 hours ago
Thailand video news | Escaped elephant sparks chaos, Charity event in Phnom Penh turns deadly

Thailand video news | Escaped elephant sparks chaos, Charity event in Phnom Penh turns deadly

2 hours ago
Phuket hosts landmark event for equal marriage registrations

Phuket hosts landmark event for equal marriage registrations

2 hours ago