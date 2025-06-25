Thai military may close Surin temple amid border tensions

Cambodia accused RTA of allowing cyclists in disputed area

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
June 25, 2025
Thai military may close Surin temple amid border tensions
Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stated yesterday that local military commanders may advise the closure of Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin province if tensions at the Thai-Cambodian border escalate.

The temple, along with the nearby Prasat Ta Kwai, has become a focal point in the ongoing border disagreement. Recently, there were complaints from Thai citizens regarding inappropriate behaviour by Cambodian visitors at Prasat Ta Kwai, although the matter was resolved without conflict.

At Ta Muean Thom, Cambodia alleged that the Royal Thai Army (RTA) improperly permitted a group of 150 Thai cyclists to visit an area claimed by Cambodia. These cyclists were part of a tourism event on Sunday. RTA spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree reported that Cambodian soldiers observed the cyclists but did not intervene, asserting that the temple is located on Thai territory.

Phumtham explained that the National Security Council holds the authority to close temples. However, frontline military units can evaluate situations and suggest appropriate actions. He also stated that tourist activities at Ta Muean Thom are continuing smoothly, with visitors departing in an orderly fashion.

Any decisions regarding the temple will be made by the commander of the 2nd Army Region in collaboration with the RTA, the government, and the National Security Council, reported Bangkok Post.

Phumtham acknowledged the heightened tensions at the border, which are causing concern among locals. On Monday, June 23, the government directed the Interior Ministry to manage the situation, including building bomb shelters for the safety of local communities, ensuring their structural soundness.

In similar news, tensions are rising between Thailand and Cambodia over the construction of Wat Phu Man Fa in Buriram province, northeast Thailand.

Cambodia’s Minister of Culture and Fine Arts has strongly condemned the temple, accusing it of copying the design of Angkor Wat, a UNESCO World Heritage site and a symbol of Khmer culture.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
