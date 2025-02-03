Debt-ridden Thai man snatches bag from Japanese tourist in Chiang Mai

Debt-ridden Thai man snatches bag from Japanese tourist in Chiang Mai
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

A Thai man snatched a bag off a Japanese woman in the northern province of Chiang Mai on Friday claiming after the arrest that he had to steal to pay off his debts.

The Japanese victim, 63 year old Reiko, filed a complaint with Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station after losing her bag in the snatching which occurred at about 6.30pm on Friday, January 31. The theft took place on the side of Rachamanka Road in the city centre of Chiang Mai.

The bag contained a mobile phone, 15,000 baht in cash, three credit cards, and a key to Reiko’s hotel room.

Police reviewed security cameras along the road and nearby area and spotted the thief escaping from the scene on a motorcycle. He was last seen at the back of Chai Sri Phum Temple, so police suspected him of living in the area.

Officers launched a search for the thief until finding the motorcycle and a helmet with the same model and colour parked at the accommodation near the temple. Police then raided the house, and the suspect, 35 year old Wongtawan, eventually admitted to the crime.

Wongtawan explained that he was released from prison two years ago and began working at a restaurant in the area. However, the restaurant was affected by the heavy flood last year, causing both him and the restaurant owner to encounter financial difficulties.

Thai man snatches bag of Japanese woman in Chiang Mai
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

Wongtawan said his employer could not pay his salary, forcing him to borrow money from local loan sharks. He was unable to earn enough to pay off debt and to cover the daily expenses, so he committed the snatch.

Wongtawan had been arrested seven times before for the thefts of valuables and motorcycles in various areas across Chiang Mai.

Thai man arrested for snatching bag of foreign tourist in Chiang Mai
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

In this case, he faces imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to 100,000 baht according to Section 336 of the Criminal Law: stealing another person’s valuables by snatching and using a motorcycle to facilitate the crime.

Channel 7 reported that the Japanese woman yesterday, February 2, brought a bouquet to the police station to thank Thai officers for their swipe operation. She also revealed to the police that she loved Thailand and visited the country frequently. Her last trip before Chiang Mai had just occurred in November last year.

Japanese woman falls victim to snatching in Chiang Mai
Photo via Facebook/ คนล้านนา

