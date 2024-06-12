Attack at 7-Eleven: Teen worker stabbed over jealous rage

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A teenage convenience store worker was left bleeding and terrified after being brutally stabbed while on duty at a 7-Eleven store in Jomtien Complex. The attacker turned out to be a jealous teenager, driven by suspicion and rage.

The 19 year old victim, Kritsana Charunrak, was behind the counter when the horror unfolded.

“He just jumped over and stabbed me in the shoulder.”

The attacker, later identified as 16 year old Jiranawat, fled the scene immediately, leaving Kritsana wounded and in desperate need of help.

The mystery behind the attack unravelled when police, led by Police Captain Chonlawit Athiphansi, Deputy Inspector of Pattaya City Police, apprehended Jiranawat. During intense questioning, the teen confessed to the violent assault. He was led by a misguided belief that Kritsana was secretly communicating with his girlfriend, which sparked an uncontrollable wave of jealousy and fury.

Initial investigations revealed that Jiranawat had been stewing in his suspicions for some time, eventually deciding to confront Kritsana. His confession laid bare a tragic tale of teenage jealousy turned into an impulsive, life-altering crime.

Jiranawat now faces serious legal consequences for his actions. As the police continue their investigation, Kritsana is recovering from his injuries, grappling with the physical and emotional scars left by the unprovoked attack, reported Pattaya Mail.

