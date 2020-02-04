Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Army officer wounded in Chiang Mai firefight with drug runners

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Army officer wounded in Chiang Mai firefight with drug runners | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Soldiers on patrol in Chiang Dao district, where one was shot in a firefight yesterday - Chiang Rai Times
A firefight with drug smugglers in Chiang Mai province’s Chiang Dao district has left an army officer wounded and in hospital.

A patrol was dispatched to a border village in Chiang Dao on Sunday, after a tip-off. The informant said drugs would be brought across the border through the Nong Kalang pass.

Early yesterday a group was spotted coming from the border. They were ordered to stop but instead opened fire. The soldiers returned fire, and the drug runners dropped their sacks and fled back over the border.

During the firefight, the patrol leader, Lietenant Arthit Kiangkham was shot and wounded. He was later admitted to Maharat Nakhon Chiang Mai Hospital, Thai media report.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | The Daily News

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai confirms first coronavirus case

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

February 1, 2020

By

Chiang Mai confirms first coronavirus case | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Hospital staff check all people coming in and out of the hospital - The Nation

Chiang Mai health officials have confirmed the first positive case of the coronavirus in the northern city. The patient had come for treatment from Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital and later tested positive for the virus.

The Ministry of Public Health announced yesterday that five more people in Thailand had been confirmed as carrying the novel coronavirus, and one of the five was the patient who had come to the Chiang Mai hospital for treatment.

The five new cases bring the total of confirmed cases in Thailand to 19. Seven of the patients have already recovered and returned home.

“The patient had been suffering from pneumonia and was treated until the fever went down and the overall condition improved gradually. The hospital has exercised the highest caution in treating the patient to prevent the spread of the virus to other patients and hospital staff.”

“Anyone who came into contact with the patient is now being monitored in a quarantine environment.”

The hospital closed most of the facility’s entrances and exits of the hospital, and deployed security staff to monitor the ones that had to remain open.

“These entrances and exits will be equipped with thermo-scanners and will offer free alcohol gel and face masks to visitors.”

The hospital is asking the relatives of the patients to avoid visiting at this moment to avoid crowding in the hospital and reduce the chance of the virus spreading.”

Meanwhile, the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has put the brakes a proposal by the Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to suspend visas-on-arrival for Chinese tourists, fearing it will have a further negative impact.

The prime minister asked Anutin to consult with other government agencies concerned, especially the Tourism Ministry, before making his proposal to Cabinet. (In other words, it won’t be happening)

SOURCE: The Nation

Chiang Mai

Chinese tourist in Chiang Mai dead after whiskey binge

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 days ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Chinese tourist in Chiang Mai dead after whiskey binge | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Health officials in Chiang Mai remove the body of a Chinese tourist - Kapook

Police in Chiang Mai Province were notified Wednesday of a Chinese tourist who had passed away from unknown causes at a resort in Mae Rim. Fearing the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus which has gripped Asia, officials went to retrieve the body wearing precautionary medical protective suits.

Dr Chatuchai Maneerat of the Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office reported later the same day that the tourist did not have symptoms of the virus such as coughing and sniffling, and her fever only started on the same day she passed away. Friends reported that she was in good health beforehand.

But now the cause of death has been revealed after a resort employee said he saw the woman and her friends drink 5 bottles of whiskey, without mixers. The tourist checked into the resort on Tuesday evening with 4 friends, bringing with them 4-5 bottles of whiskey. The employee claims he saw them drinking the whiskey straight. They started drinking soon after checking in and began drinking heavily at about 10pm.

The group drank heavily through the night of January 28 to the morning. Although the woman said she felt sick with a fever, the group continued drinking. She was found dead on her bed by her friends at 6am.

The resort employee believes she had alcohol poisoning and her death had nothing to do with the Wuhan Coronavirus as feared by the public.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Chiang Mai

South Korean cycling prospect killed in Chiang Mai crash

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 days ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

South Korean cycling prospect killed in Chiang Mai crash | The Thaiger

A cyclist from the Korea Cycling Federation has died after being struck by a pickup truck during a training exercise in Chiang Mai. 18 year old Eom Se-beom was pronounced dead in an ambulance on his way to a hospital.

It’s believed the truck crossed the centre line and crashed into Eom as he headed down a slope. Eom was riding alone at the time, and although a vehicle carrying his coaches was trailing him, Eom was momentarily out of their view on a curve when the crash occurred.

Police identified the pickup’s driver as 27 year old Katanyu Kittitheerayan, who remained at the scene awaiting the arrival of police. A video clip was also posted on YouTube showing rescue workers and other cyclists tried to help him.

Police have questioned witnesses and collected evidence but are still unsure how the crash happened. They are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to provide video recorded by their dashcams.

Eom was widely considered one of South Korea’s brightest cycling prospects, winning two gold medals at the Asian Junior Cycling Championship in October and setting the continental junior records in team pursuit and individual pursuit.

He also swept individual pursuit titles at a number of Korean national events last year. He was to receive the Top Rookie Cyclist in the high school division at the annual Korea Cycling Federation Awards at a ceremony on February 17.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า | The Thaiger
คลิป4 days ago

หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า

ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล2 weeks ago

ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก

เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน2 weeks ago

เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป

ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020 | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน2 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020

ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย2 weeks ago

ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ

กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก2 weeks ago

กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0 | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก2 weeks ago

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก2 weeks ago

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก2 weeks ago

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF) | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน3 weeks ago

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)

ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้ | The Thaiger
คลิป3 weeks ago

ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้

ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า

ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล3 weeks ago

ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม

VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่ | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล3 weeks ago

VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่

แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5 | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก3 weeks ago

แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5

