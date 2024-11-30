19 billion baht allocated for Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai flood repairs

Published: 11:01, 30 November 2024
Thailand’s government has allocated 19 billion baht for infrastructure and utility repairs in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, responding to the recent severe floods, according to Government Spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub.

This announcement followed a Cabinet meeting conducted in Chiang Mai, where an economic and social development plan was approved, as proposed by the National Economic and Social Development Council.

The plan outlines both immediate and long-term projects to address various challenges faced by the residents of these northern provinces, with a total budget of 19.28 billion baht. In Chiang Mai, the funds will primarily be used to repair flood-damaged roads. In Chiang Rai, the budget allocation will focus on restoring infrastructure projects, including roads, water supplies, electricity, and other utilities, in addition to providing relief for affected residents.

In Chiang Mai, long-term initiatives are planned to enhance infrastructure resilience against future floods, earmarking approximately 5.2 billion baht for this purpose. These efforts align with the government’s strategy for both short-term and long-term flood response measures.

Related news

Furthermore, the Cabinet has given the green light to 39 urgent projects in both provinces, aimed at rehabilitating flood-impacted areas, with a budget of 641 million baht sourced from the 2025 fiscal year’s central budget. These projects will prioritise transportation infrastructure, riverbank protection, water drainage systems, and strengthening the local economy through tourism.

Jirayu highlighted that the Cabinet also endorsed a Ministry of Finance proposal for measures to alleviate the financial burdens on citizens impacted by the floods across the nation. These measures include tax relief for repairing homes and vehicles damaged by the floods.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra affirmed that both northern provinces are now prepared to welcome tourists. She encouraged travelers to visit the region, announcing plans for a Winter Festival 2024 to stimulate tourism by the end of this year and into early next year.

Tackling the PM2.5 haze issue was also on the Cabinet’s agenda, with discussions focusing on the adoption of innovative technologies to reduce haze levels. Paetongtarn expressed confidence in the effectiveness of these measures.

Regarding a proposed co-payment scheme to further boost tourism in the North, the 38 year old Thai PM stated that the Cabinet would consider the initiative if a formal proposal is presented by the tourism sector, reported Bangkok Post.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why is long-term infrastructure resilience a priority in flood-prone regions like Chiang Mai?

Long-term resilience reduces future disaster impacts, lowering repair costs and enhancing community safety, fostering sustainable development.

How might the Winter Festival 2024 impact tourism in northern Thailand?

The festival could stimulate economic growth, attract visitors, and showcase cultural heritage, enhancing the region’s global tourism appeal.

What if innovative technologies successfully reduce PM2.5 haze in Thailand?

Air quality improvement could boost public health, increase tourism, and set a precedent for other regions facing similar environmental challenges.

How does the proposed co-payment scheme aim to boost tourism in the North?

By reducing travel costs, the scheme incentivises visits, potentially increasing tourist numbers and supporting the local economy.

What are the potential long-term benefits of the economic and social development plan for Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai?

Enhanced infrastructure can lead to sustained economic growth, improved quality of life, and increased resilience against future environmental challenges.

