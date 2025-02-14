AirAsia soars to new heights with record passenger growth in 2024

AirAsia is flying high after recording a surge in passenger numbers throughout 2024, as the budget airline group expanded its fleet to meet booming travel demand. The carrier welcomed over 63 million passengers last year, an 11% increase from 2023, while its load factor climbed to 89%.

The final quarter of 2024 was particularly strong, with 16.2 million passengers flying across the airline’s network between October and December, marking a 9% increase year-on-year.

AirAsia operated 101,084 flights during the quarter, up from 92,633 in 2023, while the average sector length grew by 2% to 751 miles (1,203km).

A spokesperson for AirAsia credited the airline’s fleet expansion for its rapid growth, with the group increasing its number of active aircraft to 205 out of a total of 224.

Over the year, AirAsia reactivated 14 aircraft and introduced 10 new planes, including nine Airbus A321neos and one pre-owned Airbus A320.

The company expects to further strengthen its fleet in 2025, with nine aircraft set to re-enter service in the first quarter and seven more by mid-year.

“With the introduction of more new aircraft in 2025, the airline will be able to fully utilise its fleet, unlocking the potential for maximised revenue generation that was previously unattainable due to idle aircraft.”

Since its humble beginnings in 1996 with a Boeing 737-300 flying between Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi, AirAsia has evolved into a regional powerhouse, operating seven airlines under its brand.

The short-haul division includes AirAsia, Thai AirAsia, Indonesia AirAsia, Philippines AirAsia, and AirAsia Cambodia, while AirAsia X and Thai AirAsia X handle long-haul routes.

While the airline has enjoyed remarkable success, some ventures have not stood the test of time. Indonesia AirAsia X, launched in 2015, ceased operations in 2019 before being fully dissolved in 2020.

AirAsia India, founded in 2014, was later rebranded as AIX Connect in 2022 before merging into Air India Express in 2024 following the Tata Group’s takeover of Air India, reported Aerotime.

With ambitious expansion plans and rising passenger demand, AirAsia shows no signs of slowing down as it gears up for an even bigger 2025.