Motorcycle taxi rider arrested for murder and robbery of old woman

Police today arrested a motorcycle taxi rider for the murder and robbery of an elderly woman in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. The suspect was apprehended while hiding on Koh Samui in Surat Thani province.

The lifeless body of the missing woman, 89 year old Nin, was discovered inside a fertiliser sack in a grassland area along Terd Phrakiat Road in Nakhon Si Thammarat yesterday, May 12. Nin left her home on May 9 to withdraw money from a bank inside a shopping mall but never returned.

Her family reviewed local security camera footage and identified Nin travelling with the motorcycle taxi rider, Charoen Srijamrat. Charoen initially told the family that he dropped Nin at the shopping mall and left. However, further footage revealed that he waited for Nin to finish withdrawing her money and then picked her up again.

Rather than taking her home, Charoen rode towards Terd Phrakiat Road, the location where her body was later found.

The family strongly suspected Charoen of being the murderer but he already fled the community before police were able to launch an official investigation or issue an arrest warrant.

According to ThaiRath, Nin knew Charoen for over six years and frequently used his motorcycle taxi services.

Fortunately, police were able to track him down and arrest him today at a relative’s home on Koh Samui, an island in Surat Thani. He attempted to flee arrest once again but was unsuccessful.

Residents reported to the police that Charoen had been spending large sums of money on cockfighting and gambling. It is believed that he stole Nin’s valuables and cash worth over 260,000 baht to support these habits.

Charoen has reportedly confessed to the murder, though he has not yet disclosed his motive. He is currently being transported from Koh Samui to Nakhon Si Thammarat for further questioning.

Charoen initially faces three criminal charges:

Section 288 of the Criminal Law: Intentional murder, punishable by the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years.

Section 339 of the Criminal Law: Committing theft resulting in the death of another person, punishable by the death penalty or life imprisonment.

Section 199 of the Criminal Law: Secretly burying, concealing, moving, or destroying a corpse or parts of a corpse, punishable by up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to 2,000 baht, or both.