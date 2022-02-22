Prosecutors charge policeman over zebra crossing death in Bangkok

Prosecutors have indicted a junior police officer whose motorbike struck and killed a woman on a zebra crossing in Ratchathewi, Bangkok last month. He was riding a Ducati big bike when he struck the female doctor at an alleged speed of over 100 kilometres per hour.

The Office of the Attorney-General has announced that Pol L/C Norawich Buadok will stand trial on nine charges eventuating from the fatal incident. The young officer was working for the Protection and Crowd Control Division’s sub-division 1.

Pol L/C Norawich has been indicted on charges relating to the death of opthalmologist Waraluck Supawatjariyakul on January 21. He was present at the prosecutor’s media conference today at the office of the OAG in Bangkok’s Ratchadapisek Road. After announcing the indictment he was remanded to the Criminal Court for formal arraignment.

The nine charges include driving a vehicle with no licence plate, using a vehicle without paying the registration fee, having no third-party insurance, driving a vehicle with no side mirrors, failing to keep to the left lane, speeding, failure to comply with traffic signs and driving a vehicle recklessly. Prosecutors have also asked the court to suspend or revoke the policeman’s driver’s licence.

The motorbike was impounded by police as they collected evidence during the investigation.

The prosecutor in charge of the case says that the Supawatjariyakul family are entitled to file for damages with the Office of the Attorney General even though they’ve already filed for 72 million baht in damages in the Civil Court.

The family has also filed a case against the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Traffic and Transportation Office and the Road Safety Centre, for alleged “negligence in safety management at pedestrian crossings”.