Man admits to paying girl to drink alcohol causing coma

Photo Credit: Prasit Tangprasert

A man has turned himself in to authorities after admitting to paying a young girl to drink alcohol at an ordination ceremony, resulting in her falling into a coma.

The suspect, Jetsada Phongphatthanaporn, from Pak Thongchai district in Nakhon Ratchasima, surrendered to police yesterday, June 11.

Police Colonel Thanaphat Phet-arun, chief of Nong Bunmak Police Station confirmed that the 26 year old Jetsada confessed to being the man in a video giving money to a 13 year old boy and girl at the ceremony on Sunday.

Jetsada claimed the children had initially offered to drink the liquor for money, and he had not intended for them to consume an entire bottle.

Police have charged him under child protection laws, which prohibit forcing, persuading, or enticing children to engage in inappropriate behaviour, hiring children for harmful activities, and providing alcohol or cigarettes to minors.

These offences carry a maximum penalty of up to three months in jail and/or a fine of up to 30,000 baht under the Child Protection Act. After reporting to the police, Jetsada was released.

Police inquiry

Further investigations will involve questioning more witnesses, many of whom are children. Child protection officials will be present during these sessions to ensure their safety and well-being. The incident took a dire turn when the girl collapsed after consuming half a bottle of liquor. She was initially treated at Nong Bunmak Hospital before being transferred to the intensive care unit at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.

A video recorded by a resident depicted men surrounding and encouraging the two children as they drank the liquor.

The girl’s 72 year old grandmother, Oui Krapheenok, reported that her granddaughter has regained consciousness and is now out of danger. She can sit in a wheelchair and interact with people, although her voice remains hoarse.

Picharn Trapakwaen, chief of Nong Bunmak district, held a meeting today to discuss measures to support the girl’s family. During a visit to Mitsamphan village on Tuesday, he observed the family is impoverished, comprising 13 members, six of whom are children aged between one year old and 16. Two adults in the family have underlying health issues and are unable to care for themselves.

The family depends on remittances from the children’s parents and state allowances for the elderly. In response to the incident, local authorities plan to initiate a campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of alcohol consumption.

The campaign will emphasise the illegality of selling cigarettes to children and consuming alcohol in schools and temples, especially during ordination or funeral ceremonies.