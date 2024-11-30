Thai Cabinet extends 20-baht train fare with 400m baht budget

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 11:27, 30 November 2024| Updated: 11:27, 30 November 2024
81 2 minutes read
Thai Cabinet extends 20-baht train fare with 400m baht budget
Photo courtesy of Apichart Jinakul via Bangkok Post

The Thai Cabinet has sanctioned a budget of 400 million baht to extend the 20-baht flat fare for the Red and Purple electric train lines for an additional year. This decision aims to provide continued financial relief to commuters using these lines.

The extension pertains to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) Red lines, which include the Nakhon Withi Line running from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to Taling Chan, and the Thani Ratthaya Line from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to Rangsit in Pathum Thani. Additionally, the Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) Purple Line, stretching from Tao Poon station in Bangkok to Khlong Bang Phai in Nonthaburi, is also included in this extension, as announced by Government Spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub yesterday, November 29.

Advertisements

The flat fare policy, which was initially set to expire, will now remain effective until November 30, 2025. Jirayu mentioned that similar fare strategies for other lines are currently under consideration.

In contrast, fares on other mass-transit systems continue to fluctuate based on distance, with prices on the MRT routes ranging from 17 to 43 baht and the BTS Skytrain system charging between 15 and 62 baht.

Related news

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit highlighted that the primary objective behind the 20-baht flat fare is to alleviate financial burdens on the public, combat social inequality, and enhance accessibility for all citizens. He is advocating for a 20-baht flat rate across all electric train lines serving Greater Bangkok by September next year.

To facilitate this expansion, the government anticipates the need to acquire concessions from other operators, which could cost hundreds of millions of baht. To partially fund this initiative, the minister has proposed a congestion charge of 40 to 50 baht for motorists using major roads in the capital region, reported Bangkok Post.

Thai Cabinet extends 20-baht train fare with 400m baht budget | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thailandee.com

Suriya addressed concerns regarding potential financial losses from the 20-baht policy, clarifying that while the Red and Purple lines initially faced a daily loss of 6.9 million baht, the situation improved significantly with a surge in passenger numbers.

Advertisements

“As a result, revenue rebounded within three months, with the number of passengers having risen by 26.4% since the lower fares were introduced in October 2023.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why might a flat fare policy help reduce social inequality in Thailand?

It ensures equal access to transportation, lessening the financial burden on lower-income individuals and promoting economic mobility.

How could a congestion charge impact traffic and public transit in Bangkok?

It could reduce road congestion by encouraging public transit use, potentially increasing revenues for sustainable fare policies.

What if the flat fare policy is expanded to all train lines in Greater Bangkok?

It could significantly increase overall ridership, necessitating infrastructure improvements and possibly reshaping urban commuting patterns.

How do fluctuating fares on other transit systems affect commuter behavior compared to the flat fare system?

Variable fares may deter frequent travel, whereas flat fares encourage consistent usage, boosting ridership and accessibility.

What economic factors could influence the success of the 20-baht flat fare initiative?

Passenger volume growth, operational costs, and public acceptance of congestion charges will play crucial roles in its sustainability.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman stabbed in Pattaya, foreign suspect still at large Crime News

Thai woman stabbed in Pattaya, foreign suspect still at large

41 seconds ago
Police in Nong Khai thwart major heroin smuggling operation Crime News

Police in Nong Khai thwart major heroin smuggling operation

21 minutes ago
Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead Bangkok News

Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead

46 minutes ago
Body of missing five year old boy found in Chiang Mai canal Chiang Mai News

Body of missing five year old boy found in Chiang Mai canal

2 hours ago
Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate Crime News

Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate

2 hours ago
Thai Cabinet extends 20-baht train fare with 400m baht budget Bangkok News

Thai Cabinet extends 20-baht train fare with 400m baht budget

2 hours ago
19 billion baht allocated for Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai flood repairs Northern Thailand News

19 billion baht allocated for Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai flood repairs

3 hours ago
Australian ambassador visits Phuket to discuss tourist safety Phuket News

Australian ambassador visits Phuket to discuss tourist safety

3 hours ago
Thai Cabinet approves civil service salary increase proposal Economy News

Thai Cabinet approves civil service salary increase proposal

4 hours ago
Taxi driver brandishes knife in Siam Square altercation (video) Bangkok News

Taxi driver brandishes knife in Siam Square altercation (video)

4 hours ago
&#8216;Wife for hire&#8217;: Inside Thailand’s shocking rental marriage trend Pattaya News

‘Wife for hire’: Inside Thailand’s shocking rental marriage trend

5 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 29 to December 1) Events

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 29 to December 1)

20 hours ago
Thaksin hits the road to boost Pheu Thai’s PAO hopes Eastern Thailand News

Thaksin hits the road to boost Pheu Thai’s PAO hopes

21 hours ago
Thai man jumps from reversing pickup as it crashes into 27 vehicles Bangkok News

Thai man jumps from reversing pickup as it crashes into 27 vehicles

21 hours ago
Drowning in chaos: Pattani floods shut down hospitals South Thailand News

Drowning in chaos: Pattani floods shut down hospitals

21 hours ago
Bangkok reviews overpass closure plan amid traffic concerns Bangkok News

Bangkok reviews overpass closure plan amid traffic concerns

21 hours ago
Thai man loses 1.8 million baht in online scam Crime News

Thai man loses 1.8 million baht in online scam

22 hours ago
Old friends, new deals: Singapore PM makes visit to Thailand Bangkok News

Old friends, new deals: Singapore PM makes visit to Thailand

22 hours ago
Phuket sands turn to gold as Sansiri digs deep for economic jewel Business News

Phuket sands turn to gold as Sansiri digs deep for economic jewel

22 hours ago
Pattaya police smash cross-border Chinese loan shark syndicate Crime News

Pattaya police smash cross-border Chinese loan shark syndicate

22 hours ago
Thailand to host 2025 SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games with 2 billion baht budget Events

Thailand to host 2025 SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games with 2 billion baht budget

22 hours ago
Illegal labour scandal: Over 50 foreign workers nabbed in Pattaya Crime News

Illegal labour scandal: Over 50 foreign workers nabbed in Pattaya

22 hours ago
Arip turbocharging TechXPro marketing to ignite gadget craze Business News

Arip turbocharging TechXPro marketing to ignite gadget craze

23 hours ago
Saphan Hin: Woman’s body washes ashore, sparking investigation Crime News

Saphan Hin: Woman’s body washes ashore, sparking investigation

23 hours ago
Illegal jet ski blitz: Phuket clamps down on rogue operators Crime News

Illegal jet ski blitz: Phuket clamps down on rogue operators

23 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead

Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead

Published: 13:06, 30 November 2024
Body of missing five year old boy found in Chiang Mai canal

Body of missing five year old boy found in Chiang Mai canal

Published: 11:58, 30 November 2024
Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate

Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate

Published: 11:41, 30 November 2024
19 billion baht allocated for Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai flood repairs

19 billion baht allocated for Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai flood repairs

Published: 11:01, 30 November 2024