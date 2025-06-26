Businessman shot dead in Kanchanaburi mall car park

Police probe links between conflicts and fatal shooting

Bright Choomanee
June 26, 2025
Businessman shot dead in Kanchanaburi mall car park
A well-known businessman in Sangkhla Buri was fatally shot in a car park of a wholesale mall in central Kanchanaburi, highlighting potential personal or business conflicts.

The incident occurred at 7.26pm yesterday, June 25, when police received reports of a fatal shooting in the car park of a prominent wholesale mall in Pak Phraek subdistrict, Mueang district, Kanchanaburi province.

Upon receiving the report, Police Lieutenant Thammawat Sukeewat, Deputy Investigation Officer at Mueang Kanchanaburi Police Station, coordinated with the Phithak Kan Foundation, doctors from Phahon Phon Phayuhasena Hospital, and forensic officers to investigate the scene.

At the location, a black Ford Ranger Raptor pickup truck was found with the driver’s door open. Nearby, the body of 51 year old Sitthikorn Piwondee was discovered. He had suffered 15 gunshot wounds from a .38 calibre firearm, affecting his face, torso, and arms. However, no bullet casings were found at the scene.

A mall employee who witnessed the incident recounted hearing gunshots from the car park. After hearing several more shots, the witness saw two assailants flee in a grey pickup truck.

According to the victim’s wife, Sitthikorn owned a large construction materials store and a renowned restaurant in Sangkhla Buri district. Before the shooting, they had visited the mall to buy chairs and decorative items for their business.

After the purchase, the employee delivered the items to their vehicle, and Sitthikorn prepared to unlock the driver’s door. As he approached, the assailants, who had been waiting, called his name.

When Sitthikorn turned, the two men fired over ten shots at him, killing him instantly. The attackers then quickly fled the scene in their pickup truck.

Investigators initially suspect that personal and business disputes might be motives for the murder, given Sitthikorn’s involvement in multiple business ventures, including construction materials, dining, and entertainment, which made him a prominent figure in Sangkhla Buri.

Kanchanaburi province’s investigative team and Mueang Kanchanaburi Police Station are reviewing CCTV footage and disseminating information to trace the vehicle used by the suspects to expedite their capture and bring them to justice, reported KhaoSod.

