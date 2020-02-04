Alarms raised after Hunan bird flu outbreak | The Thaiger

Thailand
Alarms raised after Hunan bird flu outbreak
The Livestock Development Department raised alarms yesterday in the wake of a bird flu outbreak in the Hunan province of China, just south of Hubei, the epicentre of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak.
Director-general of the department Sorawit Thanito says provincial officials were ordered to advise local farmers to prevent the disease and apply medicine in high-risk areas.
According to Sorawit, the measures a follow a report on Sunday that the H5N1 avian influenza virus was spreading at chicken farms in Hunan province’s Shaoyang City, where Chinese agricultural authorities reported they culled about 5,500 chickens.
The department has banned the import of poultry and related products from China in addition to the work of its officials at local farms. The officials are spraying disinfectant in risk areas and reported cases of suspicious chicken deaths for immediate action. Meanwhile, chicken farmers have been banned from transporting poultry without authorisation.
Sorawit says that good precautions such as these have kept Thailand free of avian influenza for about 10 years.
“I ordered close surveillance along the border and asked farmers to monitor the conditions of their chicken. Do not hand out or sell any poultry that died abnormally.”
Source Thai News Agency
Property
10 ways to optimise your property for sale
So, you’re thinking about selling your property… but, before you put your house or condominium on the market, it’s always a right move to hear what experts in the local market have to say. In this article, we’ve gathered advice from property consultants at Thailand’s top real estate company, Fazwaz Property Group on how to increase the value of your property.
Do basic repairs
Basic home repairs are something you shouldn’t skip. Bangkok-based property consultant, Anjana Arora advises sellers to keep their property well-maintained and in peak condition.
“If there’s any problem, it should be fixed right away before it gets worse. Don’t forget that a tiny water leak can quickly turn into a nasty and expensive problem.”
Increase inside appeal
It’s more than functions that can increase your home’s value. “A good-looking interior and fitting furniture can make your unit stand out from other similar units and improve your competitive edge”, said Praveen PalSingh, Bangkok property consultant.
“Install some furniture, decor, paintings, and decorative items so that the photos look nice and appealing. Also, make sure that the place is clean and ready for viewing.”
Make it ready to move in
Praveen said most clients who look to buy for their own use prefer the ready-to-move-in-right-away type of property. “Buyers usually prefer a unit where they don’t have too much touch-up to the unit.”
Stick to neutral furnishings
“Some people renovate to a very personal taste. The best renovations keep the property furnishings/decoration as neutral as possible, while also modernising the property”, said John Lees-Whitehead, Fazwaz’s Pattaya sales director. This may include sticking to neutral colors such as white, grey and beige and staying away from pink, bright yellow, and green.
Renovation isn’t a one-size-fits-all
“It depends on the unit,” said Luke Murray, a veteran consultant, in Bangkok. He said renovation isn’t the only solution to maximise home value, especially as renovation is a cost and risk, in itself, as badly renovated property isn’t easy to sell.
“Sometimes it is better to leave it as an older unit and let the new owner renovate, themselves. Other times it is better to do some basic renovations to make the unit livable and then let the new owner decorate, themselves. It’s hard to say without seeing the unit specifically.”
Tend to the garden
People tend to focus on the interior and forget the importance of curb appeal. So, after clearing all the clutter, applying a fresh coat of paint, and repairing unserviceable items, don’t let the overgrown plants and patchy grass ruin the first impression. The next thing is to “mow the lawn and prune the trees”, advised Chiang Mai property consultant, Chayanin Chumphukham.
Highlight good location and management
“Location and management are factors that you can’t control, but greatly determine the value of the property”, said senior property consultant Bao Nguyen, who is based in Phuket. So, if your property ticks those boxes, it has a big advantage.
Hire a professional photographer
Talk to veteran real estate agents in Thailand, and the chances are they will advise you to hire a professional photographer to take pictures of your property. There are many badly taken photos on property listing sites in Thailand, but you shouldn’t follow the crowd. You can get an 8 photo package for a small condominium unit at as cheap as 1,500 baht. The price for shooting larger villas starts at around 3,000 baht.
Show rental figures
“Good rental figures and occupancy rates are attractive to buyers as well as good management because many buyers also want to rent out the property when they are away”, said property consultant George Willoughby, based in the paradise island of Koh Samui.
“Properties with good occupancy show potential to make money, which is why many people invest. It also helps reassure that it could be easier to resell again, in the future.”
Install high-quality curtains
“High-quality curtains are what tenants look for”, said Jen Mayo Mui, property consultant in Bangkok, who is experienced with Chinese buyers.
“If the condominium unit has no or low-quality curtains that can’t block sunlight, that’s a big turnoff for some clients, especially if the unit faces west and has a longer exposure to sunlight”, he said. So, if you are looking to increase the value of your property in the rental market, invest in high-quality fabric.
Follow these tips from veteran agents at Fazwaz.com to optimise the value of your property when you list your property for sale.
Coronavirus
Thai Lion Air offers Thais stuck in China free “Fly them back home” flights
Thai Lion Air, the Thai subsidiary of the Indonesian budget airline, is saying it will help repatriate Thais living in various cities in China, where air transportation is still allowed, under the airline’s “Fly them back home” project, free of charge. They are planning the flights home between February 5 and 8.
“Passengers will be given a thorough examination as determined by the airline as it cooperates with government agencies on the matter.”
Passengers who are interested to take up the opportunity of the free flights back to Thailand, will need to register and must be Thai nationals carrying a Thai passport. They also need to prove that they have no history of travel to Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.
Anyone interested in registering can contact +66 2529 9955 (6am-midnight Thai local time) or e-mail HERE.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand
Rural students to get digital boost with “e-School”
College students in rural areas of Thailand will soon get a boost in the quality of their education: Mae Fah Luang University (MFU) in Chiang Rai has developed an e-School system for the administration of education in rural areas with a 7 million baht grant from the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund for Public Interest (BTFP), under the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).
Nipon Jongvichit, BTFP’s acting manager, says the e-School project was established to promote equality in education across the Kingdom using digital technology, to enhance teaching, learning and administration.
The pilot project, an MFU-BTFP joint venture, focuses on administration, a major factor in the quality and standards of education. It’s divided into five modules: e-Office, e-Money, e-Material, e-Folio and e-Executive management.
He added that the system, the first module of which has already been implemented, will serve as a model for further development. Now in use at more than 100 schools in rural areas, it will be introduced to all education facilities upcountry, according to the NBTC.
“Efficiency, effectiveness and productivity are keys to any successful administration system. Information and communication technology have become an inevitable part of our working environment; digital administration is gaining traction and becoming an important issue for research and development. The governments of many countries are promoting and supporting the development and utilisation of digital administration systems in their schools”
The project uses existing infrastructure as a platform for development and implementation. The pilot system is available to all schools in the country at no charge.
The e-School project is based on administration and the collaboration between schools and teacher capacity, building toward the goal of sustainability.
Thongchai Yooyativong, a lecturer at MFU’s School of Information Technology says the NBTC collaborated with MFU to provide hardware and launch a network infrastructure to connect schools, as a platform for research and development.
The network provides broadband internet connections from MFU to all members schools, each of which is provided a Local Area Network and computers. The broadband technologies used are both cable and wireless. MFU houses the application server, database server and data storage, enabling it to provide quality services.
“Under Thailand 4.0, the government’s initiative for development, technology plays an important role in facilitating and driving that goal. The concept of Thailand 4.0 is to promote digital technology applications across several industries such as healthcare, agriculture, tourism and education”
SOURCE: Thailand Today
