Thai taxi driver wanted for murder and robbery of old woman

Police are searching for a Thai motorcycle taxi rider who allegedly murdered an 89 year old woman in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat and stole her valuables worth approximately 260,000 baht.

Officers from Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station discovered the body of the woman, Nin, in a grassland along Terd Phrakiat Road at around 1.30pm yesterday, May 12. A trail indicating something heavy had been dragged from the road into the field, along with a strong, unpleasant odour, led to the discovery.

Nin’s body was found inside a fertiliser sack, with a blue rope still tied around her neck. Her body was reportedly in a state of decomposition, leading police to suspect she had died on the day she went missing, May 9.

According to reports, Nin left her home to withdraw money from a bank. CCTV footage showed her travelling on a motorcycle taxi, whose rider, later identified as Charoen, is now the main suspect.

Nin’s family reported that her valuables were missing, including 10,000 baht in cash and around 250,000 baht worth of gold jewellery. They firmly believe that Charoen murdered Nin and stole her belongings.

The family said they confronted Charoen on the day Nin went missing. He claimed to have dropped her off at a shopping mall and left the mall immediately because Nin told him that her relatives would pick her up there.

However, this statement contradicted CCTV footage, which showed Charoen waiting for Nin at the mall before picking her up again and heading towards Terd Phrakiat Road, the location where her body was later found. The family reported these inconsistencies to the police and later accused officers of delaying their investigation, allowing Charoen to flee. Police have yet to respond to the accusation.

Charoen’s friend, Pichatepong, told Channel 7 that he also believed Charoen was responsible. He described Charoen as a frequent drinker and gambler, suggesting he might have needed the money to fund his habits.

Pichatepong added that Charoen regularly changed his accommodation and that he did not know his current address.

Before the case gained attention on social media, Charoen contacted him and invited him for drinks on Koh Samui in Surat Thani province. However, Pichatepong said he doubted Charoen was actually on the island, as he had lied to him on multiple occasions.

Some news agencies reported that Charoen fled to Phuket but this has not been officially confirmed. An arrest warrant was issued and police are now searching for him.