Thai taxi driver wanted for murder and robbery of old woman

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin6 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
70 2 minutes read
Thai taxi driver wanted for murder and robbery of old woman
Photo via Facebook/ มาดามแหม่ม MadamQueen

Police are searching for a Thai motorcycle taxi rider who allegedly murdered an 89 year old woman in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat and stole her valuables worth approximately 260,000 baht.

Officers from Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station discovered the body of the woman, Nin, in a grassland along Terd Phrakiat Road at around 1.30pm yesterday, May 12. A trail indicating something heavy had been dragged from the road into the field, along with a strong, unpleasant odour, led to the discovery.

Nin’s body was found inside a fertiliser sack, with a blue rope still tied around her neck. Her body was reportedly in a state of decomposition, leading police to suspect she had died on the day she went missing, May 9.

According to reports, Nin left her home to withdraw money from a bank. CCTV footage showed her travelling on a motorcycle taxi, whose rider, later identified as Charoen, is now the main suspect.

Related Articles

Nin’s family reported that her valuables were missing, including 10,000 baht in cash and around 250,000 baht worth of gold jewellery. They firmly believe that Charoen murdered Nin and stole her belongings.

Murder and robbery in southern Thailand
Photo via Facebook/ มาดามแหม่ม MadamQueen

The family said they confronted Charoen on the day Nin went missing. He claimed to have dropped her off at a shopping mall and left the mall immediately because Nin told him that her relatives would pick her up there.

However, this statement contradicted CCTV footage, which showed Charoen waiting for Nin at the mall before picking her up again and heading towards Terd Phrakiat Road, the location where her body was later found. The family reported these inconsistencies to the police and later accused officers of delaying their investigation, allowing Charoen to flee. Police have yet to respond to the accusation.

Missing Thai woman murdered and robbed by taxi rider
Photo via Facebook/ เรื่องจริงผ่านจอ

Charoen’s friend, Pichatepong, told Channel 7 that he also believed Charoen was responsible. He described Charoen as a frequent drinker and gambler, suggesting he might have needed the money to fund his habits.

Pichatepong added that Charoen regularly changed his accommodation and that he did not know his current address.

Thai woman murdered by taxi rider
Photo via Facebook/ บอกเล่า

Before the case gained attention on social media, Charoen contacted him and invited him for drinks on Koh Samui in Surat Thani province. However, Pichatepong said he doubted Charoen was actually on the island, as he had lied to him on multiple occasions.

Some news agencies reported that Charoen fled to Phuket but this has not been officially confirmed. An arrest warrant was issued and police are now searching for him.

Thai mtoorycle taxi rider escape arrest for murder and robbery
Photo via Facebook/ เรื่องจริงผ่านจอ andThaiRath

Latest Thailand News
Former conscript arrested for 2015 sexual assault of teenager in military camp Crime News

Former conscript arrested for 2015 sexual assault of teenager in military camp

7 minutes ago
A pivot to lifestyle as Phuket’s property market continues to surge Property

A pivot to lifestyle as Phuket’s property market continues to surge

22 minutes ago
Ko Samui waterfall horror lands British soldier in deep debt Koh Samui News

Ko Samui waterfall horror lands British soldier in deep debt

23 minutes ago
Motorcycle taxi rider arrested for murder and robbery of old woman Koh Samui News

Motorcycle taxi rider arrested for murder and robbery of old woman

34 minutes ago
Ayutthaya couple finds python in third-floor bedroom Thailand News

Ayutthaya couple finds python in third-floor bedroom

46 minutes ago
Thai man stabs wife on road after allegedly catching her with lover Thailand News

Thai man stabs wife on road after allegedly catching her with lover

57 minutes ago
Fake gun robbery foiled as thief&#8217;s motorcycle runs out of fuel Crime News

Fake gun robbery foiled as thief’s motorcycle runs out of fuel

1 hour ago
Sex, lies and seaside sweeps: Pattaya cops accused of cover up Pattaya News

Sex, lies and seaside sweeps: Pattaya cops accused of cover up

1 hour ago
Drunk taxi driver tees off in Phuket road rage meltdown Phuket News

Drunk taxi driver tees off in Phuket road rage meltdown

2 hours ago
Thailand Covid-19 cases rise, six fatalities reported in a week Covid-19 News

Thailand Covid-19 cases rise, six fatalities reported in a week

2 hours ago
THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Powering Asia Pacific&#8217;s F&#038;B future Events

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Powering Asia Pacific’s F&B future

2 hours ago
BMW crash scandal fails to put brakes on election victory Thailand News

BMW crash scandal fails to put brakes on election victory

2 hours ago
Danish man vanishes after no-show at Thailand airport Thailand News

Danish man vanishes after no-show at Thailand airport

2 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for exploiting youths in trafficking scam Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok for exploiting youths in trafficking scam

4 hours ago
Shocking end: Two killed by live wire in Hua Hin flood horror Hua Hin News

Shocking end: Two killed by live wire in Hua Hin flood horror

4 hours ago
Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute Thailand News

Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute

4 hours ago
Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely Bangkok News

Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely

4 hours ago
Elderly couple hit by pickup truck in Kanchanaburi collision Thailand News

Elderly couple hit by pickup truck in Kanchanaburi collision

4 hours ago
Mud, sweat and tiers: Probe into fatal Phuket landslide stuck in dirt Phuket News

Mud, sweat and tiers: Probe into fatal Phuket landslide stuck in dirt

5 hours ago
Israeli man arrested for illegal motorcycle rentals on Koh Pha Ngan Thailand News

Israeli man arrested for illegal motorcycle rentals on Koh Pha Ngan

5 hours ago
Foreign tourists try to steal from tip box in Koh Phi Phi bar Krabi News

Foreign tourists try to steal from tip box in Koh Phi Phi bar

5 hours ago
KAWS:HOLIDAY returns for a grand spectacle in Bangkok Events

KAWS:HOLIDAY returns for a grand spectacle in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Hanging by a thread: Phuket rocked by third tragic suicide in a week Phuket News

Hanging by a thread: Phuket rocked by third tragic suicide in a week

5 hours ago
Chon Buri school scam: Parents allege fake certificates and fees Crime News

Chon Buri school scam: Parents allege fake certificates and fees

5 hours ago
Baht to the future: 20 baht Bangkok train fare plan on fast track Bangkok News

Baht to the future: 20 baht Bangkok train fare plan on fast track

5 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin6 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
70 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

BMW crash scandal fails to put brakes on election victory

BMW crash scandal fails to put brakes on election victory

2 hours ago
Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely

Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely

4 hours ago
Foreign tourists try to steal from tip box in Koh Phi Phi bar

Foreign tourists try to steal from tip box in Koh Phi Phi bar

5 hours ago
Myanmar man arrested for murder of Bangkok gym owner

Myanmar man arrested for murder of Bangkok gym owner

6 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x