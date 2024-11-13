Bangkok air quality goes up in smoke as pm2.5 levels spike

Air quality in Bangkok has deteriorated significantly, with hazardous PM2.5 levels recorded across 49 districts. The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) warned citizens about the pollution levels, which were found to be above the standard threshold for health safety.

The alarming situation was reported at 7am today, November 13, when GISTDA, under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, released data collected via satellite technology through their Check Dust application.

The findings revealed that all but one of Bangkok’s districts were in the red zone, indicating severe pollution levels that are harmful to health. Only the Nong Chok district was in the orange zone, suggesting slightly better yet still concerning, air quality.

GISTDA urged the public to wear masks whenever outdoors to mitigate health risks, particularly those related to respiratory issues, reported KhaoSod.

For those seeking real-time updates on air quality and PM2.5 levels, the Check Dust application provides accessible and timely information. Available for download on both iOS and Android platforms, this application enables users to monitor air quality across various regions.

In related news, Bangkok faced a spike in PM2.5 pollution levels, with 35 areas registering unhealthy air quality, prompting swift action from City Hall. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) issued warnings to help residents mitigate health impacts from the pollutants.

PM2.5, or ultra-fine dust particles, exceeded the safe threshold of 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) in several areas, according to AirBKK, BMA’s air quality information centre. As of 7am on November 10, PM2.5 levels across the city ranged from 26.5 to 53.4 µg/m³.

Nong Khaem, Thon Buri, Klong Sam Wa, and Thawi Watthana recorded levels of 43.8 µg/m³ or higher, placing them among the city’s most polluted zones. Dusit slightly surpassed the safe limit with 37.6 µg/m³.

In these 35 zones, PM2.5 levels surpassed the safe threshold, earning them an orange status on the air quality monitoring system. Other parts of Bangkok maintained moderate air pollution quality.