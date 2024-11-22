Thai welfare cardholders must verify eligibility by December 26

Thailand’s Ministry of Finance is urging 1 million holders of the state welfare card to verify their eligibility and confirm their identity by December 26 to secure their benefits. These individuals, part of the 14.5 million registered cardholders, have not yet confirmed their identity, leaving their welfare benefits unclaimed.

Julaphan Amornvivat, Deputy Minister of Finance, announced this following a meeting of the Public Welfare Committee for the Grassroots Economy and Society. He highlighted the urgency for unverified cardholders to check their eligibility on the official website, and confirm their identity at Krung Thai Bank by December 26. This step is crucial to ensure they receive any remaining welfare benefits, although retroactive payments will not be possible.

Advertisements

“Our findings indicate that out of the 1 million unverified individuals, 300,000 have passed away. This leaves 700,000 people who must quickly verify their eligibility and confirm their identity at Krung Thai Bank by December 26, or they will forfeit their rights.”

For the current group of 14.5 million eligible individuals, there is no need for re-registration. The government will automatically screen their eligibility. However, new applicants who have never received benefits will need to register, with the process set to begin by the end of March next year.

The state welfare card is a crucial initiative by the government aimed at supporting low-income citizens. Eligible individuals need to take timely action to benefit from the programme. This situation underscores the importance of maintaining up-to-date records and ensuring that all eligible citizens can access the support they need.

With the deadline fast approaching, the Ministry of Finance is keen on ensuring that no eligible person misses out on their entitlements due to administrative delays. The initiative also reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to supporting the economically vulnerable segments of the population.

The welfare programme, designed to alleviate financial pressure on low-income families, provides various benefits, including discounts on essential goods and services. However, these benefits can only be accessed after identity confirmation, making the current call to action particularly critical, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

What Other Media Are Saying

Bangkok Post highlights the Finance Ministry’s planned review of state welfare card eligibility amid a minimum wage increase, aiming to reassess vulnerable group qualifications while addressing recent flooding aid priorities. (read more)

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why is it critical for cardholders to verify their identity by tomorrow? Unverified cardholders risk losing welfare benefits, crucial for financial support, highlighting the urgency of timely verification. How does the government ensure eligibility for the State Welfare Card? The government automatically screens current cardholders’ eligibility and manages new registrations for unregistered applicants. What if eligible individuals miss the verification deadline? They forfeit their welfare benefits, emphasizing the importance of timely action to secure needed support. How does this initiative reflect the government’s commitment to low-income citizens? By proactively ensuring eligibility verification, the government demonstrates dedication to supporting vulnerable populations. What potential issues arise from unverified cardholders remaining inactive? They risk losing essential benefits, underscoring the need for proactive engagement with welfare programmes.