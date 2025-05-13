Motorcycle taxi rider arrested for murder and robbery of old woman

Trusted taxi rider betrayed passenger he served for six years

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
131 2 minutes read
Motorcycle taxi rider arrested for murder and robbery of old woman
Photo via Facebook/ เรื่องจริงผ่านจอ

Police today arrested a motorcycle taxi rider for the murder and robbery of an elderly woman in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. The suspect was apprehended while hiding on Koh Samui in Surat Thani province.

The lifeless body of the missing woman, 89 year old Nin, was discovered inside a fertiliser sack in a grassland area along Terd Phrakiat Road in Nakhon Si Thammarat yesterday, May 12. Nin left her home on May 9 to withdraw money from a bank inside a shopping mall but never returned.

Her family reviewed local security camera footage and identified Nin travelling with the motorcycle taxi rider, Charoen Srijamrat. Charoen initially told the family that he dropped Nin at the shopping mall and left. However, further footage revealed that he waited for Nin to finish withdrawing her money and then picked her up again.

Rather than taking her home, Charoen rode towards Terd Phrakiat Road, the location where her body was later found.

Related Articles

The family strongly suspected Charoen of being the murderer but he already fled the community before police were able to launch an official investigation or issue an arrest warrant.

Murderer arrested on Koh Samui
Photo via Facebook/ Williams Meesit

According to ThaiRath, Nin knew Charoen for over six years and frequently used his motorcycle taxi services.

Fortunately, police were able to track him down and arrest him today at a relative’s home on Koh Samui, an island in Surat Thani. He attempted to flee arrest once again but was unsuccessful.

Thai man escapes murder arrest to Koh Samui
Photo via Facebook/ Williams Meesit

Residents reported to the police that Charoen had been spending large sums of money on cockfighting and gambling. It is believed that he stole Nin’s valuables and cash worth over 260,000 baht to support these habits.

Charoen has reportedly confessed to the murder, though he has not yet disclosed his motive. He is currently being transported from Koh Samui to Nakhon Si Thammarat for further questioning.

Taxi rider arrested for murder of old woman
Photo via Facebook/ Williams Meesit

Charoen initially faces three criminal charges:

  • Section 288 of the Criminal Law: Intentional murder, punishable by the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years.
  • Section 339 of the Criminal Law: Committing theft resulting in the death of another person, punishable by the death penalty or life imprisonment.
  • Section 199 of the Criminal Law: Secretly burying, concealing, moving, or destroying a corpse or parts of a corpse, punishable by up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to 2,000 baht, or both.

Latest Thailand News
Family of 11 under scrutiny for alleged incest and porn production Thailand News

Family of 11 under scrutiny for alleged incest and porn production

38 minutes ago
Strong wind topples tree onto motorcyclist in Chon Buri Road deaths

Strong wind topples tree onto motorcyclist in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
Knife fever: Brit suspect flees after Frenchman knifed in Phuket Phuket News

Knife fever: Brit suspect flees after Frenchman knifed in Phuket

1 hour ago
Thai woman publicly severs ties with scam mother Thailand News

Thai woman publicly severs ties with scam mother

1 hour ago
Call centre scam costs elderly woman 760,000 baht Crime News

Call centre scam costs elderly woman 760,000 baht

2 hours ago
Khao Lak and Phang Nga tourism sector gains momentum with infrastructure and hospitality investment Property News

Khao Lak and Phang Nga tourism sector gains momentum with infrastructure and hospitality investment

2 hours ago
China slump no drag-on for Phuket, says property tycoon Phuket News

China slump no drag-on for Phuket, says property tycoon

2 hours ago
Thai government expedites land for farmers in 17 provinces Thailand News

Thai government expedites land for farmers in 17 provinces

2 hours ago
Former conscript arrested for 2015 sexual assault of teenager in military camp Crime News

Former conscript arrested for 2015 sexual assault of teenager in military camp

2 hours ago
A pivot to lifestyle as Phuket’s property market continues to surge Property

A pivot to lifestyle as Phuket’s property market continues to surge

3 hours ago
Ko Samui waterfall horror lands British soldier in deep debt Koh Samui News

Ko Samui waterfall horror lands British soldier in deep debt

3 hours ago
Motorcycle taxi rider arrested for murder and robbery of old woman Koh Samui News

Motorcycle taxi rider arrested for murder and robbery of old woman

3 hours ago
Ayutthaya couple finds python in third-floor bedroom Thailand News

Ayutthaya couple finds python in third-floor bedroom

3 hours ago
Thai man stabs wife on road after allegedly catching her with lover Thailand News

Thai man stabs wife on road after allegedly catching her with lover

3 hours ago
Fake gun robbery foiled as thief&#8217;s motorcycle runs out of fuel Crime News

Fake gun robbery foiled as thief’s motorcycle runs out of fuel

3 hours ago
Sex, lies and seaside sweeps: Pattaya cops accused of cover up Pattaya News

Sex, lies and seaside sweeps: Pattaya cops accused of cover up

4 hours ago
Drunk taxi driver tees off in Phuket road rage meltdown Phuket News

Drunk taxi driver tees off in Phuket road rage meltdown

4 hours ago
Thailand Covid-19 cases rise, six fatalities reported in a week Covid-19 News

Thailand Covid-19 cases rise, six fatalities reported in a week

4 hours ago
THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Powering Asia Pacific&#8217;s F&#038;B future Events

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Powering Asia Pacific’s F&B future

4 hours ago
BMW crash scandal fails to put brakes on election victory Thailand News

BMW crash scandal fails to put brakes on election victory

4 hours ago
Danish man vanishes after no-show at Thailand airport Thailand News

Danish man vanishes after no-show at Thailand airport

5 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for exploiting youths in trafficking scam Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok for exploiting youths in trafficking scam

6 hours ago
Shocking end: Two killed by live wire in Hua Hin flood horror Hua Hin News

Shocking end: Two killed by live wire in Hua Hin flood horror

6 hours ago
Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute Thailand News

Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute

6 hours ago
Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely Bangkok News

Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely

7 hours ago
Crime NewsKoh Samui NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
131 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai man stabs wife on road after allegedly catching her with lover

Thai man stabs wife on road after allegedly catching her with lover

3 hours ago
Fake gun robbery foiled as thief&#8217;s motorcycle runs out of fuel

Fake gun robbery foiled as thief’s motorcycle runs out of fuel

3 hours ago
BMW crash scandal fails to put brakes on election victory

BMW crash scandal fails to put brakes on election victory

4 hours ago
Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely

Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely

7 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x